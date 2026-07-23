Image created with generative AI

For most of the nineteenth century, the man behind you in line knew exactly how you voted. He could see the color of your ticket. He could hear your name and your choices called aloud. In much of the country you did not mark a ballot in private. You announced yourself.

That world did not end because Americans lost interest in it. It ended because they decided the public vote had become a machine for coercion. Employers watched. Party men paid. The saloon settled accounts with the voter who had performed as instructed. So the country imported a reform from Australia. Louisville, Kentucky tried it in an 1888 municipal election. Massachusetts adopted it statewide the next year. Within a decade thirty-eight states had followed. The secret ballot became one of the most successful reforms in American civic history, and it was barely a lifetime old when the first voting machines arrived.

Notice what the reform actually changed and what it left alone. It made the vote private. The voter stayed known. The same law that drew a curtain around the ballot also handed the ballot itself to the government, which now printed it, controlled it, and gave it out at the polling place to a person it had checked against a list. Secrecy arrived bundled with official control over who received a ballot in the first place. The two were born together, in the same statutes, for the same reason.

We have since forgotten the second half of that inheritance.

The secret ballot protects the citizen from everyone who would punish him for his politics. Government should not know how he voted. His employer should not be able to verify whether he obeyed. Party operatives should not stand at his shoulder. The ballot is secret because political judgment belongs to the citizen and to no one entitled to lean on him. The voter is known because political power belongs only to those entitled to hold it. These are two halves of one design. The reformers who built the secret ballot understood as much.

The modern argument treats the second half as an assault on the first. That charge comes in a serious form and an unserious one, and the two should not be confused. The unserious version says that asking for identification is a species of intimidation, that verifying citizenship is a threat, that maintaining accurate rolls is a purge. The serious version is worth stating in full, because it is the one honest people actually make: that particular identification laws fall hardest on particular voters, that the fraud they prevent is rare, and that the burden therefore outruns the benefit.

That argument earns an answer, and it gets one below. But it does not reach the principle underneath, which is simpler than either side admits.

Who is voting?

That is a fair question. It is the first question any election has to answer, and every election answers it somehow.

Voting is a legal act with conditions attached. A person performs it only if he meets defined qualifications: citizenship, residence, age, registration, and the absence of any disqualification the jurisdiction recognizes. The Constitution assumed as much from the start. Article I ties the franchise for the House to the qualifications a state sets for its own legislature. The Elections Clause lets the states run elections and lets Congress override the times, places, and manner of the federal ones. Qualifications came first. Anonymity came a century later, and it never dissolved the qualifications it was layered on top of.

So an election carries two duties at once. It must let every eligible citizen vote. It must keep every ineligible person from voting.

Progressive election rhetoric tends to hear only the first. Every safeguard gets judged by whether it might turn away a lawful voter, and by nothing else. The opposite failure, counting a vote that should never have been counted, is treated as the lesser sin, perhaps because a turned-away citizen has a face and a wrongful ballot does not.

But the wrongful ballot does real injury. It cancels a lawful vote as surely as if the lawful voter had been sent home. It introduces power the electorate never authorized. In a close race a handful of them decide the outcome. Even in a landslide they corrode the one thing that makes a result binding on the side that lost: the belief that the count reflected the lawful electorate and nothing else. The right to vote has always included the right to have your lawful vote counted under rules that bind everyone equally. Verification is how that right is kept.

Congress already built this logic into federal law. The Help America Vote Act created statewide registration lists, provisional ballots, and identification for certain first-time voters who had registered by mail. The provisional ballot is the tell. A voter whose name does not appear correctly still casts a ballot, and the government then decides whether it counts. Access is preserved while eligibility is checked. That is the whole model in a single procedure. Let the person participate. Do not let uncertainty decide the election.

Voter identification runs on the same logic. It asks the voter to show that the person at the table is the registered person entitled to the ballot. It reveals nothing about his politics. It puts no mark on the ballot. It gives no official a way to tie his name to his choice. It verifies the participant, not the political choice.

