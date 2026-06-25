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DEI did not fail because Americans objected to kindness.

It did not fail because citizens became hostile to fairness, opportunity, or basic decency. Those words still matter. A serious country should want fair hiring, equal treatment under law, and classrooms and offices where people are judged by conduct, competence, and character. It should want every citizen to have a fair shot.

DEI failed because it smuggled an old poison into new language.

It called racial sorting “equity.” It called racial preference “representation.” It called racial guilt “accountability.” It called unequal treatment “repair.” It took the moral vocabulary of civil rights and used it to revive the logic civil rights was supposed to defeat.

At its ideological core, much of DEI is restorative racism: the belief that racial discrimination can become morally legitimate when used to compensate for prior racial discrimination.

That is the thing its defenders do not want stated plainly. DEI rarely presents itself as discrimination. It presents itself as moral correction. The country, it says, has a history of slavery, segregation, exclusion, redlining, unequal schools, unequal policing, unequal wealth, and unequal opportunity. That much is true. The American record contains grave racial wrongs, including wrongs committed by law, defended by courts, and enforced by public authority.

But the existence of past injustice does not answer the present question. It begins the question.

Who did what, to whom, and under what authority? What injury remains, and what remedy fits? Who has standing to receive repair, and who is made to pay for it? What does the Constitution allow government to do, and what does civil rights law forbid institutions from doing? Above all, what happens to the individual when the remedy is assigned by race rather than by injury?

DEI tends to skip those questions. It moves straight from historical wrong to racial management, treating groups as debtors and creditors, individuals as representatives of ancestry, and equal treatment as inadequate whenever the desired racial outcome has not appeared. Disagreement becomes moral defect. Bureaucracy becomes conscience.

That is not justice.

It is collectivized bookkeeping with a human face.

Real justice requires a wrongdoer, a victim, a record, a standard, and a remedy connected to the harm. Restorative racism requires only categories. One person is told he carries inherited guilt. Another is told she carries inherited entitlement. A third has “privilege” regardless of how his life has actually gone. A fourth is “marginalized” regardless of her choices, advantages, or achievements. The person disappears. The category remains.

That is the central corruption. DEI claims to fight dehumanization while making the group more real than the person.

There is a great deal that institutions may lawfully and decently do. They may remove arbitrary barriers, recruit broadly, enforce neutral anti-discrimination rules, open hiring networks that had been closed clubs, teach history honestly, and punish harassment. They may judge applicants as individuals whose lives include hardship, family duty, poverty, military service, disability, work, migration, or discrimination.

None of that requires racial sorting.

What DEI added was not fairness. It added a moral permission slip for discrimination, valid whenever the discrimination served the approved theory of repair.

The civil rights tradition was not built on that permission slip. It was built against it.

The Fourteenth Amendment was born from the ruins of a racial caste system enforced by law. Its command was not that government should become more sophisticated at racial classification. Its command was that citizenship could not be divided into favored and disfavored racial ranks. Equal protection does not mean every racial group gets its turn controlling the machinery. It means government loses the authority to treat citizens as racial instruments.

This is why the Supreme Court’s modern equal-protection cases matter. In Adarand Constructors v. Pena, the Court held that racial classifications imposed by federal, state, or local government must face strict scrutiny. The point was not that government racism is acceptable when crude and suspect only when polite. The point was that racial classification by government is dangerous even when officials describe their motives as remedial. If the state may classify by race whenever it claims a good enough reason, equal citizenship becomes conditional.

Justice Scalia put it with rare clarity in his concurrence: under the Constitution, there can be no debtor race and no creditor race. That line cuts directly into the heart of DEI. Restorative racism depends on the opposite proposition. It needs debtor races and creditor races, inherited moral accounts, and a living individual willing to serve as a payment vehicle for history.

That is not the American promise. That is the old sin with a new clerk.

The Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. UNC carried the same principle into higher education. Applying strict scrutiny, the majority found three fatal flaws in the schools’ use of race: the diversity goals were too unfocused and unmeasurable to justify racial classification, race was being used as a negative and a stereotype, and the programs had no logical endpoint. Strip away the doctrinal language and the holding is plain. The Constitution does not allow universities to treat applicants as racial balancing pieces, and it does not allow an applicant’s race to count against him.

The strongest case for the other side is not frivolous and deserves a fair hearing. Defenders of affirmative action and DEI argue that formal equality is not enough. Centuries of legal discrimination did not simply end when the statutes were repealed; they left behind unequal wealth, unequal schools, and unequal networks that even-handed rules can quietly preserve. A rule that is neutral on its face, they argue, can still ratify advantages built by force. They add that institutions function better when people from different backgrounds actually participate in them, and that a country which once used race to exclude cannot pretend race has suddenly gone irrelevant. There is truth in each of these claims. The historical injuries were real, the inherited disadvantages are real, and a country that denies them is lying to itself.

