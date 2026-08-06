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In January 1838 a twenty-eight-year-old Illinois legislator stood before a debating society in Springfield and tried to explain why a season of mob violence should worry people who had not been anywhere near it.

The decade had produced a great deal of it. Crowds had burned a convent outside Boston, wrecked printing offices, driven abolitionists out of towns with no particular sympathy for slavery, and, two months before Lincoln spoke, shot the editor Elijah Lovejoy dead at Alton, seventy miles down the river, while he tried to defend his press. Most of it had gone unpunished. Lincoln’s subject that night was the perpetuation of our political institutions, and his argument was that the corpses were the least of it.

He put the point with a precision that has not been improved upon. The direct consequences of mob law, he said, are comparatively a small evil, and much of the danger lies in our tendency to treat the direct consequences as the only ones. What follows is worse. Where the perpetrators go unpunished, “the lawless in spirit are encouraged to become lawless in practice.” And on the other side, citizens who wanted nothing but to be left alone, seeing their property destroyed and nothing in prospect that promises better, grow tired of a government that offers them no protection, and become, in Lincoln’s phrase, not much averse to a change in which they imagine they have nothing to lose.

That is the whole mechanism. Non-enforcement issues an instruction, and it goes out to two audiences at once. Both of them learn it.

Public order is among the oldest things a government is for. Before it can administer benefits, regulate commerce, run schools, or conduct foreign policy, it has to secure the conditions under which ordinary people can live without asking permission from whoever is most willing to threaten them. That precondition is what makes everything else possible, protest included.

The Constitution draws the line where any competent government would draw it. The First Amendment protects the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and the word peaceably is doing work. Citizens may gather, criticize officials, carry signs, chant, march, organize, and demand change. They may not burn property, assault people, obstruct lawful government operations, or prevent others from exercising the same rights. The doctrine governing public forums follows the same logic: content-neutral limits on time, place, and manner, narrowly tailored, leaving open adequate alternatives. Streets and parks are for political speech. They are also infrastructure everyone else needs.

None of that is hard to state. Protect the protest. Protect the public. Punish the crime. The difficulty arrives later, when the crowd is sympathetic and the official would rather not.

Seattle is the case worth studying, because the city eventually admitted it in court.

In June 2020, after nights of confrontation on Capitol Hill, the Seattle Police Department abandoned its East Precinct. Demonstrators occupied roughly six blocks around it and declared the area an autonomous zone. Mayor Jenny Durkan told national media it might turn into a summer of love. Response times inside the zone lengthened. Property owners and businesses in the surrounding blocks sued, arguing the city had gone past tolerating the occupation and adopted it as policy. In October 2020 a federal judge let the case proceed, finding the allegations sufficient to show the city had acted with deliberate indifference to the danger. Two people were shot to death inside the zone during the month it stood, one of them nineteen years old.

The city settled in February 2023 for $3.6 million, on top of more than six million in its own defense costs. By then the litigation had turned up something worse than the occupation. Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins had deleted thousands of text messages from city phones covering the period.

What non-enforcement looks like, once it is documented rather than asserted, is not a mayor announcing that the law is suspended, but a precinct quietly vacated, a zone quietly conceded, response times quietly lengthened, and the record quietly thinned.

Once officials reward escalation, the tactic spreads, exactly as Lincoln said it would. A peaceful protest communicates opposition. A blockade imposes cost. An occupation creates a crisis officials must manage on the occupiers’ schedule. The group learns that lawful protest gets attention while unlawful disruption gets concessions. Other groups watch and learn the same thing. So does everyone else. This is how a minority acquires veto power without winning an election.

It does not require a riot. A university cancels a speaker because administrators expect disruption, and the disruptors have exercised censorship without having to break anything. A city lets a road stay blocked while workers and ambulances wait, and the demonstrators have acquired temporary jurisdiction over movement. In each instance the state describes itself as showing restraint. In each instance it has decided who has to yield.

