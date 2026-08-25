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Somewhere in New York City tomorrow morning, a grocer will unlock the gate, turn on the lights and the refrigeration, and begin the day’s arithmetic. Payroll. Insurance. Rent. Property taxes. The produce that spoiled overnight. The inventory that walked out the door last week. The supplier who wants payment in thirty days and the customers who want prices held flat. At the end of the month, if the arithmetic works, he does it again.

A few blocks away, if Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan works as intended, a competitor will open with a very different set of numbers.

New York City will supply the site. The city will cover rent and property taxes. Public money, $70 million of it across five stores, will pay for construction. The city will establish the brand, set the standards, and require a core basket of staples to sell at 30 percent below typical retail. A private operator will run the actual grocery business inside the publicly financed shell.[1]

Then City Hall will call the result affordability. The grocer down the block might call it something else.

This morning the Multicultural Business Coalition, an alliance of roughly fifty chambers of commerce representing supermarkets, grocers, and bodegas across the city, filed suit over the five-store program. Its argument is that businesses already operating on thin margins cannot fairly compete against a retailer whose largest fixed costs are absorbed by the government that regulates and taxes them. Many of its members are immigrant and minority owned, which is to say they are precisely the sort of enterprise progressive politics usually insists must be sheltered from concentrated economic power.[2]

Apparently that shelter carries an asterisk. It applies when the concentration of power belongs to Walmart. It becomes economic justice when the concentration of power belongs to City Hall.

The Thirty-Percent Miracle

Mamdani’s promise is attractive, and pretending otherwise would be dishonest.

His administration says the five municipal stores will carry all fresh produce, all meat and seafood, and roughly twenty additional categories of dairy and pantry staples at 30 percent below typical retail. The discount applies to everyone regardless of income. City Hall estimates the program could cut an average shopper’s grocery bill by about 15 percent, roughly $90 a month or $1,000 a year.[3] Food is expensive, New York is expensive, and families notice grocery inflation in a way they never notice a revision to GDP. He has identified a real pain point.

He has not identified a way around scarcity.

A price can fall for three reasons. The producer becomes more efficient. Someone in the chain accepts less money. Or someone outside the transaction pays part of the bill. NYCEDC says plainly that the city will deliver grocery-ready sites, fund the buildout, cover rent and taxes, and establish the brand, while the contracted operator runs the business under city requirements.[4] The plan runs on the third reason.

That matters, because grocery retail is not an industry sitting on a reservoir of excess profit waiting for an enlightened mayor to drain it. FMI, the Food Industry Association, reports that average net profit for food retailers in 2025 was 2.1 percent. Roughly 11 percent of them lost money outright.[5]

Those numbers deserve care. A 2.1 percent net margin does not mean every item carries a two percent markup, and a 30 percent discount on a basket of staples does not automatically produce a 28 percent loss. Categories carry different gross margins, high-volume products subsidize thin ones, and supply contracts, prepared foods, and shrink all move the arithmetic. But an industry-wide margin that thin establishes one thing plainly. There is not much air in the system.

Take rent off one competitor’s books. Remove its property taxes. Have the public finance its construction. Then require it to discount selected products while the rest of the store operates normally.

You have not demonstrated that groceries were secretly overpriced. You have demonstrated that a business can charge less when someone else pays some of its bills. We already knew that.

Public Infrastructure Is Not the Same Thing as a Public Competitor

Mamdani has wrapped the new stores in the mantle of Fiorello La Guardia, and he has done it literally. He announced the first site standing inside La Marqueta in East Harlem, the market La Guardia opened in 1936 as the Park Avenue Retail Market, and told the crowd that just as La Guardia used government to answer the Depression, this administration would use government to answer grocery prices.[6]

There is real history behind the comparison, and it is worth getting right.

La Guardia opened a market. He moved several hundred pushcart peddlers off the streets of East Harlem into permanent stalls beneath the railroad tracks. The city built the structure, solved the sanitation problem, and rented the stalls to the merchants. La Marqueta is still owned by New York and still operated by its Economic Development Corporation. It houses roughly twenty small businesses and a hundred and twenty workers today.