But historical memory is not a blank check for present discrimination.

The law has real tools for real wrongs. It may dismantle actual exclusion, punish proven discrimination, and provide remedies to identifiable victims. It may strike down policies designed or maintained to keep people out. What it may not do is convert race itself into a standing claim against other citizens who committed no wrong. The remedy has to track the injury. When it tracks the category instead, it stops being a remedy and becomes a new allocation of advantage by ancestry, which is the very thing the law was written to forbid.

That is where DEI crosses from repair into racial politics. “This person was wronged” becomes “this group is owed.” “This institution discriminated” becomes “this category must be adjusted.” “Judge the applicant’s full life” becomes “the applicant’s race carries institutional meaning.” Each step sounds reasonable. The destination is a regime in which every person enters public life wearing an assigned moral uniform.

The white applicant becomes an overrepresented problem. The Asian applicant becomes an inconvenient statistical obstacle. The black applicant becomes a symbol of institutional virtue. The Hispanic applicant becomes a diversity asset. The dissenter, whatever his race, becomes fragile, unsafe, privileged, or harmful, depending on which label best protects the program. Nobody is simply a citizen, a student, an employee, or himself.

This is why DEI is not merely bad law. It is bad anthropology. It misunderstands what a person is.

A person is not a racial invoice. A person is not a demographic correction. A person is not a representative sample, a guilt vessel, a historical proxy, or an ideological prop. A person is a moral agent with rights, duties, choices, failures, virtues, talents, and limits. Civil rights law at its best protects that agent from being reduced to a category. DEI at its worst performs the reduction and calls it care.

The workplace version exposes the fraud most clearly, because there the language has to become practical. An employer may say it wants a diverse workforce, or inclusion, or equity. But Title VII contains no DEI exception. The EEOC has been explicit on this point: DEI is not even a defined term in the statute, and an employment action is unlawful if it is motivated, in whole or in part, by race, sex, or another protected characteristic. Softer language in the HR memo does not soften the legal problem.

That is the lesson of Ricci v. DeStefano. New Haven discarded firefighter promotion exam results after white and Hispanic candidates scored well and officials feared disparate-impact litigation. The Supreme Court held that the city violated Title VII’s disparate-treatment rules. A fear of one kind of discrimination claim did not license the city to commit another kind against the men who had earned their promotions.

The case endures because it shows exactly how institutions rationalize discrimination. No one in New Haven had to say, “We dislike these firefighters because of their race.” The city could speak in the respectable language of risk, fairness, litigation exposure, and community confidence. The practical result was still that identifiable individuals lost opportunities they had earned, because their race made the outcome politically inconvenient.

That is DEI logic in miniature. Not always in the same legal posture, not always on the same facts, but always in the same moral direction: the individual loses because the category failed to produce the approved balance.

Polite institutions do not want to confront the arithmetic underneath. Racial balancing always requires someone to be balanced against. A preference for one applicant is a penalty to another, and a reserved opportunity for one category is a closed door for another. From above, on a dashboard, it can look humane. It looks different when you are the person delayed, downgraded, or dismissed because the institutional theory needed your category to lose.

DEI survives by hiding that coercion inside abstraction.

The vocabulary is chosen to disarm. Equity, representation, inclusion: warm words, hard to argue against in the abstract. Operationalized through race-conscious selection, contracting, promotion, discipline, scholarships, and leadership programs, they become exercises of power. The real question is never whether the language is attractive. It is who gains authority over the citizen, who loses recourse, and whether the same authority would be tolerated in hands you distrust.

That last test is the one DEI cannot survive.

Picture a conservative state university with a “restoration” policy that disfavors applicants from groups it judges to dominate left-leaning institutions. Picture an administration directing federal contractors to dilute the influence of racial groups that vote heavily for the other party. Picture a right-leaning professional association quietly building leadership pipelines that screen out applicants presumed to carry progressive assumptions. Every defender of DEI would recognize these instantly as discrimination dressed up as theory.

They would be correct.

And the same judgment binds the present arrangement. That DEI’s categories are blessed by progressive institutions does not make them less coercive. That administrators speak in therapeutic tones does not make the policy lawful. That activists call discrimination “repair” does not change what is being done to the individual on the receiving end. A state cannot cure racism by licensing it.

