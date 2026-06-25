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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
Jun 25Edited

To sum it up: so-called "reverse racism" is still racism. That should be obvious, but apparently it is not, so articles like this one are necessary.

My formal training is in control systems engineering, so I tend to view this issue through that lens. A control system can oscillate and even go unstable if it tries too aggressively to correct itself. The same thing can happen if we try to correct for past injustices by applying the same injustices in the opposite direction. What we need is what they call a "critically damped" system that converges to the desired state without oscillating back and forth like a pendulum.

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