This is why the word “anonymous” does the debate a quiet disservice. It sounds more democratic than “unverified,” and it is doing the work of that substitution. No election is anonymous at the point a ballot changes hands. Registration attaches to a name. Residence attaches to an address. A ballot is issued to someone, and the system has to keep that someone from voting twice. Even a mailed ballot is tied to a registered voter before it is separated from its envelope and counted in secret. The secrecy is real, and it begins the moment after the government confirms that the person voting is entitled to vote.

Even states without strict photo rules verify. They lean on signatures, addresses, registration records, sworn statements, witnesses, or database matches. Every serious system already verifies. The live question is how good the verification should be.

Photo identification is one ordinary answer, and a reasonably good one, because it ties a name and a face to a document issued through an established process. It is not infallible. Documents are forged, records go stale, faces change, clerks err. But we accept identification everywhere identity carries consequence: boarding a plane, entering a courthouse, opening an account, filling a prescription, starting a job, collecting certain benefits. Voting carries political authority over all of it. The demand for proof is more familiar at the polling place than the outrage suggests.

The serious objection returns here. Some citizens lack a current government photo ID. The elderly hold expired ones. The poor face fees and the cost of getting to an office. Married women carry name changes. Rural voters live an hour from the nearest counter. People born at home may lack the very documents the ID itself requires. These burdens are real, and a conservative who waves them off has not earned the argument.

But that is a case for making identification easy to get. Identity still matters, and the burden argument does not touch that; it only tells us who should bear the cost of proving it. A serious voter-ID law supplies a qualifying card free of charge, keeps issuing offices open and reachable, accepts a generous list of documents, handles name discrepancies without drama, and offers a provisional ballot when documentation is questioned, with time to cure the problem before the count is certified. The state pays, because verification is a public function. The remedy for unequal access is equal access to identification.

Opponents press a further point: confirmed cases of in-person impersonation are vanishingly few, so the law solves a problem that barely exists. On impersonation alone they have the better of the evidence, and conservatives who inflate a handful of cases into a stolen-country narrative discredit the cause they mean to serve. Uncertainty is not proof, and honest people do not launder it into proof.

But impersonation was never the only thing verification catches, and it is not even the most common. The likelier failure is mundane. Two registered voters share a name and the clerk pulls the wrong record. A voter moved and is still listed at the old address. A dead man lingers on the roll. A voter turns up at the wrong precinct. Identification lets the worker at the table catch these before a ballot goes out wrongly. The case for checking identity does not stand or fall on a plague of fraud. It rests on the ordinary friction of administering millions of records by hand, which needs no conspiracy to produce a wrong result.

That also answers the demand that fraud be proven widespread before any safeguard is permitted. The demand reverses what safeguards are for. We install locks before the burglary, keep audit trails before the money goes missing, and log the chain of custody before the evidence is mishandled. A control exists partly so that violations stay rare and grow easier to see when they occur. A low count of caught cases can mean the crime is rare. It can also mean that a system which barely checks will barely catch. Both readings are live, and a state may guard against a foreseeable risk before that risk has decided an election.

The Supreme Court reasoned along these lines in Crawford v. Marion County Election Board, the 2008 decision upholding Indiana’s photo-ID law. The Court recognized real state interests: deterring fraud, modernizing elections, cleaning inaccurate rolls, and protecting public confidence. It also weighed the burden the law placed on voters rather than pronouncing every identification requirement automatically valid or automatically suppressive. That balance is the correct inquiry. A law can fail it. A state that accepts only a narrow band of documents, shutters its issuing offices, charges for the card, or springs new rules on voters weeks before an election has built a bad law, and a bad law should lose. A badly designed law should be rewritten. The principle behind it survives the bad draft.

