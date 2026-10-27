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The Poll Nobody Grades

Pollsters answer for one number every two years. Here is mine, and I will answer for it.

Six days before the 2020 election, ABC News and the Washington Post released a poll of Wisconsin showing Joe Biden ahead by seventeen points, 57 to 40. FiveThirtyEight, which considered the partnership a gold-standard pollster, called the result an outlier and fed it into its forecast anyway, where it became the most influential poll in the state. Biden carried Wisconsin by less than a point.

The miss was enormous, and it was also unusual, because it got caught. It came out close enough to Election Day for the vote to check it. Most polls never face that test. They are published in June, in August, in the first week of October, and then they expire without anyone ever holding them against a result.

That is the real question about polling this week, with early voting nearing thirty million ballots and the industry’s numbers everywhere. The loud version of the complaint, that pollsters rig their numbers for Democrats, is a charge about motive, and motive is hard to prove. The quieter version rests on the record. The American polling industry is graded once a cycle, on its last week of work, and for three presidential elections running it has erred in the same direction while describing the error as noise.

The last pollster who paid full price

In 1936 the Literary Digest mailed ten million straw ballots and got back about 2.4 million. The magazine had called the winner of every presidential election since 1920. It projected Alf Landon over Franklin Roosevelt, roughly 57 to 43. Roosevelt won about 61 percent of the vote and 523 electoral votes. The Digest stopped publishing in 1938.

The schoolbook explanation is that the Digest drew its names from telephone books and car registrations, which overrepresented the prosperous. The better explanation comes from Peverill Squire’s 1988 study, built on a Gallup survey that asked people whether they had taken part. The people who bothered to mail back a ballot were disproportionately the people who disliked Roosevelt. The sample was skewed, and the response skewed it further. The angriest recipients told the magazine what they wanted, and the magazine reported it as the country.

Twelve years later George Gallup, whose reputation was built on beating the Digest, stopped polling in mid-October because Thomas Dewey’s lead looked settled. Days before the vote, he promised the public a chance to see “down to the last percentage point how good we are.” Truman won by four and a half points. Gallup’s son later summed up the lesson: they had stopped polling a few weeks too soon.

The industry did learn from 1948. Pollsters began surveying right up to Election Day. They learned to protect the number that gets graded.

A reputation at risk once a cycle

Watch the final weeks of a close race and the incentives come into focus. In 2024 Nate Silver, no friend of the poll skeptics, went through the October swing-state surveys and found far too many of them within two and a half points of a tie. Redfield & Wilton released 44 swing-state polls that month, and 42 landed inside that band. Silver called it herding, the practice of nudging results toward the consensus so that no firm gets caught out alone. On his podcast he used a blunter word: cheating.

Herding is a confession of a sort. A pollster who adjusts his final numbers to match the pack is telling you which numbers he expects to be judged on. The summer numbers carry no such risk. They drive coverage and set the story of the race, and they are never scored, because a July poll cannot be wrong about November. It can only be overtaken.

Herding also means that when the polls tighten in October, some of the movement belongs to the pollsters rather than the voters. Silver counted weighting on recalled vote, adjusting a sample to match how respondents say they voted last time, as a form of herding, and by one count two in three polls were doing it by September 2024. A late shift in the numbers can mean the electorate moved. It can also mean the method did.

That would be harmless if the errors were random, and for most of polling’s history they were. The American Association for Public Opinion Research’s 2024 task force notes that since the 1930s, Democrats and Republicans have been underestimated about equally often. The recent record breaks the pattern. The polls underestimated Republicans in 2016, in 2020, and in 2024. The 2020 miss was the worst national error in forty years. In the final two weeks, state polls ran 4.3 points too favorable to Biden, and Senate and governor polls overstated Democrats by an average of six. That was the final stretch, the part the industry guards most carefully. Even the graded number missed. In 2024 it missed in the same direction again, and the industry’s own task force still called it a good year for public polling. The summer polls are never graded, and the final polls are graded and forgiven.

The voter who hangs up

No one has to rig anything for this to happen. The 2020 post-mortems kept arriving at the same uncomfortable place: the Republicans who answer pollsters differ from the Republicans who do not, and the ones who do not are the ones most distrustful of institutions, including the institution calling them. It is the Literary Digest problem turned around. In 1936 the angry Roosevelt haters answered and the contented majority stayed home. Now a large slice of the right hangs up, and the Republicans left on the line are likely a politer, more persuadable sample of the party.

Pollsters correct for this with weighting, and weighting is judgment. A firm decides what the electorate will look like, which past vote to match, how far to trust a respondent’s memory of how he voted last time, and how to model turnout among people who rarely answer. Each choice is defensible by itself. Together they give a firm’s assumptions enormous influence over its result, and those assumptions are checked against reality once every two years. A bias that survives that process needs no plan. It needs only a missing voter and a model that keeps guessing wrong about him in the same direction.

