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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Apply that to Mamdani and the smoke clears.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/mamdanis-enemies-list-distraction

The issue is not whether anyone can prove every bad ballot. The issue is whether New York built an election system capable of proving the result clean. Locke Step’s warning is lethal: an honest count and a verifiable count are not the same thing. If voter rolls cannot be trusted, ballot custody cannot be reconstructed, and audits cannot connect ballots back to verified voters, certification becomes paperwork faith. New York does not need another Tammany machine hiding behind modern procedure. It needs elections Americans can actually check.

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