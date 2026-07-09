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The phrase did not come from the right. It came from radical women of color organizing against state violence, who watched their movements get absorbed, professionalized, and quietly defanged by the foundations that funded them. In 2004 the activist collective INCITE! convened a conference under a title that doubled as an accusation: “The Revolution Will Not Be Funded.” The anthology that followed gave a name to what they had seen happen to their own work. They called it the nonprofit industrial complex.

Their argument was not the one a conservative would make. They held that tax-exempt status was a mechanism of control, a way for the wealthy and the state to launder excess fortunes into a managed and obedient version of dissent. A movement that might have demanded structural change instead learned to write grant reports. Activists became careerists. The radical edge was sanded down to whatever the funder would tolerate, and the funder tolerated nothing that threatened the arrangement that produced the funder’s fortune in the first place. The revolution would not be funded because the people with the money to fund it had every reason to ensure it never arrived.

You do not have to accept the anti-capitalism to see that they had described something true, and that the truth they described is larger than the one they meant. The mechanism they identified does not care about the politics of the cause it captures. It operates on any organization, of any ideology, that comes to depend for its survival on the persistence of the problem it was founded to solve. The left saw the machine clearly, named it correctly, and then, over the following two decades, went to work inside it.

It is worth being precise about what is and is not under indictment here, because the sector is enormous and most of it has nothing to do with the argument. Nonprofits account for something like a twentieth of the entire American economy and close to a tenth of all private-sector employment, a workforce now roughly the size of American manufacturing. But two out of three of those jobs are in health care and social assistance, and a large share of the rest is in education. The overwhelming majority of the tax-exempt sector is hospitals, clinics, universities, food banks, and the local charities that do exactly what they say they do. A children’s hospital is not running a racket. A food pantry that feeds more people next year has not failed; it has succeeded at something terrible and necessary.

The argument is narrower and sharper than the whole sector. It concerns a particular layer: the advocacy organizations, the issue campaigns, the foundations, and the professional reform apparatus whose product is not a service delivered but a problem managed. This layer has a structural feature the children’s hospital does not. Its funding is tied not to the resolution of its cause but to the continued vitality of its cause. And an institution funded by the persistence of a problem will, over time and without anyone deciding to be cynical, become an institution that needs the problem to persist.

Consider how the money actually moves. A foundation assembles a program around an issue. It makes grants to organizations working on that issue. Those organizations hire staff, who build careers, who train successors, who develop the specialized expertise that makes them authorities on the issue. Each grant cycle requires a report demonstrating that the issue remains urgent, that progress is real but incomplete, that the work must continue. Notice what is being rewarded at every step. Not resolution. Continuation. The grant report that announced the problem solved and the organization therefore dissolving would be the last report that organization ever filed. No one writes that report. The incentive does not select for the people who would.

This is not corruption, and calling it corruption misses what makes it durable. The development director raising money to fight a disease may believe in the cause with her whole heart. Her sincerity is not in question and it is also not the point. She still has to hit next year’s number, and next year’s number requires that the disease still be losing ground somewhere that a donor can be shown. The most honest person in the building is subject to the same gravity as the most cynical. An incentive does not need to be believed to be obeyed. It only needs to be the condition of the paycheck, and over a career it shapes which strategies get pursued, which framings get repeated, and which questions never quite get asked. The question that never gets asked is whether the organization is structured to put itself out of business.

Here the defenders of the sector raise an argument that deserves to be met at its strongest, because it is a good one. The problems these organizations address, they will say, are not the kind that get solved. Poverty is not a bug to be patched and closed. Injustice is not a project with a completion date. Disease will be with us as long as there are bodies. An organization fighting homelessness is no more perpetuating homelessness than a fire department perpetuates fires. The persistence of the problem is evidence of its depth, not of anyone’s bad faith, and demanding that a charity solve poverty before it deserves its funding is a standard no serious institution could meet. The work is permanent because the need is permanent. That is not a racket. That is the human condition.

This is the right objection, and answering it is the whole of the matter. The fire department is precisely the comparison that exposes the distinction, because the fire department is built the right way. It wants fewer fires. It measures itself by fires prevented and lives saved. When fires decline, no one at the firehouse panics about the budget, because the budget is not pegged to the fire rate. The incentive and the mission point in the same direction: the fire department would be delighted to work itself toward irrelevance, and it never quite can, which is why we keep funding it. That is a healthy structure. The mission and the money agree.

The layer under indictment is the one where the mission and the money diverge. The test is not whether a problem is permanent. Many are. The test is whether the organization’s funding rises with measurable progress against the problem or rises with the sustained perception that the problem is dire. Where a budget grows as outcomes improve, the structure is sound, whatever the cause. Where a budget grows as alarm increases regardless of outcomes, the structure has a problem no amount of sincerity can fix, because it has quietly made the persistence of its cause into the precondition of its existence. Reverse the fire department’s incentives, so that its funding climbed whenever fires worsened and fell whenever they eased, and within a generation you would have a department with a quiet tolerance for fire.

The honest defenders of the sector know where this line falls, because they can name the organizations on the wrong side of it as readily as a critic can. They know which outfits exist to move a metric and which exist to occupy a position. They know which campaigns would declare victory and disband and which would, confronted with actual victory, immediately discover that the goalposts had always been somewhere further on. The tell is what happens when the problem improves. A healthy organization celebrates and recalibrates. A captured one reframes, because improvement is an existential threat to a body that draws its life from crisis.

None of this requires a conspiracy, and the absence of a conspiracy is exactly why it is hard to fight. There is no meeting where the participants agree to keep the poor dependent or the sick afraid. There is only a vast, sincere, well-credentialed apparatus, each part of it responding rationally to the incentive in front of it, and the sum of all that rational response is a sector with a quiet stake in the problems it was built to end. The radicals who named the thing understood this. They saw that the apparatus prefers a managed grievance to a solved one, because the managed grievance is renewable and the solution is terminal. They simply assumed the cure was a politics further to the left. The cure they reached for has the same structure as the disease.

A free people has reason to be wary of any large, permanent, tax-advantaged institution whose prosperity depends on a condition never improving. Not because the people staffing it are bad, but because the arrangement quietly converts the citizen from a person to be helped into a client to be retained. The original critics were right that there is something in this apparatus that prefers dependency to liberation, because dependency renews the grant and liberation ends it. Where compassion becomes a profession, and the profession becomes an industry, and the industry acquires the ordinary instinct of every industry to survive and expand, the thing being managed is no longer only the problem. It is also, increasingly, the people the problem happens to.

The remedy is not to dismantle the work of feeding the hungry or housing the homeless, which is real and necessary and mostly done by people who would be appalled at the suggestion they were anything but earnest. The remedy is a recovered suspicion of outcomes that are never quite reached, of metrics that measure activity rather than results, and of any institution that has been fighting the same fight for fifty years with a larger budget and a worse problem. There is one question such an institution is structured never to ask of itself, which is what victory would actually look like. The refusal to ask it is the answer.

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