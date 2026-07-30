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The American press has a credibility problem of its own making.

The problem is not that reporters make mistakes, or that journalists hold political opinions. So do judges, prosecutors, physicians, and everyone else entrusted with consequential work. The problem is that major news organizations regularly embed political judgments inside reporting while describing those judgments as neutral fact.

A conservative outlet announces its perspective. A progressive publication declares its cause. Readers understand that the reporting arrives through a declared point of view. The institutional press performs the opposite maneuver. It adopts progressive assumptions about immigration, race, climate, election law, gender, public health, administrative expertise, and Donald Trump, then presents those assumptions as the baseline from which only dissenters possess ideology.

The article is neutral. The Republican is partisan. The career official warns. The Trump appointee claims. The protest is largely peaceful. The enforcement action is aggressive. The Democratic policy protects. The Republican policy targets.

No explicit opinion sentence is required. The political work has already been done by the verbs, the labels, the sources, and the order of presentation.

That is not a conspiracy. It is a culture. Cultures shape what appears obvious, which questions count as serious, which people are treated as credible, and which facts require explanation. A newsroom can sincerely believe it is being fair while applying skepticism in one direction and sympathy in the other. Good intentions do not cure the asymmetry.

President Trump’s July 16 address on election security supplied a nearly perfect test. Democrats urged the networks not to carry it, fearing he would repeat discredited election claims, and Reuters framed the choice as a dilemma over lending a presidential platform to potentially misleading assertions. ABC, NBC, and CNN declined to air the speech live on their main channels.

That was a legitimate editorial decision. No network is required to surrender airtime whenever a president requests it, and a live broadcast leaves no room to verify claims before millions hear them. Trump has made allegations about the 2020 election that did not survive litigation, recounts, or the publicly produced evidence.

The revealing question is whether the standard travels. Presidents routinely make disputed claims. Officials present intelligence selectively. Economic projections are framed to flatter. The press does not normally demand advance proof of each claim before deciding a presidential address is newsworthy. The extraordinary restraint appears when the speaker is Trump and the subject is one the press has declared closed.

The decision may be defensible. It is not neutral. It reflects a judgment that the danger of broadcasting Trump outweighs the public value of hearing the elected president directly. The networks should own that choice rather than presenting it as a response dictated by journalism itself.

The Associated Press previewed the address by reporting that Trump was expected to focus on “election conspiracies” and return to “discredited conspiracy theories.” The evaluative conclusion appeared inside the basic description of what the president would say. Perhaps the claims deserve the label. “Conspiracy theory” still tells readers how seriously to take a claim before any evidence has been presented. A label can be earned and still perform political work.

Journalists defend loaded language by saying accuracy requires clarity. A false claim should be called false. Correct. Objectivity does not require stenography. But the right to make judgments carries an obligation to disclose the judgment and apply its standard evenly. The press cannot demand proof from Trump while letting accusations against Trump travel through headlines on inference and anonymous concern.

The subpoenas served this month on New York Times reporters illustrate the tension from the other direction. The Justice Department calls the journalists material witnesses in a leak investigation involving security problems with the Air Force One aircraft obtained from Qatar. The Times calls the subpoenas punitive. Press organizations call them an unprecedented escalation.

The press is right to treat compulsory process against journalists seriously. Governments abuse leak investigations to expose sources and deter scrutiny, and the First Amendment exists partly because officials cannot be trusted to decide which criticism the public should hear. The administration should have to show that the information sought is genuinely important, the request narrowly tailored, and the purpose enforcement rather than retaliation.

That is the press performing its constitutional function. The political framing begins when reporting treats the administration’s retaliatory motive as nearly established while the department’s national-security explanation is treated as pretext. The facts may vindicate the Times. They may vindicate the department. The press should not abandon its own wait-for-the-evidence rule merely because the institution under scrutiny is one it distrusts.

Neutrality was never the founding condition of American journalism. The press the First Amendment protected was openly factional. Jefferson and Madison sponsored Philip Freneau’s National Gazette. Hamilton propped up John Fenno’s Gazette of the United States with Treasury printing contracts. Readers knew exactly whose argument they were buying, and the framers protected that press anyway, on the theory that truth emerges from contest among declared adversaries, not from a referee standing above the fray. Objectivity arrived more than a century later as a professional convention, useful to wire services selling one story to a thousand papers of every persuasion. It was a business model before it was an ethic.

That history identifies what the modern press actually abandoned. The old arrangement tolerated politics and demanded disclosure, so citizens could weigh an argument knowing where it came from. Today’s institutional press has reversed the terms. The politics remain. The disclosure is gone.

The mechanics are visible in sourcing. A report on a Republican election bill quotes a Democratic legislator, a voting-rights organization, and a constitutional-law professor, with the sponsor granted one sentence near the bottom. No sentence in the piece is false. The weight of authority has been arranged. And because newsrooms draw repeatedly from the same universities, agencies, advocacy groups, and former officials, four sources can represent one political culture while being presented as independent confirmation.

Coverage of the federal bureaucracy shows the same reflex. When Trump removes an official, the story opens with lost expertise and threatened independence, and the administration’s argument about electoral accountability appears later, as a claim. That structure assigns the burden of proof. It rests on a theory of administration favoring continuity and professional insulation over presidential control, which may be defensible as theory but is advocacy when presented as neutral constitutional reporting. “Independence” invites its own question: independent from whom, and accountable to whom? An official insulated from the president may depend instead on professional networks, congressional patrons, or agency culture. A newsroom independent of government still depends on owners, subscribers, and audience expectations. No institution escapes incentives, and the press should investigate them everywhere, including inside itself.

The bill for the pretense is arriving. Pew Research Center found in October 2025 that 56 percent of Americans expressed at least some trust in information from national news organizations, down eleven points since March of that year and twenty points since 2016. The standard institutional explanation is polarization. The explanation is incomplete, because it treats distrust as weather rather than consequence. Trump’s attacks on the media succeeded because conservatives could already name the cases. The Steele dossier’s collusion claims ran urgently for years and unraveled quietly. The Hunter Biden laptop was framed in October 2020 as bearing the earmarks of Russian disinformation, then authenticated, without ceremony, in 2022. The clearing of Lafayette Square was reported as a photo op until the inspector general found the fencing operation had been planned before anyone knew the president would walk. Each verdict arrived at full volume. Each correction arrived at a fraction of it. The press did not invent every grievance. It earned enough of them to make Trump’s argument plausible.

None of this licenses the government’s response. When a federal judge in March blocked the Pentagon’s policy of stripping credentials from journalists who sought unauthorized information, the ruling was correct, and conservatives should say so plainly. The government may answer speech and investigate actual crimes. It may not turn embarrassment into probable cause or price access in favorable coverage. A state that punishes ordinary reporting today hands the same weapon to the next administration, and those limits protect conservative media as surely as liberal media.

Fairness requires saying so. Fairness does not require pretending the underlying problem is imaginary.

The remedy is disclosure and discipline, and no mythical absence of viewpoint. Label analysis as analysis. Give corrections the visibility of the original error. Include the strongest opposing argument rather than the weakest available quote. Link the primary documents. Hire people who understand conservative institutions from the inside instead of assigning reporters to cover them as fieldwork. A healthier press would look more like the one the framers protected: rigorous about facts, open about judgment, and part of a public record contested vigorously enough that no single institution controls political reality.

The press has the right to be biased. It does not have the right to demand that readers call the bias neutrality.

Neutrality is not a title a newsroom awards itself. It is a verdict readers return after watching how an institution handles facts that threaten its preferred politics. The press is entitled to its politics. It is not entitled to hide them inside the word news.

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