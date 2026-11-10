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The morning after Democrats won their largest House majority in nearly twenty years, the Vice President of the United States logged on to X and wrote about six hundred words explaining why his party lost. The line everyone quoted was “The reason we lost is the war.” The line worth answering came a few sentences later: “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so.”

Fine. I will.

First, a debt. Last week I put the defeat on Republican complacency. That diagnosis was incomplete. The war cost votes. It pushed up gas and diesel, and those prices kept the inflation voters already blamed on the last administration from ever bottoming out. Complacency explains how far we fell. The war explains a good part of what we fell on. Vance is right about that much, and so is the President, who called Vance’s postmortem “largely true” and said he would make the same decision again.

So the question stands, and it deserves a straight answer.

The postmortem that is really a platform

Read Vance’s post closely and the diagnosis turns into a program. Of the four tasks he relays from a pollster he trusts, two are reversals of foreign policy: end the war in Iran, and change our relationship with Israel. Both are offered as repairs to an electoral coalition.

Everyone concedes the war had a price. The real dispute is whether a lost midterm is a reason to change a war policy, and Vance’s answer, stated plainly, is yes.

It helps to know where he stood. Trump said this year that Vance was “maybe less enthusiastic” about attacking Iran from the start, and the New York Times reported that he questioned the chairman of the Joint Chiefs hard before the strikes. In public he said something else. Less than two days before the war began, he told the Washington Post there was “no chance” of a years-long conflict, and after Operation Epic Fury launched he defended it. Private doubt is honorable. So is resigning over it. Holding it for eight months and publishing it the morning after the count looks like an opening bid for 2028, and Republicans weighing that race will read it that way.

Different speeds

The Framers built a government that feels public anger at different speeds, and they did it on purpose. The House was built to feel it fastest. Two-year terms mean that when diesel costs too much, the House hears about it within two years, sometimes within weeks. Tuesday was that design working exactly as drawn. Voters angry about prices, a war, and corruption said so in the forum built to carry anger to Washington.

The Senate and the presidency were built to feel it slower. Staggered six-year terms keep one bad November from remaking the chamber that ratifies treaties and confirms the officers who run a war. A four-year executive with a single head means one person answers for decisions too urgent for a committee and too consequential for a poll.

Hamilton defended the design in Federalist 71. The republican principle, he wrote, demands that government follow “the deliberate sense of the community,” and he drew the line at “an unqualified complaisance to every sudden breeze of passion.” He granted that the people commonly intend the public good, even in their mistakes. When their interests and their inclinations part ways, he argued, the officers they chose have a duty to hold the line long enough for the people to reconsider.

Vance’s prescription collapses those speeds into one. It asks the slow parts of the government to behave like the fast part: take Tuesday’s mood, turn it into a reversal of war aims, and call the result responsiveness. A republic that works that way has decided its foreign policy will be set by whichever November came last. Our enemies can read an election calendar. Once they learn the price of American resolve is about eighteen months of high diesel, they will charge it every time.

Lincoln wavered. Truman paid.

Two wartime presidents faced exactly this pressure.

In the fall of 1862, after a summer of military failure and weeks after Lincoln announced emancipation, his Republicans lost twenty-two House seats. By the summer of 1864 it looked worse. On August 23, Lincoln wrote a short memorandum, folded it shut, and had his cabinet sign the outside without reading it. It began: “This morning, as for some days past, it seems exceedingly probable that this Administration will not be re-elected.”

The next day he did something his admirers tend to skip. Henry Raymond, chairman of his own party, had warned that the election was slipping and urged an offer of peace talks to Jefferson Davis. Lincoln drafted the instructions. They asked for a conference on one condition, the restoration of the Union, with every other question left to peaceful settlement. Abolition was not on the list. Then Raymond came to Washington, and Lincoln, with Seward, Stanton, and Fessenden, talked him out of going. His secretary John Nicolay reported that Lincoln called the plan “utter ruination,” and Nicolay judged it worse than losing the election, since it would surrender the contest in advance.

Lincoln felt exactly the pull Vance is describing. He had the offer on paper. He chose to risk the election rather than trade away what the war was for, and he signed a pledge to work with the winner if the people chose otherwise. The voters may fire you, and until they do, the duty is yours.

Truman’s case is less romantic and closer to ours. He sent troops to Korea in 1950 without asking Congress for a declaration of war, calling it a police action under the United Nations. That November, Democrats lost twenty-eight House seats and five Senate seats. Two years later the war still had no clean end, Truman’s approval had collapsed, and his party lost the White House. South Korea is now one of the freest and richest nations on earth. The voters of 1950 and 1952 had every right to their verdict on the cost. History reached a different verdict on whether the cost was worth paying.

