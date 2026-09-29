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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Sep 29

I have no interest in defending a media aristocracy that treats independent reporters as intruders and its own proximity to power as a public entitlement. Trump is right to challenge that club. Give other journalists opportunities to ask questions, witness events, and reach audiences the networks routinely dismiss. As an independent journalist, I want that competition to produce better coverage, including tough questions for a president I support. Locke Step offers Trump a practical argument: MERITOCRACY. Distinguish scarce pool assignments from credential decisions and fight on the strongest ground. CNN can defend its reporting. It should also have to defend why its place in line deserves permanent protection.

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Amusings's avatar
Amusings
Oct 5

This was really well laid out and explained. Thank you.

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