Locke Step's Substack

Locke Step's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
6h

A life sentence for an $88 fraudulent check? Needless to say, that's ridiculous. Even the original range of two to ten years is ridiculous.

However, I think you may have missed something here. If he was charged with the "habitual criminal statute," that indicates that this was far from his only infraction. If he had done this 20 times, maybe he needed a stiff sentence. But life? No way!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Locke Step · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture