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Under the floor of the White House press briefing room there is a swimming pool. Franklin Roosevelt swam in it. Richard Nixon had it covered over in 1969 and put the reporters on top, in a room that now holds forty-nine seats. Forty-nine is the root of the whole quarrel. There are more reporters than chairs, fewer places still in the Oval Office, and someone has to decide who gets them. The pool under the floor is a server room now. The other pool, the handful of reporters who follow the President into the Oval Office and onto Air Force One, is what Washington is fighting about.

In mid-September the President announced that CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were banned from the White House, on the grounds that they “constantly write or report FICTION and LIES.” Their reporters lost their hard passes, their briefing room seats, and their places in the pool. The outlets sued. Within a week Judge Timothy Kelly, whom Trump appointed, issued a temporary restraining order putting them back in the building, finding they were likely to win on a Fifth Amendment due process claim.

The coverage has treated this as one dispute. It is several, flattened into a single word. “Access” is being used to mean a place in the pool, a chair in the room, and a pass through the gate. Those have different owners, and the law treats them differently. Pull them apart and the administration turns out to be right about most of what it wants and wrong about the one tool it chose.

Start with the pool, because it is the part the press most wants to call a right and the part least like one.

The pool exists for the White House’s convenience. The Oval Office cannot hold the full press corps, and neither can the President’s plane, so a small group goes in and shares what it sees with everyone else. For decades the White House Correspondents’ Association, a private membership organization, decided who that group would be. In February 2025 the White House took the job back. The association, Karoline Leavitt said, “has long dictated which journalists get to ask questions.” The press called this a seizure. What was seized was the guest list for the President’s own office.

The courts, so far, have largely agreed. When the Associated Press was cut from the pool that same month for refusing to write “Gulf of America,” it sued and won in district court. The D.C. Circuit stayed the order as to the Oval Office and Air Force One. The Oval Office, the panel majority of Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao held, “is the President’s office, over which he has absolute control and discretion to exclude the public or members of the press.” Those spaces are “not any type of forum,” and so “the White House may consider journalists’ viewpoints when deciding whether to grant access.”

In the rooms the President controls, then, he may choose his company, and he may choose it partly on how that company conducts itself. A network that spends its pool slot on questions built for the evening clip, and treats the day’s actual business as an interruption of its preferred storyline, has no standing claim on the next rotation. Presidents have always rewarded some reporters with interviews and frozen out others. The pool is that same discretion, organized.

It also need not exist at all. Nothing in the Constitution requires a pool. It is an arrangement, and arrangements can be resized or ended. A White House that decided tomorrow to release its own photographs and transcripts of Oval Office events, and bring in no reporters, would be making a bad public relations decision and a perfectly lawful one.

The chairs are a smaller matter with a larger symbolic charge. The forty-nine seats are assigned by the same association, and the front row belongs to the broadcast networks and the wire services, as it has for years. The White House announced in March 2025 that it would take over the chart, promising metrics “more reflective of how media is consumed today.” When the next chart took effect in February 2026, it was the association that issued it, and the front row had not moved. One can argue about the right metrics. It is harder to argue that a chair in a government building belongs to anyone by inheritance, or that the people who hold the chairs should be the ones who assign them.

The pass is where the argument changes, and the first thing to settle is what a pass actually is.

A White House hard pass is a security credential. The Secret Service runs the background check, and the pass lets a reporter who covers the White House day after day come through the gate without being screened from scratch every morning. It is a badge. The badge says the bearer has been vetted and has a working reason to be on the grounds, and it promises nothing about seats, slots, questions, or answers.

The screen exists for obvious reasons. No one seriously argues that the public affairs office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is entitled to a desk in the West Wing because it calls itself a news service. The government may screen, and it may refuse. The question is on what grounds.

That question was answered in 1977, in a case about exactly this kind of refusal. Robert Sherrill, a correspondent for The Nation who already held congressional press credentials, applied for a White House pass in 1966 and was turned down. He applied again in 1972 and was turned down again. For years the Secret Service would not tell him why. More than six years after the first denial, he was told only that he had been “arrested and fined for physical assault in the State of Florida.” Discovery later turned up an older assault charge in Texas. Those are the kinds of things a security screen is supposed to weigh.

The D.C. Circuit’s remedy was procedural. The Service had to publish its standard, tell him the factual grounds, let him respond, and put its decision in writing. Protecting the President, Judge Carl McGowan wrote, is a compelling, “even an overwhelming,” interest. Once the White House opens press facilities to working correspondents, though, access may “not be denied arbitrarily or for less than compelling reasons.”

Sherrill is often cited as though it handed reporters a right to the White House. What it handed them is narrower and more durable: a right to a rule. The same opinion was careful to leave untouched “the discretion of the President to grant interviews or briefings with selected journalists.” Nearly fifty years later, the AP panel quoted that line back. The law has held steady for half a century. The President chooses his company. The Secret Service guards his gate. The two jobs were never meant to be confused.

This is where the administration went wrong, and it is the difference between a policy that lasts and one that loses in a week. The stated reason for pulling the passes was that the outlets publish “FICTION and LIES.” When that proved awkward, the justification shifted to national security, on the theory that some of the reporting was doing real harm. Perhaps some of it was. A security screen, however, asks whether a person threatens the President or works for a hostile service. It has no view on whether a network’s coverage of the Iran war is fair. The administration aimed a security tool at a content complaint, and a judge it appointed noticed. Kelly had seen the play before. In 2018 he restored Jim Acosta’s pass on the same due process ground. The White House walked into a precedent that already had its name on it.

The best-known objection to all of this comes from the correspondents’ association itself: “In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps.” It is a good sentence, and it deserves an answer. The answer is that leaders have always chosen whom they talk to, and the Constitution has never been read to stop them. Every exclusive interview, every background briefing, every leak handed to one paper instead of another is a choice of press corps. What a free country forbids is the government deciding what may be published, and no one in this dispute has proposed that. CNN can broadcast whatever it likes from its Washington bureau, and the First Amendment guarantees exactly that much. Where its reporters sit is a question for whoever runs the building.

There is a harder version of the objection, and part of it should be conceded. The pool also serves as the public’s witness. Its report is shared with the whole press corps, and on Air Force One or in a hospital corridor it may be the only independent set of eyes in the room. A White House that fills that room only with outlets it likes violates no one’s rights, yet it degrades the record the public keeps of its own government. The association’s list shaped that record too, with less accountability, since no voter can remove the president of a private club. The remedy is to guarantee the function and make every outlet earn its turn. Whenever there is a pool, it should carry one wire service, rotated among the wires that feed every newsroom in the country, and the list and its criteria should be public, so readers can judge the choices for themselves.

A better approach

The administration’s instincts about the pool and the chairs are sound. Its instrument for the passes was not. A policy that wins, and survives the next administration’s lawyers, would look something like this.

The pool stays the President’s. The White House selects it, may weigh an outlet’s conduct in doing so, keeps one seat for a rotating wire service, and publishes the list and its criteria every month. It may shrink the pool, reshape it, or substitute official feeds when space is tight.

The chairs are unassigned, or assigned by published metrics that reset each year, such as days present and audience served. No outlet keeps a seat by inheritance.

The pass is a security credential and nothing more. A pass issues on a published standard: Secret Service clearance, no ties to a hostile government or designated terrorist organization, and a working need to be on the grounds, measured the way the 2019 presence rule measured it, ninety days in any hundred and eighty. Revocation follows only for security reasons or for conduct on the grounds, with written notice and a chance to respond, as Sherrill requires, and never over coverage.

Under that system, a network the President regards as the opposition’s press office still gets through the gate. What it loses is the Oval Office, the plane, and the front row, and it need not be called on. That is a real cost, imposed by lawful means, and it would stand in any courtroom in the country.

The President owes CNN a pass through the gate, issued and revoked by rule. After that, the Oval Office is his, and so is the choice of whom he answers.

Locke Step writes on American politics, constitutional government, and civic culture.