The people who yield are rarely the people the disorder is aimed at. A governor has security. A university president has lawyers and a communications office. A national advocacy organization has insurance and remote work. What they share is the ability to buy their way around a breakdown in public order, which is exactly what the store clerk waiting on a bus that cannot get through lacks. Disorder is usually described as a confrontation with power. Most of its cost lands on people with very little of it.

State retreat does not eliminate coercion. It privatizes it.

When public authority withdraws from a street, the street passes to whoever is standing on it, under rules that are unwritten, unappealable, and enforced by people who answer to no one. The mob has no inspector general. The masked activist has no body camera. The organizer deciding who may enter the building, cross the road, or open a business runs no hearing and issues no findings, and there is no office to which the aggrieved party may submit a complaint. Every objection Americans have learned to raise against official power, that it is unaccountable, that it is arbitrary, that it falls hardest on people without means, applies with more force to informal power, and none of the remedies apply at all. A government that walks away from a street removes only the version of coercion that keeps records.

Which is why the standard has to run in both directions, and Seattle again supplies the proof. The city that paid $3.6 million for failing to police the occupation also paid $10 million, in January 2024, to fifty plaintiffs harmed by the police response to the same summer’s protests. One municipality, one season, two failures, both real, both expensive. The theory that a city must choose between permitting disorder and unleashing indiscriminate force is refuted by a city that managed to do both.

Federal conduct that summer was no better, and the Justice Department’s own inspector general said so. The 2024 report on the department’s response to the unrest in Washington found the deployment lacked adequate planning, failed to give personnel sufficient guidance about their mission and legal authorities, and, by sending armed agents to handle civil unrest without the training or equipment for it, created safety and security risks for the agents and the public. A government serious about order has to impose order on its own agents first. The state is capable of becoming the largest single source of disorder in a city, and armed men without clear orders are the standard way it happens.

That obligation is currently running the wrong direction. In May 2025 the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division moved to dismiss the Louisville and Minneapolis police lawsuits with prejudice, close the underlying investigations, retract the prior findings of constitutional violations, and shut down open investigations into departments in Phoenix, Trenton, Memphis, Mount Vernon, Oklahoma City, and the Louisiana State Police. There is a real argument that consent decrees have run long, cost much, and handed too much authority to monitors accountable to no electorate. There is no version of that argument in which federal supervisory capacity was strengthened by closing seven investigations at once. Conservatives who want the state to police the street owe an answer on who polices the state.

The harder test is closer to home, and the last two years have run it.

On January 23, 2025, the president pardoned twenty-three people convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, at least a dozen of whom were serving prison sentences. Ten had blockaded a Washington clinic in October 2020, using locks, chains, ropes, and furniture to seal the doors while one participant livestreamed it. A nurse sprained her ankle. A woman in labor pains was blocked from entering. The organizer had gained access by calling ahead under a false name and booking an appointment.

Six months later, on July 31, 2025, six activists entered the Delaware County Women’s Center in Upland, Pennsylvania, refused to leave, and poured an unknown liquid and a salt-like substance around the facility. Two of them had been pardoned in January. They were charged by the state with defiant trespass and pleaded no contest. In January 2026 two of the same individuals were arrested again outside the Department of Health and Human Services, having been arrested the month before at an attempted blockade in Memphis.

Lincoln’s sentence, delivered to an audience worried about pro-slavery mobs, describes this without a word of adjustment. Where the perpetrators of such acts go unpunished, the lawless in spirit are encouraged to become lawless in practice. It is the same mechanism, running this time on behalf of an argument I find persuasive, which is precisely why it has to be said out loud. A conservative who sees the pattern in Seattle and misses it in Upland has identified a preference and mistaken it for a principle.

Two honest things follow, and neither is comfortable.

The first is that Pennsylvania caught what Washington released. State prosecutors filed trespass charges, the defendants pleaded, and the clinic’s patients were seen that day. Federal non-enforcement produced the recurrence and state enforcement contained it, which is federalism working and an argument for keeping most of this where it belongs.

