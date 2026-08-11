A child enters a public school in the morning. The school assumes responsibility for teaching, supervision, safety, and order until the child returns home. That arrangement requires real authority. Teachers must control classrooms. Principals must respond to threats, bullying, drugs, violence, and serious misconduct. Schools cannot perform their public function if every disciplinary decision requires a courtroom.

None of that makes the school sovereign.

On March 2, 2026, the Supreme Court intervened in Mirabelli v. Bonta, a challenge to California policies governing students who begin presenting as a different gender at school.[1]

Two of the parents in that case appear in the record as John and Jane Poe. Their daughter began presenting as a boy and using a male name in the seventh grade. Her teachers knew. In parent-teacher conferences, no one mentioned it, and no one used the name the school had been using all day. The Poes found out at the start of eighth grade, when their daughter attempted suicide and was hospitalized. A doctor told them she had gender dysphoria. Months after her discharge she was hospitalized again, this time involuntarily, at risk of self-harm. At a new school the following year, staff went on using the male name over her parents’ explicit instructions, citing their obligations under state law.

That is the policy working as designed.

The Court vacated the Ninth Circuit’s stay of a federal injunction, holding that the parents were likely to prevail on their free exercise and parental-rights claims. It granted relief to the parents and denied it to the teachers, who had asked to be excused from carrying the policy out. Thomas and Alito would have granted both, Sotomayor neither, and Kagan and Jackson dissented. The order was preliminary, and by the dissent’s own count roughly forty similar cases are moving through the federal courts.

California’s policies let public employees maintain one identity for a child at school, present another to the family, and keep the conflict from the people legally responsible for her.

That is a governmental power exercised over a family.

The gender dispute made the problem visible. The problem is older.

Public schools have spent decades accumulating authority. They investigate misconduct, conduct searches, collect medical and psychological information, run threat assessments, refer students to police, and sometimes reach conduct occurring far from school property. Each power arrived with a reason attached, and most of the reasons were good ones.

Much of it was handed over rather than seized. Mandatory reporting statutes made teachers into investigators of the home. Special education law made schools into clinical assessors. Title IX enforcement made administrators into adjudicators of sexual conduct. After Columbine and Parkland, legislatures made them threat analysts. An institution assigned five roles by statute will eventually claim a sixth by inference, and the legislature that assigned the first five rarely comes back to see what has been added.

The accumulated result is an institution that mistakes limited authority over education and campus order for general jurisdiction over the child.

From Education to Jurisdiction

The constitutional tradition begins from the opposite premise. Parents hold primary responsibility for directing the upbringing of their children. The state may require education, set academic standards, protect children from abuse, and run lawful public schools. Providing the classroom buys none of the rest.

In Meyer v. Nebraska, the Court struck down a state ban on teaching foreign languages to younger children, which Nebraska had defended as a tool of civic unity. Public education was legitimate. A desirable social objective still could not erase the liberty of parents, teachers, and children.[2] Two years later, Pierce v. Society of Sisters voided Oregon’s attempt to force nearly all children into public schools. States could regulate education and ensure children were adequately taught. Standardizing children by controlling the institution that taught them was a different matter, and the Court’s formulation has outlived the statute it killed: “The child is not the mere creature of the State.”[3]

Fifty-four years after Pierce, Parham v. J. R. carried the same logic into harder territory. Even where a child’s mental health was at stake, and even where the child’s stated wishes might diverge from the parents’, the Court held that parents retain a substantial role in decisions about that care.[4] Parham is the case the Court leaned on in Mirabelli, and it is the one that matters most here. Gender dysphoria is a mental health condition. California’s policy was built to keep parents outside decisions about it.

None of those cases hands parents a veto over every school rule. Each of them settles who begins with authority and who must justify an intrusion on it.

Justice Kagan’s dissent aimed at exactly this foundation, and the aim was good. Parental rights of this kind live in substantive due process, a doctrine that several members of the Mirabelli majority have described as a legal fiction and an invitation for judges to write their preferences into the Constitution. Kagan named the whiplash directly: the Court repudiated one unenumerated right in Dobbs and recognized another here.

