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For nearly a century, Washington maintained an arrangement that should never have survived serious constitutional scrutiny.

Congress created agencies with the power to write binding rules, investigate citizens and businesses, initiate enforcement actions, conduct adjudications, impose penalties, and redirect entire sectors of the economy. Then Congress declared that many of the officials exercising those powers were “independent.” The president could appoint them, usually with Senate confirmation, but could not remove them merely because they rejected his policies or resisted his administration. Their power was executive when they used it and somehow nonexecutive when the elected president tried to control it.

The Supreme Court has now ended that arrangement.

In Trump v. Slaughter, decided June 29, the Court held 6 to 3 that the statutory protection preventing the president from removing Federal Trade Commission commissioners except for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance violated the separation of powers. The Court expressly overruled Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, the 1935 decision that had sustained the independent-agency model for generations.

President Trump did not stumble into this confrontation. He forced it. In March 2025, he fired Democratic FTC commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya. He did not pretend they had committed misconduct under the removal statute. He told them their continued service was inconsistent with his administration’s priorities and that he was exercising his authority under Article II. Slaughter sued and initially prevailed in the lower courts. Trump took the issue to the Supreme Court and won the larger constitutional fight.

The result is being described as a dangerous expansion of presidential power. That description gets the direction of the decision backward.

The Court did not hand Trump some novel power unavailable to previous presidents. It removed a statutory barrier that Congress had placed between executive authority and the elected executive. The decision created nothing new. Executive responsibility had rested with the president from the start, and the Court merely stopped pretending otherwise.

The Constitution vests “the executive Power” in one president and requires that president to take care that the laws are faithfully executed. The majority treated that structure as a hierarchy of responsibility. Officers who execute federal law operate under presidential supervision because the public must be able to identify who is responsible for the government’s actions. Removal is the final mechanism of that supervision. An officer the president cannot remove can ultimately refuse presidential direction without the president having any effective remedy.

That principle should not be controversial. It is controversial because the administrative state was built to evade it.

The FTC is a particularly difficult agency through which to defend the old system. It does not merely provide technical advice or prepare recommendations for Congress. According to the Court, the modern FTC enforces and administers some 80 statutes that reach almost every corner of the economy. It issues rules carrying legal force, brings cases against private parties, collects substantial civil penalties, and participates in international enforcement arrangements.

Those are exercises of government coercion. Calling the commissioners experts does not change the character of the power. An economist at the FTC may possess superior knowledge of market concentration. A lawyer there may understand antitrust doctrine better than a president. A technical staff member may know more about digital advertising or data brokerage. Those facts justify hiring them, consulting them, and taking their analysis seriously. They do not give those officials an independent constitutional title to govern.

Expertise can inform authority. It cannot manufacture authority.

The old defense of the FTC rested on language that should have collapsed under its own weight. In Humphrey’s Executor, the Court described the agency’s work as “quasi-legislative” and “quasi-judicial,” rather than executive. That classification allowed the Court to say the president could be master in his own house without controlling officials in another. The current Court concluded that this account depended on an “almost fictional” picture of what the FTC actually did.

The fiction was useful because it made the constitutional problem disappear through vocabulary. An agency writes rules but is not legislating. It prosecutes violations but is not exercising executive power. It adjudicates the cases it initiated but is not acting as a court. Its commissioners are appointed by the president but are not his subordinates. Its actions bind citizens, but no elected official can be held fully responsible for them.

That is not a careful separation of powers. It is a merger of powers protected by a fog of institutional language.

None of this is new law invented for Trump’s benefit. The removal question is nearly as old as the office. In 1789, the First Congress, crowded with men who had drafted and ratified the Constitution, debated whether the president could remove the Secretary of Foreign Affairs without the Senate’s consent. That debate, later called the Decision of 1789, ended with Congress declining to require Senate approval for removal. In 1926, in Myers v. United States, Chief Justice William Howard Taft, himself a former president, treated the Decision of 1789 as a “clean-cut and deliberate construction of the Constitution” vesting the removal power in the president alone. Roberts’s majority in Slaughter returns to that older line rather than the 1935 detour.

Honesty requires admitting that this history is contested. Critics of the majority note that Madison’s strongest version of presidential removal never commanded a clear majority in 1789, that the statutory language emerged from legislative compromise rather than settled philosophy, and that early presidents, Jefferson among them, used the firing power sparingly and often for cause. Those objections have force. They show that the founders left an argument, not a finished doctrine.

But the argument they left runs toward accountability, not away from it. The dispute in 1789 was whether the Senate shared the removal power, not whether Congress could wall executive officers off from the president entirely. No one at the founding proposed a class of federal officers who could wield coercive power against citizens while answering to no elected official at all. That invention belongs to the twentieth century, and it is that invention the Court has now retired.

Trump’s victory matters because it restores a visible chain of responsibility. If the FTC adopts a disastrous enforcement agenda, voters may blame the president. When an election changes an agency’s priorities, democratic government is working as designed rather than breaking down. The public selected a new administration, and the new administration is entitled to direct the executive officers who carry out federal law.

This is exactly what many defenders of the administrative state oppose. They prefer policy continuity across elections. They prefer professional consensus to political disruption. They prefer commissioners with long, staggered terms because those terms make it harder for voters to alter the direction of government quickly. They call this stability. It is also insulation.

Insulation is not always illegitimate. Some governmental functions may require structural independence because they are judicial, legislative, or otherwise outside ordinary executive control. The Court left open questions involving non-Article III judges, legislative-branch agencies, and functions historically handled outside the executive branch. In the companion case Trump v. Cook, it declined to clear the way for removing a Federal Reserve governor, treating the Fed as a distinct institution with a unique historical status rather than sweeping every federal office into the same rule. Those qualifications mark the limits of the ruling. The Court refused to pretend that an agency exercising executive power becomes something else because Congress prefers continuity, but it did not pronounce the president master of everything that carries a federal seal.

