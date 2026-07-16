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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

This is the grown-up argument conservatives need to make. Stop pretending every legal loss is secretly a win. Trump forced the issue and lost the constitutional route. Fine. Now govern. Prosecute birth-tourism networks. Bar visa fraudsters. Track overstays. Clear immigration-court backlogs. Shut down maternity brokers. Publish real data instead of letting both sides argue from fog. Amend 8 U.S.C. § 1401 if Congress has the votes. Pursue Article V if the country wants a deeper constitutional change. But do not let the left turn the Court’s ruling into a command for national surrender. The decision says who the child is at birth. It does not say the parents get immunity, the fraud gets ignored, the border stays open, or Congress remains useless forever.

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