The objection deserves an answer. Dobbs attacked a particular right, not the category. It applied the Glucksberg test and found abortion outside the nation’s history and tradition. Parental authority over the upbringing of children sits about as deep in that tradition as anything the common law recognized, which is why Kagan conceded the point herself, writing that she had no doubt parents hold rights concerning their children and the life choices they make. Both wings of the Court agree the right is there. Their quarrel is about the emergency docket.

In loco parentis is the phrase usually offered to defend broad school power. Properly understood, it describes a temporary and functional responsibility: during the school day, employees sometimes act in a parent’s place because the parent is elsewhere. A teacher may stop a fight, confiscate contraband, or send a sick child to the nurse.

The doctrine makes the school a stand-in, never a second family. Acting temporarily in a parent’s place is not the same as acting permanently against the parent.

The Prosecutor Without an Office

Gender-secrecy policies expose the overreach because of how many judgments hide inside what officials describe as a supportive practice.

An employee accepts a student’s declaration as sufficient to trigger institutional action. The institution then selects a remedy. It changes names and pronouns in the school setting, instructs employees on what language to use in front of the parents, adjusts records and communications, and maintains the arrangement over time. When parents ask direct questions, employees are expected to deflect without technically lying.

Defenders sometimes describe the nondisclosure decision as a careful, case-by-case judgment about a particular family. In California it was nothing of the kind, and the truth is worse. The rule was categorical. Nobody weighed the Poes. Nobody investigated them, interviewed them, or found anything about them at all. The policy simply applied, as policies do, and the parents of a suicidal eighth grader were sorted in with parents who beat their children by an institution that had never asked.

The school has assessed a situation, imposed a remedy, and enforced concealment. No complaint was served. The standard of proof went unstated. Review, where it existed, ran back to the office that made the decision.

The principal is not a district attorney. The counselor is not a family-court judge.

Schools do hold disciplinary discretion. They decide whether conduct merits a warning, detention, suspension, or referral, and legislatures and school boards give administrators wide latitude to keep order.

A public prosecutor occupies an office established by law. He works inside a defined jurisdiction, under statutes, ethical rules, evidentiary standards, judicial supervision, and the discipline of an election. Even then his discretion stops well short of rewriting the law or extinguishing a constitutional right.

School officials increasingly imitate prosecutorial discretion while carrying none of the prosecutorial accountability. They decide which conduct counts as dangerous, which rules get enforced, which conflicts stay internal, and which rights yield to institutional priorities. The vocabulary of safety and support conceals how much power that is.

The most troubling assertion is not that educators must make judgment calls. It is that their judgment may replace lawful process.

Where school personnel hold credible evidence that disclosure would expose a child to abuse, government already supplies the machinery. Employees report to child-protection authorities, those agencies investigate under statutory standards, and courts weigh the evidence and limit custody in serious cases.

The Mirabelli injunction leaves California free to enforce its child-abuse laws and to remove children from unfit parents in appropriate cases. The Court even sketched the policy California could have written instead: religious exemptions honored, disclosure withheld from the parents who would actually harm the child.

An abuse exception cannot become an administrative presumption against parents.

The Confidence Argument

The strongest defense of these policies has little to do with gender, and it deserves to be stated at full strength.

School counselors have worked for decades under a confidentiality norm that predates this dispute entirely. A student who discloses a pregnancy, a drinking problem, a violent boyfriend, or a plan to hurt herself tells the counselor because the counselor is the one adult in the building who will keep it. Strip that away and the disclosures stop. A notification mandate written carelessly produces silent children rather than informed parents, and the school loses the only vantage point from which it could have helped anyone.

That argument is sound, and a rule drafted without care will do exactly what it warns about.

It also has a boundary its defenders rarely mark. A counselor’s confidence is an exception carved for a professional relationship that a student enters voluntarily, one adult at a time, for a bounded purpose, with a duty to break it when the danger becomes acute. California built something else. Its rule reached every employee in the building. It ran indefinitely. It applied whether or not a counselor was ever involved. It required teachers with no clinical role to affirmatively maintain a second identity for a child. And it survived a suicide attempt without triggering so much as a review.

