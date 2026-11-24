Image created with generative AI

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act expired in June. It was the first lapse of any length since Congress wrote the provision in 2008, and it followed a House vote of 198 to 218 against even a three-week extension.

Nobody planned it as a stand on principle. House Democrats had announced they would back no extension unless the President withdrew Bill Pulte, a housing regulator, as acting Director of National Intelligence. Nineteen Republicans voted no for a better reason: the bill carried no warrant requirement.

Then the collection went on. The surveillance court had approved the program’s annual certifications in March, and those run until the middle of next March. The statute is dead. The spying continues on a court’s leftover paper.

That paper is running out, and the people who want the statute back have chosen their method. Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota laid it out. “We don’t have two weeks to work just on FISA,” he said. “If it’s amended onto the NDAA then you can move forward and get it done in that time.” The National Defense Authorization Act has passed every year since 1961, and its final text is being negotiated now. The Attorney General, the Director of National Intelligence, and the CIA Director have written to congressional leaders asking for action by December 9.

The frankest advice came from a Democrat. Jim Himes of Connecticut, who is expected to chair the House Intelligence Committee in January, told Republicans to “take the win that’s on the table” and finish during the lame duck, because “the 702 that gets reauthorized with a Democratic House and Senate is going to be a very different 702.”

Almost nobody objects to the front half of this program. Section 702 lets the government intercept, without individual warrants, the communications of foreigners located abroad. An officer of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has no Fourth Amendment rights, and a country at war with Tehran should be reading everything he sends.

The dispute is over what happens next. When a foreign target writes to an American, the American’s side of the exchange lands in the same database. The FBI may then search that database for a particular American by name, email address, or phone number. No warrant is required and no judge is asked. The Bureau calls this a query.

The government’s position, under presidents of both parties, is that no warrant is needed because the messages were lawfully collected in the first place. Courts outside the surveillance court have been less sure. The Second Circuit held in 2019 that a query is a separate Fourth Amendment event and sent the case back. The federal judge in Brooklyn who took it up ruled that the FBI’s warrantless searches for one U.S. resident’s messages violated the amendment, though she let the evidence stand.

For years the Bureau ran these searches by the hundred thousand. A surveillance court opinion written in April 2022 and unsealed a year later counted more than 278,000 improper ones. They included searches on people arrested during the George Floyd protests, on January 6 suspects, and on 19,000 donors to a single congressional campaign.

Conservatives know a different FISA scandal better. The wiretap applications against Carter Page were filed under another title of the law, the one that already requires a judge’s order. That history gets cited as proof that a warrant requirement is worthless, since the Page applications went before a judge and still carried seventeen significant errors and omissions. It proves the reverse. Those errors could be counted because there were applications to count them in. An inspector general read sworn paper line by line, and an FBI lawyer who altered an email pleaded guilty to it. A query leaves a log entry. Nobody swears to anything.

The difference between a search someone swears to and a search someone merely runs is older than the Constitution. It entered American law through a lapse.

The colonial customs service worked with an instrument called the writ of assistance: a standing general warrant that let an officer enter any house or warehouse in daylight to look for smuggled goods. It named no place and required no oath. It stayed good for the life of the king who issued it and six months beyond.

George II died on October 25, 1760. The Massachusetts writs would expire the following April, and the customs officers had to go to the Superior Court and ask for new ones. Boston merchants hired James Otis to oppose them.

His argument, opened in Boston on February 24, 1761, conceded more than his reputation suggests. The fullest record is the one John Adams wrote up afterward, and Adams polished it. In that account Otis tells the court that “special writs may be granted on oath and probable suspicion.” He was willing to see smugglers caught. The general writ was another matter. He called it “the worst instrument of arbitrary power” in any English law book, because it “places the liberty of every man in the hands of every petty officer.”

He lost. The court heard the case again that November, and the first new writ issued in December. Adams, a young lawyer in the room, embellished the speech in the retelling, but he put its distinction into law. In 1780 he drafted the search-and-seizure article of the Massachusetts constitution, which condemns any warrant not supported by oath or affirmation, and which served as a model for the Fourth Amendment.

