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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
2h

Mail-in voting eliminates anonymity. If a ballot is filled out at home, an abusive husband can force his wife to vote a certain way. An abusive employer can force an employee to fill out a ballot a certain way or be fired. Why is no one concerned about that?

Also, when no ID is required to vote, anyone can vote for anyone else. That is why so many people vote for their dead relatives still on the voter rolls, but that is only part of it. A party can monitor who has not yet voted on election day and have someone vote for them. What happens if they get caught? Almost certainly nothing. That is why the Democrats are vociferously opposed to the common-sense voter ID requirements that almost all other nations have. They want to cheat. Democrats claim it rarely happens, but how can we possibly know? It is undetectable by design.

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