What the unscored number costs

An ungraded number still does work. In 1936 Alf Landon’s campaign took encouragement from the Literary Digest’s figures. In 2022 a New York Times review found that a run of skewed red-wave surveys contaminated the polling averages that campaigns and newsrooms relied on, and that the decisions made on the strength of them could, in the view of members of both parties, have tilted the balance of power in Congress. The Senate Leadership Fund’s own private polling showed no wave at all. The public numbers won the argument anyway.

A poll moves money, volunteers, and morale before a single vote is cast. It has entered the campaign. A self-governing people is entitled to hold it to the campaign’s standard, which is the result, and to remember the result the next time the same firm publishes a number in July.

The market that pays for being wrong

Prediction markets were supposed to fix this, and in one respect they do. A Kalshi contract is graded the moment the race is called, and the trader who was wrong pays. That cuts against the manipulator too. In 2012 a single trader on Intrade accounted for roughly a third of all Romney bets in the final two weeks and lost about four million dollars doing it. The economists who studied the trades, David Rothschild and Rajiv Sethi, leaned toward the explanation that he was trying to prop up Romney’s odds. Thin markets can be pushed. Pushing them costs money, and the bill arrives on schedule.

The best-known whale of 2024 ran the other way. A French trader who called himself Théo concluded the polls were missing shy Trump voters, commissioned his own surveys asking people how their neighbors would vote, bet tens of millions on Trump, and walked away with something like eighty million dollars. He was betting against the polls, and the market paid him for it.

Which brings us to Texas. Kalshi this week gives James Talarico about a 64 percent chance of beating Ken Paxton for the Senate seat, while the same exchange gives Greg Abbott about 71 percent to keep the governorship. More than thirty-five million dollars has traded on the Senate race, which makes it a market too deep to push around cheaply, and there is no sign anyone is trying. The traders are doing something more ordinary. They are reading the polls, which show Talarico ahead, and pricing them. A market is only as good as the information feeding it, and the information feeding this one is the same polling that three presidential cycles should have taught us to discount.

The best case against me

The pattern I have described is a presidential-year pattern, and Donald Trump was on the ballot in all three of those years. In the midterms without him, the polls did well. In 2022 the averages slightly underestimated Democrats, and the worst records belonged to the Republican-leaning firms behind that red-wave flood. Trafalgar’s final Senate polls overstated Republicans by an average of 7.5 points across thirteen states, and Silver’s review singled out both Trafalgar and Rasmussen for a conspicuously poor year. If the polling error is a Trump effect, Trump is not on the ballot next Tuesday, and the polls may be right.

I concede the 2022 record in full. Pollsters friendly to my side produced the worst numbers of that cycle, and anyone who argues that polls lean left has to account for them. Rasmussen recovered in 2024, with a final national poll showing Trump up three in a race he won, but recovery after a bad cycle is exactly what you would expect from a firm whose reputation rides on the last number.

The second objection is about Texas. The Republican nominee is Ken Paxton, and Paxton is not Greg Abbott. He was impeached by the Texas House and acquitted by the Texas Senate, he carries bribery allegations, and his wife divorced him on biblical grounds. Cook Political Report’s Senate editor has said Republicans will spend heavily to carry that baggage. A gap between Abbott and Paxton is what a split ticket looks like, and Kalshi prices the split directly.

The objection has force, and I have built my number around it.

The number

Here is what I think the polls are missing in Texas. Talarico is an eighth-generation Texan, a former sixth-grade teacher in San Antonio, a Presbyterian seminarian, and a gifted candidate who found a national audience on Joe Rogan’s podcast. His politics are another matter, and they run far to the left of the median Texas voter’s. He opposes the death penalty in the state that has carried out more executions than any other in the modern era. He voted against Senate Bill 4, the law making illegal entry a state crime. He called the requirement to post the Ten Commandments in Texas classrooms “un-Christian,” and he has built his campaign on a progressive Christianity that plays far better in Austin than in Lubbock. I will add one judgment I cannot prove: he strikes me as a candidate tuned for the podcast circuit, more rehearsed than he would like to appear, and I suspect Texans who watch him closely will hear it too.

Texans who dislike Paxton have spent the fall telling pollsters so. I think a meaningful share of them will vote for Paxton anyway, because they like Talarico’s politics even less, and because the Texans least likely to pick up a pollster’s call are the ones least likely to have soured on Paxton.

So, the call. Ken Paxton wins by six to eight points. With lighter baggage I would say ten or twelve; the difference is my estimate of what the scandals cost him.

A pollster who publishes a number in July and is never held to it has made a claim with no obligation attached. That arrangement is comfortable for the pollster, and it is the arrangement this piece objects to. Anyone who presumes to tell a free people what they think owes them his work and his accountability. Here is mine. If I am wrong, I will say so in this space the day after the election, and I will say what I misjudged. The polls get graded next Tuesday. So do I.