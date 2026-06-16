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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Neither party should be able to steal the Executive Branch from inside the legislative chamber. That principle must hold whether the Speaker is Republican, Democrat, conservative, socialist, MAGA, or anti-Trump. In a lawfare environment, where impeachment can be deployed as pressure, spectacle, or partisan warfare, succession rules must not create an incentive for Congress to wound or remove a president and then elevate one of its own leaders. The permanent political class loves gray zones because power hides there. The constitutional line should be clean: after the Vice President, succession should pass through confirmed executive officers, not congressional politicians.

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