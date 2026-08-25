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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Public infrastructure is legitimate. A public competitor is wholly different. La Guardia built a market where merchants could trade. Mamdani wants a city-backed store to trade against them. The plan’s 30 percent miracle works only because costs are moved from the register to taxpayers, capital budgets, and competitors who lose customers to subsidized prices. That is counterfeit affordability. Conservatives should apply the same principle to stadium subsidies and corporate abatements. The government should secure the streets, streamline permits, protect property, and directly help needy citizens. It should not tax grocers, subsidize their rival, and call the injury compassion.

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