Nor should the right answer racial collectivism with a collectivism of its own. The temptation is real and it should be refused. If DEI bred resentment toward white applicants, Asian applicants, men, Christians, conservatives, or rural students, the answer is not to flip the penalty and aim it the other way. The answer is to end the penalty. A conservative institution that treats a black applicant as a presumed DEI beneficiary has made the identical error in the mirror. It has replaced the person with the category.

That is the both-ways rule, and it is not a slogan. Equal citizenship binds everyone or it binds no one. The purpose of ending DEI is not revenge. It is the restoration of the individual as the unit of moral and legal concern.

If the argument stopped at individual rights, it would already be sufficient. But there is a second injury, and it falls not on the applicant but on the republic itself.

Self-government depends on habits that DEI actively corrodes. A free people has to be able to trust that outcomes are not rigged, that achievement is real, that responsibility lies with persons rather than systems, and that fellow citizens are countrymen rather than rival racial claimants. DEI undermines each of these in turn. It teaches that any unequal outcome is presumptive evidence of hidden oppression, which erodes trust. It teaches that success in a disfavored category is morally suspect, which erodes merit. It relocates agency from persons to structures, which erodes responsibility. It reframes common citizenship as permanent racial negotiation, which erodes solidarity. And it places certain facts off-limits whenever they threaten the approved moral order, which erodes the shared honesty that argument requires.

This is why the bureaucratic class embraced DEI so readily. It transferred moral authority to administrators. HR departments, university offices, consultants, accreditation bodies, and training vendors acquired a vocabulary of power that registered as virtue. Once every disparity could be read as injustice and every objection as evidence of the problem, the work of supervision became permanent and self-justifying. A self-governing people cannot live indefinitely inside that machinery. It turns civic life into a standing compliance seminar, and it teaches the ambitious to perform grievance or guilt as career currency while the cautious learn to say nothing.

The damage, in other words, is not only to the individual’s legal rights. It is to the civic character that makes ordered liberty possible. A regime of racial bookkeeping does not heal the old wounds. It keeps them institutionally profitable, because the wounds are the budget line.

A country serious about past injustice would not teach its citizens to inherit guilt and entitlement by ancestry. It would teach history clearly, punish actual discrimination, enforce equal treatment, open opportunity, strengthen families and schools, reward work, and regard every child as a future citizen rather than a demographic entry. It would repair what can be repaired without manufacturing new injustice in the name of the old.

There is nothing compassionate about teaching a young man that his worth depends on institutional pity, nor anything courageous about telling a young woman that her success is suspect because of her ancestry. There is nothing just about compelling people who committed no wrong to compensate people who suffered none, on the sole ground that racial categories happen to line up with a theory of history.

Defenders of DEI will call all this colorblindness, and they will mean it as an accusation. But the principle is not blindness. It is moral sight. It is the refusal to let race do the work that character, conduct, injury, and evidence are supposed to do.

A society may remember race without worshiping it. It may pursue fairness without deputizing bureaucrats to distribute moral standing by ancestry. It may take hardship seriously without turning its citizens into racial tokens. That is the choice in front of us.

DEI asks Americans to believe that the old racial categories turn safe once they are administered by better people for better reasons. The Constitution asks something harder and cleaner: stop making race the measure of the citizen.

Restorative racism is still racism. It does not turn into justice because the target has changed, or into law because a memo says equity, or into care because a consultant says inclusion. The individual is the rights-bearing unit. Government and the institutions government shapes have no authority to replace persons with categories.

The American answer to discrimination is not better discrimination.

It is equal citizenship under law.

Sources

Adarand Constructors, Inc. v. Peña, 515 U.S. 200 (1995). The Court held that all racial classifications imposed by federal, state, or local government are subject to strict scrutiny, grounded in the principle that the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments protect persons, not groups. Justice Scalia, concurring, wrote that under the Constitution there can be no creditor or debtor race. Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina, 600 U.S. 181 (2023). Applying strict scrutiny, the Court held that the race-conscious admissions programs violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, faulting them for unfocused and unmeasurable objectives, the use of race as a negative and a stereotype, and the absence of a logical endpoint. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, What You Should Know About DEI-Related Discrimination at Work (2025). The EEOC states that DEI is not a defined term in Title VII and that a DEI initiative may be unlawful where an employment action is motivated, in whole or in part, by race, sex, or another protected characteristic. Ricci v. DeStefano, 557 U.S. 557 (2009). The Court held that New Haven violated Title VII’s disparate-treatment prohibition when it discarded firefighter promotion examination results out of concern over the racial distribution of the scores, absent a strong basis in evidence that certifying the results would have created disparate-impact liability.

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