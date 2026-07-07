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The Hunter Biden laptop story should have been one of the easiest tests of a free society’s confidence in itself. A major newspaper published allegations involving the son of a presidential candidate weeks before an election. The evidence could be examined. Competing reporters could investigate. Critics could challenge the sourcing. Supporters could defend it. Citizens could weigh it and decide what they believed. That is how political controversy is supposed to work in a republic that takes free speech seriously.

Instead the story became something to be managed. Social media platforms throttled its distribution. Commentators debated not whether the reporting was true but whether it should be allowed to circulate at all. And five days after the New York Post published, a group of fifty-one former intelligence officials signed an open letter declaring that the material had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The letter conceded, in language most readers never saw, that the signers had no actual evidence of Russian involvement. That qualification did not survive contact with the campaign. Joe Biden cited the letter days later in a nationally televised debate to wave the whole matter away as a Russian plant.

What has emerged since should be sat with carefully, because it is the difference between institutional caution and something less defensible. One of the letter’s organizers, former CIA deputy director Michael Morell, later testified to Congress that he was prompted to assemble it after a call from Antony Blinken, then a senior adviser to the Biden campaign and now Secretary of State. Morell testified that one of his intents was to help Biden win the election. Several signatories, it was later confirmed, were active CIA contractors at the time they lent their authority to the claim. This was not a group of worried analysts raising a flag. It was a campaign talking point given the borrowed gravity of the intelligence community, timed for an election, and then laundered through a compliant press into a reason not to look.

The laptop, of course, was authentic. The FBI had concluded as much in 2019. The New York Times, the Washington Post, and CBS authenticated its contents in the years that followed, and federal prosecutors entered it into evidence in a criminal trial. Whether any of it proved wrongdoing by the elder Biden is a separate question, and not the one that matters here. The lesson of the episode is not about what the laptop contained. The lesson is that a network of powerful institutions decided that contested political information was not something to debate but something to bury, and that the most efficient way to bury it was to attach the word disinformation to it.

That instinct did not arrive overnight, and it did not arise from nothing. Foreign governments do run influence operations. Adversarial states do try to manipulate public discourse. Intelligence services do seed false narratives into open societies. Any honest account of modern information warfare has to begin by conceding that these threats are real. The apparatus that grew up to address them answered a genuine problem.

The trouble is what the apparatus did once it existed. The mission expanded. What began as a concern about foreign propaganda widened, step by step, into a concern about domestic political speech. The category of disinformation stretched to cover material whose chief offense was that it cut against an official account. Claims that would once have been met with counterargument were reclassified as hazards to be contained. The line between countering a foreign adversary and policing a fellow citizen grew faint, and then, for many of the institutions involved, it stopped mattering.

It would be comforting to attribute this to a handful of bad actors, and it would be a mistake. The incentives ran in one direction and almost everyone followed them. A research center founded to study misinformation will find misinformation, because finding it is what justifies the center. A nonprofit built to combat harmful narratives will keep discovering narratives it considers harmful, because that is its reason to exist. A platform under political and regulatory pressure will become responsive to the people holding the levers of that pressure. None of this requires a conspiracy.

But the absence of a conspiracy is not the same as the absence of responsibility, and this is where the comfortable story has to stop. Incentives explain why the pattern recurred across so many institutions at once. They do not excuse the particular people who acted on them. When a White House official picks up the phone and presses a company to take down a specific account, that is a decision, made by a person, who could have decided otherwise. When fifty-one officials sign their names to a claim they have no evidence for, weeks before an election, that is a choice. The structural account describes the current. It does not absolve anyone of swimming with it. A man who does the convenient thing because everyone around him is doing the convenient thing has still done it.

By the time the pandemic arrived, the machinery was built and waiting. Public health officials, technology companies, researchers, and advocacy organizations had settled into a shared assumption that certain categories of speech were threats to be managed rather than positions to be argued with. Some of the concern was reasonable. Fraudulent cures can kill people. But the category did not stay confined to demonstrable falsehoods. It swallowed live and legitimate questions: the wisdom of prolonged school closures, the trade-offs of lockdowns, the durability of natural immunity, the reach of vaccine mandates, the comparative effectiveness of masks, the possibility that the virus had escaped a laboratory. Each of these was a contestable judgment on which honest, informed people disagreed, and on which the official position frequently changed. Citizens who pressed these questions were treated not as participants in a debate but as friction in a management problem.

The record later assembled in Murthy v. Missouri, the case that carried these government contacts to the Supreme Court, makes the dynamic concrete. White House officials complained to Facebook that it was, in their words, one of the top drivers of vaccine hesitancy, pressed it with detailed demands about its moderation policies, and pushed for the removal of specific content. The communications were sometimes blunt and sometimes veiled, but their direction was constant. The government wanted things gone, and it wanted the companies to make them gone.

