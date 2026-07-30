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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
6h

Seems reasonable to me. What frustrates me is that something like 90% of the mainstream media has a strong leftward bias, yet most people are blissfully unaware of that fact.

By the way, the term "conspiracy theory" was coined by the deep state that was trying to ridicule and coverup the conspiracy behind the Kennedy assassination. We all know how that worked out.

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