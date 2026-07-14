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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3d

This is why the permanent bureaucracy is panicking. The old game was power without accountability. Congress delegated the hard stuff, agencies governed by “expertise,” presidents got blamed, and voters were told to shut up because the machinery was neutral. It was never neutral. It was political power protected from elections. Trump did not create some new monarchy. He restored the chain of command the Constitution already required. If an FTC commissioner can coerce citizens, punish businesses, shape markets, and enforce federal law, that commissioner cannot be a little sovereign parked outside Article II. Expertise may advise authority. It does not replace authority. The next fight is bigger: Congress must stop laundering legislation through agencies, courts must police delegation, and citizens must get real due process. But the fiction is cracked. The administrative state is not holy. It is hired help.

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Georgia Patriot Insider's avatar
Georgia Patriot Insider
2d

Yes they should never have had such immunities in the first place a fake firewall was what it was congress wanting more power more checks but they end and new ones appear and then go again a cycle repeats

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