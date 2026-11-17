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Representative Nicole Malliotakis, Republican of New York, was asked what the return to Washington would be like after the election. “It’s going to feel like a funeral,” she said.

It is an understandable sentence from a member of a conference that just lost more than forty seats. It is also wrong in the one way that matters. Funerals are held for the dead, and the 119th Congress is alive. It has a Republican Speaker, a Republican Senate of fifty-three, a Republican president with a pen, and about seven weeks.

The verdict of November 3 is not in dispute here. Democrats will hold at least fifty-four Senate seats and, by NBC’s estimate, about 259 in the House. That is a rout, and this column has already eaten its share of it. The open question is what the verdict covers. It chose the 120th Congress. The 119th is still sitting.

Republicans have made the wrong argument before

In December 2022 the roles were reversed. Democrats had just lost the House, and they used their last days to move a $1.7 trillion omnibus through it on a vote of 225 to 201. Republicans stood on the House floor and said it was wrong for a Congress to pass such a thing between an election and the seating of its successor. Eighteen Senate Republicans, John Thune among them, had already voted for the bill.

The House objection was mistaken then, and the mistake has come home. On Thursday the President told Thune to “IMMEDIATELY move” a budget reconciliation bill carrying $350 billion for the Defense Department. Much of the conference has answered with a list of reasons it cannot be done. Nobody is repeating the 2022 argument out loud. The hesitation does the work without it. A conference in a funeral mood has accepted the premise in practice: a beaten majority ought to tread lightly, and using power after losing is a kind of sharp practice.

That premise should be rejected before the calendar rejects it for them.

A term is a legal fact

The Constitution does not contain the phrase “lame duck.” It contains terms. The Twentieth Amendment ends a congressional term at noon on the third day of January, and nothing in the text thins out the office as that hour approaches. A November election hires the next Congress. It does not fire the current one. There is no recall for federal office. When the country decided the gap between election and power was too long, it amended the document.

That amendment repays a second look. Before 1933 a defeated Congress sat until March 4, and its successor did not ordinarily convene until the following December. Senator George Norris of Nebraska took up the cause in 1922, after President Harding tried to push a ship subsidy through a Congress full of members the voters had just retired, and he fought for a decade to change the calendar. Historians still argue over whether he meant to abolish lame-duck sessions or only to shorten them. The text settles what the states ratified, which was a change of dates. The window shrank by about half. Every power inside it survived.

A mandate is a political claim. A term is a legal fact. The 119th Congress has lost the first and keeps the second. The voters decided who governs next. The Constitution had already decided who governs now.

The precedent wears a robe

The best guide to the next seven weeks is two hundred and twenty-five years old.

In the winter of 1800 the Federalists had lost the presidency and both houses of Congress. Chief Justice Oliver Ellsworth resigned. John Adams, beaten and weeks from leaving, nominated his Secretary of State, John Marshall, on January 20, 1801. A Senate still in Federalist hands confirmed him a week later. Thomas Jefferson took the oath on March 4 with a Federalist chief justice already seated. Marshall sat for thirty-four years.

The same Congress finished another project that winter. On February 13 Adams signed the Judiciary Act of 1801, which created sixteen new circuit judgeships, and he filled them on his way out the door. Those judges had life tenure too. It did not save them. Their courts existed by statute, and in March 1802 Jefferson’s Congress repealed the statute and the seats went with it. Marshall’s seat was beyond reach because the Constitution itself requires a Supreme Court.

The lesson is not that a departing majority should be modest. It is that a departing majority should know what the next one can reach. Jefferson’s Congress could repeal because it had Jefferson to sign the repeal. The 120th Congress will have Donald Trump and his veto until January 2029, and it will be well short of the two-thirds needed to override him. A judge confirmed this December sits on a statutory court, as the sixteen did. But no bill abolishing that court will become law for at least two years, and on the later occasions when Congress did abolish a court, in 1891, 1913 and 1982, it kept the judges. An appropriation already spent cannot be unspent. A debt limit already raised cannot be lowered over a veto.

What the other party has shown

The incoming majority understands the lame duck, because it has used one at every opportunity.

Honesty requires sorting its precedents. In December 2010, weeks after losing sixty-three House seats, Democrats repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and ratified the New START treaty. In December 2022 they passed the omnibus. Both sessions had Republican help. The treaty cleared the Senate 71 to 26, and the omnibus cleared it 68 to 29. Those sessions establish that a defeated Congress may legislate. They say less about whether it may legislate alone.

Two other precedents speak to that. In December 2024, with the Senate about to change hands, Chuck Schumer confirmed a run of President Biden’s judges on Democratic votes while Senate Republicans, Thune among them, dragged out every step. Schumer had the votes to finish. Republicans had the rules to make it slow. And twice under President Biden, in 2021 and 2022, Democrats moved major bills through reconciliation on party-line votes.

What Republicans are weighing now joins the two: a party-line reconciliation bill inside a lame duck. This column can find no precedent for the combination, and it should say so. Each half has been done by the other side. Nothing in the rules forbids doing both at once.

The 2022 session also shows the price of leaving work undone. Democrats did not touch the debt limit that December. By the following June a new Republican House had used it to extract the Fiscal Responsibility Act. The limit comes due again next year, and this time a Democratic House will be holding it.

The strongest objection

The case against all of this deserves its full strength.

Representation runs on accountability. A member who has lost can never be punished by a voter again, which makes him the freest man in Washington. Fill a chamber with such men, have them pass on a party-line vote the very program the country just rejected, and you are governing on borrowed consent. And 2026 was no squeaker. The voters knew about the war in Iran, and they voted.

Most of that is true and should be conceded. A defeated member is beyond the voters’ reach. The election was, in large part, a judgment on the war. The President’s $350 billion sits squarely inside the subject the electorate was asked about.

But follow the objection to its end. The Constitution tolerates officeholders who will never face a voter again in every branch: each second-term president, each retiring senator, each federal judge. Its remedy has never been silence in the final weeks. Its remedy is repeal by the next Congress and punishment of the party at the next election. The member is beyond reach. His party is not, and it will answer for December in 2028.

As for the war, the new majority may try to end it with the tools Article I provides, and it will have every right to try. It will find that an army with empty magazines is not a peace policy.

Judges first, then the bill, then the dare

Thune, by one Republican senator’s account, has been cool to the President’s bill in private. He wants the Senate’s time spent on twenty-three judicial nominees and on keeping the government open.

The goal is the President’s. The order is Thune’s, and Marshall is the reason.

The scarce resource in a lame duck is floor time. Without a deal, each of the four circuit nominees can cost the Senate thirty hours, and Democrats have every reason to refuse one. A reconciliation bill eats days of its own. If the two collide, the judges go first, all twenty-three, because they are the one product of this session that outlasts the President who signed for them.

Then the bill, and it should be narrow enough to pass: munitions for a war already being fought, and the debt limit, so that the next majority cannot hold it hostage. If that means the Senate sits through Christmas Eve, it sits.

Senate Democrats have warned that a party-line bill would endanger the funding deal due December 11. Take them at their word and test it. Put a clean stopgap on the floor and let them vote against keeping the government open because the majority used a majority-vote procedure that Democrats have used themselves. A shutdown announced in advance belongs to the party that announced it.

Senator Thom Tillis doubts the votes exist. Senator Ron Johnson, the Budget chairman who would write the bill, has wondered aloud whether his colleagues still have the will. If they are right, the failure should be given its proper name, which is nerve.

The term ends at noon on January 3. Malliotakis can have her funeral then. There are twenty-three judges to confirm first.

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