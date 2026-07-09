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Richard Luthmann
Jul 9

This is the dirty secret behind half the grievance economy. The poverty industry needs poverty. The racism industry needs racism. The homelessness industry needs homelessness. The censorship industry needs “disinformation.” The family-court reform bureaucracy becomes addicted to process when it forgets the child. Nobody has to sit in a smoky room and plot evil. The incentives do the plotting. If your paycheck, foundation grant, conference circuit, expert status, and moral authority depend on a problem remaining urgent forever, you will eventually learn to manage the wound instead of closing it. Real charity feeds people. Real reform measures outcomes. Real service tries to make itself unnecessary. The nonprofit industrial complex does the opposite: it professionalizes compassion until the suffering citizen becomes a renewable resource. Ask the only question the machine hates: what would victory look like, and who loses funding if it happens?

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