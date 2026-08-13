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Paul Lewis Hayes passed a forged check for $88.30 in Fayette County, Kentucky. The charge carried two to ten years. The prosecutor offered to recommend five if Hayes would plead guilty and, in the words the Supreme Court later quoted without embarrassment, save the court the inconvenience and necessity of a trial. If Hayes refused, the prosecutor said, he would go back to the grand jury and add a count under the state’s habitual criminal statute, which carried a mandatory life sentence.

Hayes refused. A jury convicted him. He received life in the penitentiary for an $88 check.

In 1978 the Supreme Court held that none of this violated due process. The evidence supporting the recidivist charge had existed from the beginning. The prosecutor had simply held it in reserve while the defendant was still willing to deal, and produced it when he was not. Bordenkircher v. Hayes, 434 U.S. 357, decided five to four, remains good law. That is the system working as designed, described accurately by the Court that authorized it.

The Sixth Amendment right to trial by jury has never been repealed, narrowed by amendment, or overruled. It has been priced.

Consider what the price has purchased. In fiscal year 2022, according to Pew’s analysis of federal judiciary statistics, 71,954 defendants faced federal criminal charges. Just under ninety percent pleaded guilty. Another eight percent had their cases dismissed. About two percent went to trial at all, and 290 defendants, four tenths of one percent, went to trial and were acquitted. The states run the same way. When Justice Kennedy wrote in 2012 that criminal justice in America is for the most part a system of pleas rather than a system of trials, he was not issuing a warning. He was describing the arrangement the Court had already blessed, in a case about whether defendants have any right to competent lawyering inside it.

A right exercised by two percent of the people entitled to it functions as an option, one the government prices out of reach and then cites as evidence of its own fairness.

Defense lawyers have a name for the pricing mechanism. The trial penalty is the gap between the sentence offered before trial and the sentence imposed after one. Reviewing federal practice, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers found trial sentences running roughly three times longer than plea sentences for the same conduct, and in some cases eight or ten times longer. Human Rights Watch, studying federal drug prosecutions specifically, arrived at the same multiple. The instrument that produces the gap is charging discretion. Mandatory minimums, sentencing enhancements under 21 U.S.C. 851, and stackable counts give a prosecutor the ability to decide, before any judge or juror is involved, what range of punishment the defendant will face. Judge Mark Bennett of the Northern District of Iowa called the arbitrary use of the 851 enhancement the dirty little secret of federal sentencing. Judge John Gleeson of the Eastern District of New York, reviewing the same practice, found that the single most important factor determining whether prosecutors sought the enhancement was whether the defendant had agreed to plead.

Understand precisely what that means. The crime is fixed at the moment of the act. The extra years attach to the decision to make the government prove it.

This is an old pattern, and the Framers knew it by experience. Their complaint against the Crown concerned something more efficient than abolishing the jury. The Sugar Act and then the Stamp Act of 1765 routed prosecutions into the vice admiralty courts, where a single royally appointed judge sat without a jury and a Boston merchant could be summoned to Halifax to answer. The Supreme Court itself acknowledged the design in 1943, observing in C.J. Hendry Co. v. Moore that the vice admiralty courts expanded in part because the Crown wanted a forum not subject to the obstinate resistance of American juries. The Stamp Act Congress answered in October 1765 that trial by jury was the inherent and invaluable right of every British subject in the colonies. Delegates to the First Continental Congress listed the extension of admiralty jurisdiction beyond its ancient limits among their principal grievances. The Declaration of Independence included the charge that the King had deprived the colonists, in many cases, of the benefits of trial by jury.

In many cases. Not in all. Formal abolition was never attempted and never charged. The grievance concerned a government that had found a way to reach the same result by other means, and the men who wrote Article III and the Sixth Amendment wrote them against that specific maneuver. A jury requirement that a prosecutor can price out of a defendant’s reach is the maneuver, wearing modern clothes.

This is not a partisan observation, and the record makes that difficult to dispute in either direction.

For thirty years the clearest victims of the trial penalty were federal drug defendants, most of them poor, disproportionately Black, and overwhelmingly low level. The 851 notice, filed or withheld at the prosecutor’s discretion, could convert a ten year exposure into a mandatory life sentence. Conservatives built that machinery during the drug war and defended it for a generation as toughness. It was leverage.