A confidence is a room a student walks into. This was the whole building, and the family was the only party locked out of it.

The deterrence argument also looks different once the facts are on the table. The Poes’ daughter needed her parents throughout. She needed them in a hospital room, and they arrived carrying none of the information that would have explained why she was there.

Borrowed Authority and Forgotten Limits

Courts granted schools special powers because schools face conditions that ordinary government offices do not. Hundreds or thousands of minors in one building. Decisions that cannot wait for paperwork. No warrant available before a backpack believed to hold a weapon is opened.

The constitutional error begins when an exception built for a specific need hardens into a theory of general authority.

New Jersey v. T.L.O. held that school officials may search a student without probable cause or a warrant, because the school setting justifies a standard more flexible than the one police face. The Court was careful about the other half of the holding: administrators are agents of the state, bound by the Fourth Amendment, and they are something more than parental surrogates.[5]

Schools kept the reduced standard. The state-action half received less attention.

The conservative share of this record deserves the same scrutiny, because conservatives built it.

Ten years after T.L.O., Justice Scalia wrote Vernonia School District v. Acton, upholding random urinalysis of student athletes suspected of nothing whatever. His reasoning ran straight through the language at issue today: school authority over children is custodial and tutelary, permitting a degree of supervision and control that could never be exercised over free adults.[6] Seven years later, Justice Thomas extended the rule in Board of Education v. Earls to every student in a competitive extracurricular activity.[7] Lindsay Earls wanted to sing in the choir. Tecumseh, Oklahoma required her to produce a urine sample while an adult listened from outside the stall.

The right cheered both decisions. The Earls dissent, which called the policy capricious for targeting the students least likely to be using drugs, came from Justice Ginsburg, who had joined the majority in Vernonia and lived to watch where it went.

The custodial-and-tutelary theory is now a load-bearing beam under a great deal of school authority, including the authority California invoked. It was poured by justices conservatives admire, for purposes conservatives supported, over objections from liberals who saw the slide coming.

The problem was never California. It is the doctrine California inherited.

Goss v. Lopez required notice of the accusation and a chance to respond before even a short suspension, because administering a school does not launder a governmental deprivation into something else.[8] Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. found a First Amendment violation where a school punished a student for a vulgar social-media post made off campus and after hours, and stressed that a school’s claim weakens as it reaches past the schoolhouse door.[9] Enrollment buys the school day. It does not buy the child’s weekend.

Schools remember that they may discipline. They are less enthusiastic about remembering that discipline requires process.

The result is schoolhouse sovereignty: a government institution that treats itself as a protected jurisdiction with its own rules of evidence, speech, privacy, punishment, and family disclosure.

Discretion for the Approved View

Broad discretion turns dangerous when it is distributed by ideology.

It usually gets there without anyone deciding that it should. Teachers, counselors, and administrators are a professional class with a professional consensus, formed in the same schools of education and reinforced by the same conferences and credentialing bodies. A rule instructing them to exercise professional judgment hands the latitude to that consensus along with the individual. Conspiracy is unnecessary. Discretion drifts toward the views already held inside the building, and in most buildings those views lean one way.

A school may treat one student’s gender declaration as protected self-expression that parents must not obstruct, and treat another student’s refusal to affirm it as bullying, harassment, or disruption. The first student’s beliefs receive institutional shelter. The second student’s beliefs become a disciplinary matter.

The categories do the work. Approved expression is filed under identity, safety, or inclusion. Disapproved expression is filed under harm, hostility, or interference with the rights of others. Calling the sorting professional judgment settles nothing.

In May 2025, the Supreme Court declined to hear L.M. v. Town of Middleborough. A Massachusetts middle school had encouraged student expression endorsing the view that there are many genders, then barred a seventh grader from class for wearing a shirt reading “There Are Only Two Genders.” When he returned in a shirt reading “There Are CENSORED Genders,” the school barred that one too. Justice Alito, joined by Justice Thomas, dissented from the denial of review.[10] His lead objection was viewpoint discrimination, and the record made it plain enough: the school had welcomed the subject and banned one answer to it.