That is a legitimate model of public infrastructure. A city builds a market. Merchants rent stalls. Customers choose among competing vendors. Government supplies the platform on which commerce happens and takes no position on which merchant wins.

The new plan is a different animal. Rather than build another La Marqueta and invite butchers, produce sellers, bakers, and grocers to compete inside it, the city is constructing a 9,000 square foot store of its own, from the ground up, on the site of the market it already owns, under a unified municipal brand, with its prices set by City Hall and its operator selected by City Hall. Five bodegas sit within a few blocks.

La Guardia built a roof over a market. Mamdani is building a store under it.

The historical public market said: here is a place where citizens may trade. The new model says: here is the store we financed to trade against them. Those propositions should not be confused merely because both involve vegetables.

The Referee Has Entered the Game

This is where the question becomes larger than groceries.

Government participates in markets constantly and necessarily. It builds the roads, enforces the contracts, inspects the food, writes the zoning code, collects the taxes, and decides which commercial activity is permitted at all. Those powers are part of the reason an orderly market can exist. John Locke was not arguing for a government that sits in a corner and does nothing. His argument was that men enter into commonwealth chiefly to preserve what he called their lives, liberties, and estates, and that government exists to supply the settled rules and the impartial authority that private judgment cannot supply for itself.[7]

The trouble begins when the impartial authority puts on a jersey.

Economics acquires strange properties when government enters the field. The subsidy disappears rhetorically. The lower price remains. And the public enterprise is credited with proving it can deliver something more cheaply, when all it has proved is that costs can be moved. The shopper pays less at the register because part of the cost has gone somewhere else: to the general taxpayer, to another line in the capital budget, or eventually to the competing merchants whose customers migrate toward the subsidized alternative.

A competitive procurement process does not solve this. NYCEDC can run the fairest request for proposals in the history of municipal contracting and select the most capable grocery operator in America. That determines who receives the advantage. It does not eliminate the advantage.

The Bodega Problem

New York’s bodegas and neighborhood grocers are among the most visible artifacts of immigrant entrepreneurship in the country. People arrive without inherited wealth, without credentials the professional class recognizes, often without fluent English, and build businesses out of long hours, family labor, neighborhood knowledge, and a willingness to operate where larger firms will not. They are capital accumulation at street level. They are how one generation buys a home and sends the next to college. They are what happens when people have enough economic freedom to turn work into property.

Some of those owners are now being told that economic justice may require them to compete against the municipal treasury.

The coalition that filed suit this morning represents Asian, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, and Jewish-owned businesses, and it warns that some of its members will not survive.[2] The prediction is probably overstated. New York has several thousand grocery stores and will have five municipal ones. The first is scheduled to open in Hunts Point in late 2027, La Marqueta in 2029.[3]

The concern still follows directly from the city’s own promise. City Hall has committed to prices substantially below what surrounding stores charge. If those prices fail to move customers, the policy has failed on its own terms. If they succeed in moving customers, the city will have produced exactly the competitive injury the grocers describe. That is not an unintended consequence. Customer migration is the mechanism.

The Strongest Case for the Stores

There is a better argument for Mamdani than his critics usually engage, and it deserves to be stated at full strength.

Markets do not deliver identical service everywhere. Poor neighborhoods can struggle to attract full-service supermarkets, for reasons structural rather than moral: low expected sales volume, theft and security costs, real estate conditions, transportation patterns, and margins too thin to absorb any of it. Hunts Point is a real case. Roughly a third of its residents live in poverty against about a fifth citywide, the mayor’s office counts a single full-service supermarket within a quarter mile of the planned site, and it reports that 77 percent of households in the surrounding neighborhoods struggle to afford basic necessities.[8] The site itself is the Peninsula, the redevelopment of the former Spofford juvenile detention center, which will also carry 740 units of affordable housing. When a city owns underused land in a genuinely underserved neighborhood and cannot induce a grocer to enter on ordinary terms, public assistance is defensible. A Lockean government is permitted to solve real public problems.