The second is that the strongest case against everything argued here deserves a straight answer. Public-order law has a documented history of being aimed at people whose real offense was challenging whoever held power. Disorderly conduct and obstruction statutes are written loosely on purpose and have been used against civil-rights organizers, labor organizers, and unpopular preachers. Officials who hesitate before a crowd are sometimes remembering that history rather than currying favor, and treating every hesitation as cowardice is unserious.

There is a sharper version still. When the Justice Department announced in September 2020 that it had charged more than three hundred people across twenty-nine states with crimes committed under the guise of peaceful demonstrations, it was not obviously modeling the neutrality this essay asks for. A later analysis of those prosecutions found equivalent state charges available in more than ninety-two percent of them, and the department was at the same time designating New York, Portland, and Seattle as anarchist jurisdictions. A federal charging campaign can be an instance of the asymmetry rather than a cure for it. The conservative who cites the three hundred as evidence of restored standards should be ready to say why the same discretion, exercised the other way, is a scandal.

Concede all of it. The concession leaves the claim standing, because the claim was always narrower than blanket approval of enforcement. A police department that arrests selectively and a police department that declines to act selectively offend the same principle, and the second is harder to see, which is the only reason it is more popular. What survives both objections is the standard itself, and the standard is conduct. An assault is an assault when committed for justice. Arson is arson under a banner of liberation. Obstruction is obstruction when officials sympathize with the grievance, and vandalism does not become speech because the vandal can explain the symbolism. The rule of law cannot depend on the slogan painted on the sign.

Whoever needs that rule most is rarely the one invoking it. The mobs of the 1830s did their work on printers, abolitionists, Catholics, and other conspicuous minorities, people with no power to lose, and they did it with the sympathy of respectable local opinion and the tacit permission of officials who found the victims embarrassing. Lincoln addressed the point directly. On the promulgation of abolitionism, he said, one of two things must be true: either the thing is right in itself and deserves the protection of all law and all good citizens, or it is wrong and should be prohibited by legal enactment. In neither case is mob law necessary, justifiable, or excusable.

That is the argument for public order at its strongest, and it belongs to the dissenter before it belongs to anyone else. A government that permits a majority to shut down a minority because officials find the minority distasteful has licensed a faction and called it order. Police protecting a conservative speaker on a hostile campus are not endorsing him. Police keeping a crowd from shutting down a pro-Palestinian march, a religious procession, or a labor rally are not endorsing those either. A public facility belongs to the public. Arriving first with the largest crowd confers no title to it.

The test for an official is therefore narrower than the politics usually allow, and it can be run afterward from the record: whether the order distinguished violent actors from the crowd around them, whether access survived for people with no stake in the demonstration, and whether the same standard would have been reached for by the next movement, whose politics the official will like less. Whether the footage looked harsh is a question with an answer too. It is a question about the official’s career rather than the public’s safety, and the two have been confused for a long time.

Lincoln’s warning had a second half, and it is the one his admirers on every side tend to skip. The mobs were only part of what worried him. What he expected them to destroy he named exactly: the strongest bulwark of any government, and particularly of one constituted like ours, which he said was the attachment of the people. Strip that out and the rest arrives on its own schedule. At such a time and under such circumstances, he said, men of sufficient talent and ambition will not be wanting to seize the opportunity, strike the blow, and overturn the fabric. Such a man finds no glory in maintaining an edifice built by others. With nothing left to be done in the way of building up, he sets boldly to the task of pulling down.

The mob’s whole job is to produce enough citizens who will not defend what is standing. Someone else handles the overthrow.

A government that will not protect the store clerk, the small-business owner, the nurse on shift, and the citizen who never joined anything is assembling that constituency, by design or by neglect, and it will not get to choose who arrives to claim it. A weak government that fails everyone is a smaller problem than a selective one that teaches citizens protection depends on political standing, because the first produces complaint and the second produces applicants.

Order permits disagreement. Disorder lets the most aggressive participant decide when disagreement ends. The aim is a country where people can shout at one another without becoming rulers over one another, and that arrangement is maintained by officials who enforce the same boundary around people they like and people they do not, on days when the video will be unflattering.

The government that refuses to enforce that boundary has not chosen peace. It has chosen whoever is willing to cross it.

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