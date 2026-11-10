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The Sooner Sentinel's avatar
The Sooner Sentinel
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You invoke Lincoln as an example of resolve. I think Solomon offers the better lesson. He understood that cutting the baby in half would destroy the very thing both sides claimed to love. I don’t believe preserving the Union justified that bloodshed, and Lincoln’s willingness to risk an election doesn’t answer that objection.

The same question applies to Iran. By your own account, a bomb wasn’t imminent, Congress never authorized the war, and the uranium is still unaccounted for. Before we debate whether the war was worth losing the Senate, make the case that it was necessary in the first place.

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