The administration also has a serious answer to the competition objection. The municipal stores will not sell hot food, alcohol, cigarettes, or lottery tickets, and Mamdani argues that the product mix is different enough that the city is not competing with the corner stores at all. For bodegas narrowly understood, there is something to that. A store that earns its living on a bacon-egg-and-cheese, a pack of cigarettes, and a scratch-off ticket is in a business City Hall has deliberately declined to enter.

The answer collapses on contact with the discount itself. The 30 percent basket covers all fresh produce, all meat and seafood, dairy, and roughly twenty categories of pantry staples. That basket is the grocery business. It is where neighborhood supermarkets and the larger groceries earn their volume, and it is the category the plaintiffs named. The city has left alone the products with the highest margins and the smallest social value, and discounted the products that carry the trade.

The sharpest objection comes from inside the neighborhood the plan is meant to serve. Majora Carter, an entrepreneur who has spent decades working in Hunts Point and who is nobody’s conservative, told the Times that the city could probably help residents faster by supporting the supermarkets, green delis, and produce vendors already operating there than by building a store of its own. Her objection is about placement rather than principle, and it points at exactly what the plan is missing.

A subsidy ought to be shaped like the problem it answers. Where the difficulty is access, put the help where access is lacking. Where it is poverty, assist poor households directly. Where it is rent, or shrink, or the accumulated cost of permitting and inspection, those are conditions the city produced and can change without opening a store.

The plan folds all of them into a single claim that groceries cost too much and answers it with a retail chain that is not even means tested. A struggling mother in the South Bronx and a Manhattan millionaire will receive the same taxpayer-supported price on chicken. That is an odd instrument for targeting poverty, and siting stores where private grocers already operate is an odd instrument for targeting food deserts.

Locke’s Rule for the Favorite at Court

Locke set out the standard in the Second Treatise when he described the limits on legitimate legislative power. Government is to rule by settled, promulgated laws, not varied case by case, with one rule for rich and poor, for the favorite at court and the countryman at plough.[7]

The point reaches well beyond criminal law. Legitimate government establishes general rules. It does not ordinarily select a particular economic actor, relieve that actor of costs its competitors must bear, and send it into the market with instructions to undersell them.

The easy libertarian version of the objection fails here too, and that should be said plainly. Taxes are not theft and municipal grocery stores are not tyranny. Locke accepted taxation authorized through representative government. New Yorkers elected this mayor knowing exactly what he had promised. Their government may spend public money on things a majority wants.

The question is what government is for. A state that protects the shopkeeper’s property, enforces his contracts, keeps his street safe, and sets the rules under which he competes with other shopkeepers is performing the classical function. A state that raises revenue from the general public, selects a different merchant, relieves him of expenses his competitors carry, and instructs him to undersell them has taken up a different function entirely. It has stopped protecting the field of exchange and become an interested party in it.

Conservatives who find that intolerable should be careful, because this is a rule and not a weapon.

Selecting a firm and relieving it of costs its competitors carry is a bipartisan habit. It is one of the few things both coalitions fund without embarrassment: stadium financing, targeted abatements, and the incentive packages states assemble to land a single manufacturer, the last of which is practiced most enthusiastically in red states under the banner of economic development. The Republican governor who hands one company a decade of forgiven property tax to build a plant has made the same move Mamdani is making, with a larger check and a better press release.

New York owns the clearest example. The public committed $850 million to the football stadium in Orchard Park, $600 million from the state and $250 million from Erie County, the largest direct public subsidy ever pledged to an NFL facility at the time it was announced. The state holds title to the building and leases it to the team, which means the Pegula family, worth several billion dollars, avoids the property taxes a private owner would carry. Government-owned property, a private operator, no property tax, public capital, one favored firm. It is the grocery arrangement with a scoreboard.

