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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
20h

All the more reason to immediately pass National Concealed Carry laws and terminate the National Firearms Act. Give every American a chance to defend themselves against the mob. Self-defense is not some statute or rule. It's a human right that has been around for the ages.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

Seattle proved the point in modern dress. Vacate the precinct. Let the zone form. Let response times stretch. Let businesses and residents absorb the cost while officials call it restraint. Then pay millions when the bodies, lawsuits, and deleted texts surface. Disorder is not rebellion against power. It is usually power transferred from accountable government to unaccountable activists, masked enforcers, and street-level commissars. The clerk, nurse, commuter, shop owner, and citizen with no ideological army pay the price. Protect protest. Punish crime. Enforce the same boundary around friends and enemies alike, or stop pretending the rule of law still means anything.

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