Public schools are government institutions. They may teach an adopted curriculum and regulate conduct that genuinely disrupts education. Declaring one side of a moral dispute to be the speaker’s identity while treating the other side as actionable harm falls outside anything a public school was ever given.

This also explains why parental objections meet such heat. Parents who object are challenging the institution’s claim to moral jurisdiction and insisting that professional credentials confer no superior right to direct a child. For an institution accustomed to deference, that insistence feels like insubordination.

Restore the Boundaries

The remedy is restoration of jurisdictional lines rather than disarmament of schools. Disorder produces no liberty. Teachers should be free of violence, threats, deliberate disruption, and serious harassment, and administrators must be able to move fast when safety is genuinely at risk.

Inside those lines the obligations are clear enough. Schools teach the adopted curriculum, keep campus order, and tell parents what is materially happening to their children. Abuse goes to the child-protection system rather than into a secret internal finding of unfitness, serious crime goes to law enforcement rather than to improvised administrative justice, and disciplinary penalties carry notice, stated reasons, a chance to respond, and review proportionate to the consequence.

Policies touching a child’s mental health, identity, medical condition, or sustained change in presentation at school begin from a presumption of parental notification. Any exception rests on specific evidence of likely abuse, documented under a stated standard, reviewed outside the immediate school bureaucracy, and limited in duration. Where a counselor holds a genuine confidence inside a genuine clinical relationship, that stays a confidence, and the exception stays that small.

Parents get access to the policies under which officials act. A public institution should keep one set of instructions, available to employees and families alike. Government secrecy does not become benign because the concealed decision is described as therapeutic.

School boards and legislatures should define what administrators may do rather than delegating the question to professional judgment, and they should revisit what they have already delegated. Courts should ask whether a claimed educational interest concerns education or supplies a convenient label for cultural governance.

These safeguards will make administration slower and less comfortable. That is what safeguards are for.

The First Bell Does Not Transfer the Child

Public education matters because the work matters. Teachers transmit knowledge, build discipline, and help prepare children for citizenship. Those responsibilities deserve respect.

Respect is not surrender.

A school receives a child for a defined public purpose. It receives his attention, his presence, and his conduct for a set number of hours. His identity, his conscience, his family relationships, his medical interests, his private speech, and his life away from campus stay where they already were.

West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette stated the governing principle in the middle of a world war, when the temptation to demand conformity from schoolchildren ran about as high as it has ever run. School boards perform important and highly discretionary functions. They also remain creatures of government, and they operate inside constitutional limits.[11]

That is the boundary the modern school bureaucracy resents.

Sovereignty is the one thing a delegated authority can never accumulate its way into. It has to be granted. And whatever the schools have collected across forty years, from legislatures, from courts, and from their own generous reading of their own mandate, nobody ever granted them that.

The school gets the day. The family keeps the child. And the first bell of the morning does not transfer the family’s authority to the state.

Sources

Mirabelli v. Bonta, No. 25A810, 607 U.S. ___, per curiam, March 2, 2026 (Barrett, J., concurring; Kagan, J., dissenting). Meyer v. Nebraska, 262 U.S. 390, decided June 4, 1923. Pierce v. Society of Sisters, 268 U.S. 510, decided June 1, 1925. Parham v. J. R., 442 U.S. 584, decided June 20, 1979. New Jersey v. T.L.O., 469 U.S. 325, decided January 15, 1985. Vernonia School District 47J v. Acton, 515 U.S. 646, decided June 26, 1995. Board of Education of Independent School District No. 92 of Pottawatomie County v. Earls, 536 U.S. 822, decided June 27, 2002. Goss v. Lopez, 419 U.S. 565, decided January 22, 1975. Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., 594 U.S. 180, decided June 23, 2021. L.M. v. Town of Middleborough, No. 24-410, denial of certiorari and dissent, May 27, 2025. West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624, decided June 14, 1943.

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