What differs is the identity of the beneficiary, and Locke’s standard is written specifically to make the identity of the beneficiary irrelevant. The favorite at court is a billionaire in one case and a grocery contractor in the other. The rule does not care. A conservative who invokes it against Mamdani while defending Orchard Park has stated a preference and called it a principle.

Maybe New Yorkers want this. They are entitled to make political mistakes and entitled to spend their own revenue making them. They should at least understand what they are buying.

The Price Tag Has Not Disappeared

Mamdani’s stores will probably sell some food more cheaply. Give any retailer free occupancy, publicly financed construction, and exemption from property tax, and it can lower prices. Nobody needs five stores and $70 million to establish that.

The experiment worth watching is whether the city can produce those savings without shifting costs from shoppers to taxpayers, without injuring the merchants already serving the neighborhood, without requiring permanent subsidy, and without creating one more public program too popular to close and too weak to stand on its own.

If the municipal stores do take business from private ones, the next stage is easy to predict. The city will face pressure to help the grocers it damaged. Tax abatements first, then grants, then loan programs, then an office to administer them. Government has a way of inheriting the wreckage of its last good idea and calling the cleanup a new initiative.

A simpler principle is available. Government should make the streets safe enough to run a grocery store, the permitting rational enough to open one, and property secure enough to invest in one. It should keep the market open enough that a competitor can force prices down without a subsidy. It should help citizens in genuine need directly, and without pretending that poverty grows cheaper when its cost is moved into a capital budget.

What it should hesitate to do is tax the grocer, subsidize his competitor, call the resulting price difference evidence of market failure, and describe the arrangement as compassion.

Because once the tax collector opens a store across the street, the contest is no longer between two grocers.

One of them brought City Hall to the price war.

Sources

[1] New York City Economic Development Corporation, “N.Y.C. Groceries,” program description and operator structure. The city states that it will provide grocery-ready sites, cover rent and property taxes, fund initial buildout, and establish the public brand. Capital allocation of $70 million confirmed in the Office of the Mayor’s May 18, 2026 announcement.

[2] New York Post, “Immigrant-led business group votes to sue NYC over Mamdani’s taxpayer-funded grocery stores, alleging unfair competition,” July 28, 2026 (originating report); Fox Business, “New York City targeted in lawsuit challenging Mamdani’s grocery store plans,” August 24, 2026, reporting the filing and quoting coalition counsel Mark Jaffe and coalition president Kenneth Roldan.

[3] Office of the Mayor of New York City, “Mayor Mamdani Unveils 30% Discount, Including All Produce, All Meat and Key Pantry Staples, at New Municipal Grocery Stores,” July 27, 2026; Office of the Mayor, “Mayor Mamdani Announces La Marqueta as First Site Identified for City’s Public Grocery Stores,” April 2026 (opening dates).

[4] NYCEDC, “N.Y.C. Groceries,” operating model and RFP requirements.

[5] FMI, The Food Industry Association, “Food Industry Facts,” reporting average 2025 food-retailer net profit of 2.1 percent; The Food Retailing Industry Speaks 2026, reporting that approximately 11 percent of food retailers posted losses.

[6] NYCEDC, “La Marqueta,” market history; Office of the Mayor, transcript of the La Marqueta announcement, April 2026.

[7] John Locke, Second Treatise of Government, §§123–124, 140–142, on property, taxation, and the limits of legislative authority. The “one rule for rich and poor, for the favorite at court and the countryman at plough” standard appears at §142.

[8] Office of the Mayor of New York City, “Mayor Mamdani Announces the Peninsula in the Bronx as the Second Site for City’s Public Grocery Stores,” May 18, 2026; Time, “What We Know About Mamdani’s First Planned City-Owned Grocery Stores,” May 21, 2026 (Compare Foods, poverty rate, Carter comment).

[9] Buffalo Bills stadium financing: Office of Governor Kathy Hochul announcement, March 2022; $600 million state and $250 million Erie County contribution toward a facility owned by New York State and leased to the team.

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