Then the machinery turned. Of the roughly 1,400 people charged in connection with January 6, 2021, the Justice Department brought obstruction counts under 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) in something over 300 cases, a statute written after Enron for evidence tampering and carrying a twenty year maximum. Dozens of defendants pleaded guilty to that count. In June 2024, in Fischer v. United States, the Supreme Court held six to three that the provision does not reach what the government said it reached. People had already pleaded to a felony that, as charged, the Court found the statute did not cover. Their pleas had waived the appeal that would have raised the question. Joseph Fischer, who fought, got the ruling. Those who took the deal got the conviction. Clemency later erased many of those sentences. Clemency does not touch the mechanism, and the next administration will inherit it intact.

Two coalitions, two sets of defendants, one instrument. Anyone who thinks the prosecutor’s charging leverage is a tool their own side can be trusted to hold has not been paying attention to how quickly the office changes hands.

The costs run past the individual defendant, which is why this belongs in the category of constitutional structure rather than criminal justice policy.

A trial is the only proceeding in which police conduct is examined by someone outside the executive branch. When ninety percent of cases end in a plea, the suppression hearing is never held, the officer never testifies, the search is never reviewed, and the pattern never surfaces. Plea agreements routinely require the defendant to waive appeal, which means the legal question in the case is never answered for the next defendant. Until November 2024, federal sentencing guidelines permitted judges to increase a sentence based on conduct a jury had actually acquitted the defendant of, a practice the Supreme Court approved in United States v. Watts in 1997 and the Sentencing Commission unanimously ended only two years ago, its chairman explaining that not guilty means not guilty. It took twenty seven years to establish that a verdict should bind the person who imposes the sentence.

And the citizen loses the office. Jury service is the only place in the constitutional design where ordinary people exercise direct governing power over the coercive arm of the state. It was meant to be common. A generation that never serves on a criminal jury forms its understanding of the criminal law entirely from television and press accounts, which is to say it forms no reliable understanding at all.

The strongest argument on the other side deserves to be stated at full strength, because it is not frivolous.

Trials are expensive and slow. If every federal defendant demanded one, the system would seize within a month, and the resulting delays would fall hardest on people held in pretrial detention who are legally innocent. Plea bargaining is genuinely mutual: a defendant who is in fact guilty and facing strong evidence gains certainty, a shorter sentence, and an end to the ordeal, and many would be worse off in a world where prosecutors had nothing to offer. Victims and witnesses are spared testimony. The Supreme Court in Brady v. United States and Santobello v. New York rested on exactly this reasoning, and the reasoning holds. Some system of negotiated disposition is constitutionally permissible and practically unavoidable in a country that has criminalized as much conduct as this one has.

Concede all of it. The objection is not to plea bargaining. It is to the size of the differential and to the instrument that creates it.

A discount for pleading and a penalty for refusing are the same number viewed from two directions, but only up to a point, and that point is measurable. A defendant offered five years who faces eight if convicted has been given a reason to settle. A defendant offered five years who faces life, on charges the prosecutor demonstrably could have filed at the outset and deliberately did not, has been given a reason to surrender a constitutional right regardless of whether he is guilty. Innocent people plead guilty at the second number. They rationally should. The American Bar Association’s plea bargain task force, which included prosecutors and judges, found substantial evidence that this happens.

Remedies exist and none of them require abolishing plea bargaining. Congress can cap the permissible differential between a rejected offer and a post trial sentence, which is a sentencing rule, not a grant of immunity. It can require that plea offers be made on the record, extending the logic the Court already adopted in Missouri v. Frye. It can bar the practice Bordenkircher permitted, filing more serious charges after refusal when the same evidence supported them before, which asks nothing except that prosecutors charge what they believe at the outset and live with it. It can continue narrowing mandatory minimums and stacked counts, work that has already been done once by a bipartisan coalition in the First Step Act of 2018, signed by a Republican president after passing with Democratic votes. The reform constituency here has already assembled once.

The habits matter as much as the statutes. A citizen who treats a jury summons as an inconvenience to be escaped has misunderstood what he is being called to do. He is being asked to stand between the government and a neighbor and require the government to prove its case to him personally. Call that an office rather than a chore. It is the only one in the republic that requires no election, no appointment, and no qualification beyond citizenship.

Ordered liberty survives on working practice rather than on the parchment guarantee, and the practice here has quietly inverted. We have preserved the right to a jury trial in the text and made it a luxury good in fact, available to defendants wealthy enough, stubborn enough, or desperate enough to gamble decades on the outcome. Paul Hayes gambled and lost forty years of his life on an $88 check. Almost no one since has been willing to test him.

A government that makes a right too expensive to exercise accomplishes what confiscating it would accomplish, and leaves the Constitution formally undisturbed in the process. The colonists recognized the maneuver in 1765 and said so plainly. Saying so is the first duty. Changing the law that permits it is the second.

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