The strongest case against me

Two objections land real blows.

The first is constitutional. Madison told Jefferson in April 1798 that the Constitution “supposes, what the History of all Govts. demonstrates, that the Ex. is the branch of power most interested in war, & most prone to it,” and so placed the question of war in the legislature. This war began February 28 with hundreds of strikes and the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. Congress never authorized it. When Congress did vote, the votes went the other way. The Senate turned back a war powers resolution in March, but in June the House passed one 215 to 208 and the Senate followed 50 to 48, with four Republicans, Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, and Paul, voting to direct the President to withdraw. It has not become law and will not survive a veto. On this reading, Congress already spoke, the voters just repeated it, and a president who governs past both is compounding the original error.

Here I concede real ground. A war this large should have had a recorded vote to authorize it before the first bomb fell, and the Republican majorities in both chambers should have demanded one in February. They let the President own the war alone, and when it got expensive, four of their own crossed the aisle. Republicans own that failure. Truman’s precedent cuts both ways, and I will say so: Korea vindicated the war and still left the constitutional precedent that let it begin without Congress.

But the remedy runs through Article I, which is where the objection says the question belongs. In January the Democrats will hold the power of the purse, and withholding money requires no presidential signature. If they want this war ended, they can decline to fund it and put their names on what follows. Republicans should dare them to.

The second objection is about results, and it is harder. Eight months in, the regime still stands, the April ceasefire collapsed in July when Iran attacked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and the bill has passed $47 billion, more than a quarter above the Pentagon’s own July estimate. By July only one American in three supported the war, according to Reuters and Ipsos. And the nuclear case is weaker than the President has made it sound. In March, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s written testimony said Iran had not rebuilt the enrichment capacity destroyed in 2025, and arms control experts found no evidence of rebuilding before February. There was no bomb weeks away.

That concession needs an answer. The case for this war never rested on an imminent bomb. It rested on the material that survived 2025 and on the regime’s intentions. Gabbard also told senators the intelligence community assessed that Iran intended to rebuild. Before the 2025 strikes the IAEA estimated Iran held about 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, a short step from weapons grade, and inspectors have not been back to the bombed sites to account for what survived. A regime that means to rebuild, sitting on a stockpile no one can count, is the threat. Waiting for proof of rebuilding means waiting until the rebuilding is far enough along to detect.

The war has not yet solved that problem, and I will not pretend it has. What it has done is change the regime’s terms. Tehran has now sent a formal nuclear proposal through Qatar, and according to a U.S. official and a diplomat who spoke to the Times of Israel, its negotiators are reviewing terms to curb the program after long refusing to discuss it at all. Tehran still conditions talks on its own list of demands. The final verdict on whether the war succeeded will be written in that deal: whether it accounts for the uranium and puts inspectors back at the sites. The pressure that produced the proposal came from the war. The midterm added none of it.

Vance’s post priced the war in Senate seats. Senate seats are leased for six years and come back up for bid. Republicans can win them in 2028 and 2030, and a party that cannot imagine doing so has a bigger problem than Iran. A deliverable Iranian bomb would be permanent. There is no cycle in which it comes back up for bid.

The duty and the verdict

Edmund Burke told the electors of Bristol in 1774 that their representative owed them “not his industry only, but his judgement,” and betrayed them if he sacrificed that judgment to their opinion. Six years later Bristol was ready to turn him out, and he withdrew from the poll. He went on to be right about the French Revolution when nearly everyone respectable was wrong.

Every serious officeholder makes that trade. The truckers, farmers, and commuters who have paid for this war at the pump since spring were owed honesty about the cost, and on Tuesday they collected. They were owed accountability, and they imposed it. They were owed a Congress that votes on war, and the Republicans who never forced that vote should hear about it. What a president and his party do not owe a single November is the surrender of a war aim they still believe is right.

Vance asked for the argument, and it fits in one line. Losing the Senate was a real price, honestly charged, and worth paying to keep a regime that has spent forty-seven years calling America its enemy from turning its uranium into a bomb.

Lincoln’s cabinet signed a page they could not read, agreeing in advance to accept the people’s verdict. Lincoln kept the war going while he waited for it. Accept the verdict. Keep the duty. Those two commitments have never been in conflict, and a party that cannot hold both at once does not deserve the Senate back.

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