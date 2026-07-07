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Richard Luthmann
Jul 7

Disinformation is the three-day-old supermarket sushi of public debate. You do not need a federal agency, a Stanford lab, a former CIA contractor, or some blue-check hall monitor to tell you something smells off. And if you miss it at first, you will figure it out pretty quickly. That is how free people learn. The answer to false speech is evidence, scrutiny, ridicule, rebuttal, and better speech — not a censorship cartel pretending to be public hygiene. The laptop story exposed the scam. The pandemic supercharged it. The platforms obeyed it. The bureaucrats hid behind it. The media blessed it. And every time the public was told, “You are too stupid to evaluate this,” the people running the system were really confessing their own fear. They did not trust the citizen because they did not trust liberty.

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