Mail voting raises the stakes because it removes the trained worker from the room. The person opening the envelope stands in front of no one. Mail voting therefore needs stronger verification than the polling place, and it usually gets a weaker kind. Signature comparison has become the common answer, and it is a soft one. Signatures drift with age, illness, haste, and the surface they are written on, and the clerks judging them are not forensic examiners. A strict match disenfranchises a lawful voter. A loose one waves through an unlawful ballot. The answer is a published standard and a real cure process: notify the voter fast, say what failed, allow a secure fix, record how it resolved, and audit the whole thing afterward. A cure protects access without treating every questionable ballot as automatically good.

The same discipline belongs at registration. The federal mail form makes an applicant swear to citizenship but does not generally require documentary proof of it, and the Supreme Court held in Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona that a state cannot bolt its own paperwork onto the federal form when federal law commands that the form be accepted. That ruling leaves citizenship verification a legitimate goal. It simply places the responsibility with Congress, which can write a uniform national rule that draws on existing records, protects personal data, gives notice before anyone is removed, and lets a naturalized citizen correct an out-of-date file without losing his vote.

The records are fallible, and a serious system says so out loud. A man naturalizes after his immigration file was created. A name is transliterated two ways. Two databases disagree. No citizen should lose his vote because two government computers cannot reconcile, and no state should treat that same imperfection as license never to check at all. A fair system minimizes both wrongful exclusion and wrongful inclusion, because both are failures. A democracy that shrugs at either is not being careful. It is choosing which way it prefers to be wrong.

The way to hold both is to keep them physically apart in the machinery. Secrecy stays absolute after authentication. Identity records are separated from the marked ballot. No official should be able to reconstruct how a named person voted. Chain-of-custody records track batches and containers, not selections tied to names. Auditors confirm the totals without ever seeing the choices. The government should be able to say that John Smith voted. It should have no way to say what John Smith voted for. That is a secret ballot cast by a known voter, which is exactly what the reformers of 1888 built and exactly what we have half-forgotten how to defend.

Two objections remain. The first is that identification laws are partisan, favored by Republicans who expect to gain from them. Motive is worth watching, especially when lawmakers choose documents or procedures that happen to land on the other party’s voters. But a safeguard is not discredited because a party supports it. Democrats favor expanded registration and mail voting because they expect to gain from turnout. Republicans favor identification because they expect to gain from integrity, and perhaps from turnout too. Both read the consequences. The legal question is whether the rule serves a real purpose, treats voters fairly, and imposes a burden proportional to that purpose. Calling every Republican rule “suppression” is a way to skip that question rather than answer it.

The second objection is a hypocrisy the left rarely notices in itself. Progressive governments demand identification, registration, disclosure, and licensing to buy a firearm, rent an apartment, claim a benefit, file taxes, or open a business. There it is responsible administration. At the polling place the same paperwork becomes an outrage. The objection is selective rather than principled, and it marks out the one transaction where uncertainty is tolerated: the one that distributes political power.

Conservatives owe the mirror image of that honesty. A movement that defends voter identification has to oppose the abuse of it. A state should not close issuing offices where its opponents live. It should not rewrite the rules a month before the election. It should not reject ordinary documents on a technicality, build a cure process no working person could navigate, or treat a clerical typo as evidence of fraud. Election integrity is not served by keeping lawful citizens from voting. The goal is one lawful voter and one lawful ballot, and a party that means the second half has to mean the first.

Strip the fight down and it is not really about photo cards or signature software. Every right in a legal order requires some way to identify the person who holds it. A man claiming his property must show the property is his. A defendant invoking a constitutional protection must be the person the government acted against. A citizen asserting the vote must show he is the citizen registered to cast it. The vote is his before he proves it. Verification only connects that right to the man who already holds it.

The press likes to present voter identification as a Republican invention aimed at an imaginary crime. Ordinary people have never found the idea strange, because they grasp something the institutions keep talking them out of: a system that hands out political power should know who is receiving it. The secret ballot was built to shield the citizen from coercion. The law still knows his name, and always did. A confident republic can secure the ballot and still ask who is casting it. Both are acts of self-respect.

The government has no business knowing how a citizen voted. It has every reason to know that the person who voted was entitled to the ballot.

Share