The strongest objection comes from Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent. She argued that Humphrey’s Executor had already decided this question 90 years earlier and that Congress had long relied on that precedent when constructing the modern regulatory state. In her account, multi-member expert agencies retain accountability through statutes, judicial review, congressional oversight, appropriations, Senate confirmation, and for-cause removal. She warned that the majority had replaced settled law with a theory of unrestricted presidential control.

That is the serious argument, and it should be answered seriously.

Reliance matters. Precedent matters. Congress did build many institutions around the assumption that Humphrey’s Executor would remain in place. Overruling a decision that old should not be done casually. But longevity cannot cure a constitutional defect. Congress cannot acquire a power through repeated use that the Constitution never granted. Nor does the existence of several forms of indirect accountability solve the basic problem. Congressional hearings do not let a president direct an executive officer. Senate confirmation occurs before service and provides no continuing control. Judicial review tests legality, not policy. Appropriations can constrain an agency in broad strokes, but they do not let the president remove an officer who openly rejects the administration’s priorities.

There is a deeper version of the dissent’s case, and it deserves a hearing. Independence, the argument goes, is not mainly about continuity. It is a shield against abuse. A president who can fire law-enforcement officials at will can also weaponize them, turning investigations and penalties against rivals and rewarding friends. For-cause protection keeps prosecutorial power one step removed from the raw will of whoever holds the White House.

That danger is real. But removing the officer is not what enables the abuse, and the shield does not reliably prevent it. A president bent on weaponizing the FTC does not need to fire a commissioner. He needs a commissioner willing to comply, and tenure protection does nothing to stop a compliant one. Meanwhile the guards against genuine abuse remain in force. Targeted enforcement can be challenged in court. Officials who break the law can be prosecuted or impeached. Voters can turn out an administration that governs by vendetta. Insulation does not add to those protections so much as it hides the responsible official behind a term of years. A power dangerous enough to require restraint is a power that should answer to someone the public can name and remove.

The dissent’s model produces distributed oversight without clear responsibility. Everyone has some influence, and no one owns the result. That arrangement benefits Congress, because legislators can create broad delegations and then complain about agency outcomes. It benefits commissioners, who can claim technical independence while making politically consequential choices. It benefits presidents when agencies act in ways they prefer, since the White House enjoys the result without accepting direct responsibility. It benefits judges, who can review agency procedure without confronting the democratic legitimacy of the underlying delegation.

The citizen receives a government powerful enough to command and diffuse enough to evade blame.

That is the arrangement Trump disrupted.

Critics describe the decision as part of Trump’s drive to demand personal loyalty. That framing substitutes motive speculation for constitutional analysis. A president need not prove personal virtue before exercising a constitutional power. Trump may remove an FTC commissioner because he believes the commissioner’s enforcement priorities are wrong. He may prefer officers who share his economic and regulatory program. That is ordinary executive control.

The same principle would apply to a Democratic president. A future progressive administration could remove Trump-appointed commissioners and redirect the FTC toward more aggressive antitrust enforcement, tighter consumer regulation, or labor-market intervention. Conservatives would dislike many of those choices. The constitutional remedy would be to win the next election, challenge unlawful agency action in court, or persuade Congress to narrow the FTC’s authority. The remedy would not be to claim that Republican commissioners hold a personal right to keep exercising executive power against the president’s direction.

This is where constitutional consistency matters. It does not require pretending that both parties have used the administrative state identically. They have not. Progressive governance has relied more heavily on centralized administration because agencies let national policy move without repeated votes in Congress. But the removal rule cannot depend on whether conservatives happen to approve of the president using it.

Trump’s victory therefore carries a second lesson for the right. Presidential control solves the accountability problem. It does not solve the deeper problem of agencies possessing enormous rulemaking and adjudicatory authority in the first place.

Justice Neil Gorsuch pressed that point in concurrence. Relocating control in the president does not answer whether Congress delegated too much legislative power, whether agencies can fairly adjudicate their own enforcement cases, whether vague statutes provide adequate notice, or whether citizens are entitled to juries in disputes over penalties. Those questions remain, and that is where the next constitutional fights should occur.

The administrative state should not merely become a more efficient instrument of presidential power. Congress should reclaim its legislative responsibility. Courts should enforce meaningful limits on delegation. Agencies should not be permitted to invent major policies from vague statutory language. Citizens facing severe penalties should receive genuine due process before neutral adjudicators. None of those reforms requires preserving an unconstitutional class of executive officers beyond presidential control.

Trump understood the political reality before many lawyers admitted the constitutional one. An administration cannot be held responsible for governing if it lacks authority over the officials who govern. A president elected to reverse policy cannot carry out that mandate through commissioners legally entitled to resist him until their staggered terms expire. An election that changes the name at the top while leaving the machinery beyond his control is not full democratic accountability.

The administrative state called that arrangement independence because “power without removal” would have sounded less respectable.

FTC commissioners may still possess expertise. Congress may still define the agency’s jurisdiction, appropriate its funds, require procedures, and conduct oversight. Courts may still invalidate unlawful actions. The Senate will still confirm nominees. Those limits remain substantial. What no longer remains is the claim that officials wielding executive power may stand beyond the authority of the elected president merely because Congress labeled them independent.

Trump destroyed no neutral institution. What he defeated was a constitutional fiction that had protected political power from electoral control.

That is not authoritarianism. It is the return of responsibility.

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