Here the defenders of all this raise their strongest argument, and it deserves to be met at full strength rather than waved off. Social media companies, they point out, are private actors. The First Amendment restrains the government, not the editorial decisions of private businesses. A newspaper chooses what to print. A network chooses what to air. A platform may set and enforce its own rules, and when it removes a post it is exercising its own judgment, not the state’s. If Facebook decided on its own that a claim was false and acted accordingly, no constitutional question arises at all. As a general statement of law, this is correct, and any serious version of the argument has to concede it.

The Supreme Court has now spoken to this, and the honest reckoning with what it said cuts against the easy version of my case. When Murthy reached the Court in 2024, the justices considered exactly these government communications with the platforms and ruled, six to three, against the plaintiffs. But it matters greatly to understand what the Court actually held, because the headline and the holding diverge. The Court did not rule that the pressure campaign was lawful. It ruled that the particular plaintiffs lacked standing, because they could not trace any specific instance of their own censorship to any specific government demand, in part because the platforms had been moderating this kind of content before the government ever called. The majority decided the case on who was allowed to sue, not on whether what happened was permissible. The constitutional question was left open.

It was not left open because it is unanswerable. It was left open because the right plaintiff had not yet arrived with the right record. And the principle the plaintiffs were reaching for remains firmly in the law. In the same term, in a case brought by the National Rifle Association against a New York official who had leaned on insurers and banks to cut ties with the group, the Court ruled unanimously that the government may not coerce a private intermediary into punishing disfavored speech. That holding rests on a doctrine more than sixty years old: the state cannot accomplish through a private cat’s paw what the Constitution forbids it to do directly. Coercion laundered through a willing third party is still coercion.

The dissenters in Murthy saw the stakes plainly. Justice Alito called it one of the most important free speech cases to reach the Court in years and warned that the majority’s reasoning would let a successful campaign of pressure stand as an attractive model for future officials who want to shape what Americans are allowed to say and hear. He was describing the danger precisely. A government that learns it can pressure platforms into suppression, and that the citizens harmed will struggle to prove standing, has learned that the censor’s button works best when somebody else’s finger is on it.

This is the deeper problem, and it survives any single ruling. What the disinformation apparatus revealed was a drift in the basic posture of American institutions, away from persuasion and toward management. The distinction is not a technicality. Persuasion treats the citizen as a mind to be convinced. It assumes people can weigh arguments and evidence and reach their own conclusions, and it accepts the risk that they will sometimes get it wrong. Management treats the citizen as a variable to be controlled. It assumes that the safest course is to curate the information environment so that the wrong conclusions never get a fair hearing in the first place.

That second posture is incompatible with the constitutional tradition, and not by accident. The First Amendment does not rest on the belief that citizens always reason well. It rests on the harder and more durable belief that no official, no expert, and no institution can be trusted with the authority to decide for everyone else what may be heard. American free speech doctrine was forged by long experience with the opposite arrangement. The Alien and Sedition Acts, the wartime prosecutions, the campaigns against radicals and dissenters, all followed the same script. Authorities convinced themselves that the moment was too dangerous to permit free argument, and later generations concluded almost without exception that the threat to liberty had been worse than the speech ever was.

The framers did not respond to this danger by trying to install wiser guardians. They understood that the search for a trustworthy censor is the wrong search, because the office corrupts whoever holds it. So they refused to create the office. They denied the government the power to serve as the arbiter of acceptable opinion, on the theory that a self-governing people must be free to hear even what is false, foolish, or dangerous, and to answer it themselves.

None of this requires pretending that everything suppressed in recent years was true. Much of it was false. Some of it was reckless, and some was simply stupid. The constitutional case has never depended on the accuracy of the speech being protected. It depends on the recognition that the same authorities who correctly flag a falsehood today will, given the power and the right political weather, suppress a legitimate dissent tomorrow. The power does not come with a guarantee that it will be used only against things that are actually false. It comes with the near-certainty that it will not.

A confident republic answers a bad argument with a better one. It answers a falsehood with evidence and a rumor with investigation. It does not build a standing apparatus to decide in advance which claims its citizens are fit to evaluate. The disinformation era should be remembered for what it actually was: a stretch in which a great many serious, well-credentialed people lost their nerve, decided that argument was too slow and the public too unreliable, and reached instead for the machinery of suppression. They told themselves it was about safety. Often enough it was about not having to win the argument.

The citizen is not a subject to be managed. The citizen is the sovereign participant in self-government, and the freedom to be wrong in public is not a flaw in that arrangement. It is the whole of it. The remedy for speech we dislike has always been the same, and it has never been a censorship system that someone else can be persuaded to operate on the government’s behalf. The remedy is argument, evidence, and the willingness to make a case to free people and let them judge.

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