The comparison has a weak joint, and it should be named. A writ put an officer inside a man’s house. A query searches messages the government already holds. What carries over whole is Otis’s line, which ran between the sworn, particular search and the standing, general one.

The case for the rider is the calendar and the war. Mr. Rounds is right that the session is short. Government funding runs out on December 11, and adjournment follows. The country is at war with Iran. On November 16, CNN reported intelligence that Iran was developing plans for a possible dirty bomb attack in Washington, and on November 20 the President said the United States “will not allow” it. And the Bureau’s best objection to a warrant is a real one: an agent running down a fresh lead often has no probable cause yet.

None of it gets the rider where it needs to go. The war is an argument for the half of the program aimed at Tehran, and no warrant proposal touches that half. The White House’s own line is that there is no credible threat to the homeland. The amendment that tied in 2024 exempted imminent threats to life, searches made with consent, which covers victims, and cyber defense. What remains is the agent with a hunch about an American and nothing he can swear to. That is the search the Fourth Amendment was written to stop.

The calendar is an argument Congress made against itself. Section 702 lapsed in June, and a leadership that could not find two weeks in five months has now found a defense bill. The House debated and voted on the warrant amendment in a single day in 2024, and a short extension is a one-page bill. The last one failed over an acting intelligence chief who left the job in August.

The Bureau’s own numbers finish the argument. By the government’s count, FBI searches for Americans fell from 57,094 in 2023 to 5,518 in 2024 and 7,413 last year. Critics say the Bureau undercounts. Take its number anyway. When the count stood above 200,000, the standing objection to a warrant rule was that it would bury the courts. At 7,413, the figure is about twenty a day for the whole country. A Bureau that needs twenty searches a day can swear to twenty a day.

This column argued on November 17 that a defeated majority should use the lame duck to the last day. It should. A conference report gets a roll call, but only on the whole package. There is no separate vote on the search power and no amendment, and every member stays free to say he was voting for the troops. That is how a majority hides. The use of a majority is to write law.

Here is what this one could write. In April 2024, with a Democratic president’s FBI holding the database, an amendment requiring a warrant failed in the House on a tie, 212 to 212. That same week Donald Trump told his party to “KILL FISA.” He had the wrong title of the statute and the right instinct. The Republicans who voted for the warrant were right too. The database changed hands the following January. The principle stayed where it was.

The President’s intelligence chiefs now want the statute back clean. Every administration makes that request once the database is its own. The officials running it today will not be running it in 2029, and a search power that is safe only while friends hold it is badly written.

Which brings the matter back to Mr. Himes. He has defended this program for years, he opposed the warrant in 2024, and Republican hawks are working beside him now. Their hurry has a cause. Eighty-four House Democrats voted for the warrant amendment, and a much larger Democratic caucus arrives in January. The “very different 702” he warns about is very likely a 702 with a warrant in it. The rider is a race against that warrant, run by its opponents in both parties. Republicans should refuse to run it. If a warrant rule is coming, it can arrive in the spring as a Democratic rebuke to a Republican administration, or in December as a Republican law. The party that spent 2024 saying the FBI could not be trusted with this database should want its name on the fix.

So bring it to the floor. A stand-alone reauthorization, with the 2024 warrant amendment made in order. The votes for it sit in both parties, and the Senate will need them. If the calendar will not bear even that, pass an extension of a few weeks, by itself, and let every member answer for the real vote when it comes. The one thing a departing majority should refuse is the thing now planned: a reauthorization written by negotiators and folded into the defense bill.

Otis did not ask the court to disarm the customs house. He asked that an officer who wanted to search a particular man come before a judge, name the place, and swear to the reason. The court refused, and it took a revolution and a constitution to overrule it. The Fourth Amendment is that reversal in writing.

The writs of 1761 died with a king, and the customs men had to come and ask. Section 702 died in June, and now the Bureau’s friends are asking. Republicans hold the pen until the session ends. The answer should be the one Otis offered the Crown: yes, on oath.

Share