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In the New York of Boss Tweed, a reliable machine voter shaved his beard in stages. Full beard at the first window, mutton chops at the second, a mustache at the third, a clean face at the fourth. A different man each time, or so the poll book was meant to believe. The workers at the table were in on it or afraid of it. The newspapers knew. Nearly everyone knew. And for decades almost nothing could be done, because knowing is not the same as proving, and the system of that era was built so that no proof was ever produced.

The machines were not broken by catching the repeaters. They were broken by changing the design. Personal registration laws forced a name and an address onto a roll before election day. Poll books let a challenger at the table see who had already voted. The ballot was printed by the state, not handed out by the party. None of this caught a single past fraud. All of it made the next one visible. That is the distinction American election law spent a century learning, and it is the distinction we are now, in the name of convenience, unlearning.

What the fight is actually about

The public argument over election integrity is an argument about a number. One side says a recent election was stolen and cannot produce the theft. The other side says the same election was the most secure in American history and treats it as settled by the saying. Both are answering the wrong question. The question worth asking is not whether the last count was clean. It is whether, if it had not been, we would be able to tell.

Detectability is the whole of it. A system can be honest and unauditable at the same time. It can also be corrupt and unauditable, and from the outside those two conditions look identical. When a process cannot distinguish its clean version from its compromised version after the fact, it has surrendered the one thing that lets a free people accept a result it dislikes: the ability to check the work.

What Tammany understood

The fraud that mattered in the machine era was never the beard. It was the registration book with no one standing behind the names. Tammany enrolled voters who did not exist, had died, or had moved away, and then voted them all. The floater sold his ballot to several parties in a single day. Nothing in the mechanics of the time made any of it checkable. No reliable roll to compare a voter against, no record tying a cast ballot to a verified person. The vote and the voter were never connected in a way anyone could examine later.

What ended it was not indignation, which was plentiful, and not prosecution, which was rare. What ended it was the slow construction of a paper spine. Statewide registration. Personal appearance to enroll. Poll books checked at the table. Later, the removal of the dead and the departed from the rolls under maintenance rules Congress eventually wrote into federal law. The Supreme Court affirmed the last of these in 2018, upholding Ohio’s process for dropping voters who had gone years without contact with the election office, over a sharp dissent. Every one was resented as a barrier before the honest and eager. Every one did the same quiet work. It made the electorate legible, so that a fraudulent vote would have to survive a comparison it could not survive.

Where the gap has reopened

The expansion of voting by mail has reopened the gap the paper spine was built to close. This is not an argument that mail voting is fraud. It is an argument that mail voting is the hardest kind of voting to audit, and that we have moved from a system where it was the rare exception to one where it is nearly the rule. Close to half the electorate voted by mail in 2020. About a third did in 2024. A method invented in 1864 for Union soldiers cut off from their precincts is now the ordinary way tens of millions of Americans vote from home.

The difficulty is structural, and it concentrates in three places.

The first is the secret ballot. The reform that beat the machine now shelters the thing the machine did. To keep a vote private, the system severs the ballot from the identity of the voter the moment the ballot is accepted. That severance is deliberate, and it is good. It also means that once a mail ballot is separated from its signed envelope and folded into the count, no lawful process can return later and ask which voter it belonged to. The audit trail ends exactly where the secrecy begins. A recount recounts the same ballots. It cannot tell you whether the person named on the envelope is the person who marked the paper inside.

The second is the roll, and its danger is subtler than dead names lingering. Institutions like nursing homes and university towns concentrate large numbers of registered voters whose non-participation is predictable, and predictable non-participation is exactly what a scheme would want. A ballot cast for someone who was never going to vote never collides with a real one and never trips a double-vote flag. The rolls are public records in most states, so obtaining the names was never the hard part. The only thing between those names and a counted ballot is the verification gate, and in much of the country it is thin.

The third is custody, and here one state has legalized the widest version of the gap. A ballot cast in a polling place is watched from issue to tally. A mail ballot spends days outside anyone’s observation, through a mailbox, a postal system, sometimes a stranger’s hands. California has made that informal chain a legal one. Since 2016 any person may collect and return another voter’s ballot, with no limit on how many. The state mails a ballot to every registered voter and counts those arriving up to a week after election day. The result is the widest attack surface and thinnest after-the-fact verifiability of any large state. Notice the irony. The unlimited ballot collection that is a felony-grade offense in North Carolina is simply how California is built to operate. None of that proves California has been defrauded. That is the entire point. The state has built a system in which the question cannot be settled either way.

Put the three together and you have a way of voting that is convenient, popular, and resistant to verification after the fact. That combination corrodes a republic even when no fraud occurs. It forces the citizen into one of two poor postures. He can extend blind trust and call the extension civic faith. Or he can withhold trust and call the suspicion patriotism. Neither posture rests on evidence, because the system has been built so that decisive evidence, running in either direction, does not exist.

The strongest objection, taken seriously

The best objection to all of this is that it is unfalsifiable, the native tongue of the crank. That deserves a real answer, not a wave of the hand.

The objection has teeth. Detection is not absent from the system. Most states now check the signature on a returned envelope against a signature already on file and reject the ballots that fail. Many let a voter track a ballot by barcode from mailing to acceptance. A growing number run post-election audits sampling paper against machine totals, and a smaller set run genuine risk-limiting audits. The documented cases of organized mail fraud tend, in fact, to be caught. The clearest recent one, the 2018 race in North Carolina’s Ninth District, was an absentee ballot operation run by a Republican consultant, McCrae Dowless. The state board refused to certify and ordered the election run again. The machinery worked. And the base rate of fraud is genuinely low. The Brennan Center’s review of fraud allegations found incident rates between three and twenty-five ten-thousandths of a percent, which is to say that an American is likelier to be struck by lightning on the walk to the polls than to cast a fraudulent ballot.

Concede all of it. The concession does not rescue the system. It indicts the system from the other direction.

Look at what actually caught Dowless. Not signature review, not an audit, not the apparatus of detection. He was caught because the operation was crude and local, because absentee request forms clustered in patterns no honest county produces, and because a losing candidate and a few reporters pulled the thread. His case shows that the system catches fraud committed badly, at small scale, in one county, by people who leave a paper trail behind them. It shows nothing about fraud committed well.

The controls that remain share a blind spot. Reconciliation, matching the count of ballots against the count of accepted envelopes, only holds if the people logging envelopes and the people running scanners answer to different interests, and if no single clerk ever sees the whole. A risk-limiting audit, our most rigorous check, confirms the scanner read the paper correctly. It says nothing about whether the paper came from a real voter. Each of these tools validates the machinery. None reaches back across the severed link between a ballot and its voter.

Then look at the reassurance from the other side. When federal officials called 2020 the most secure election in American history, they were certifying the machinery: no voting system hacked, no totals altered, most ballots leaving a paper record. Read narrowly, it holds. But it said nothing about whether the tens of millions of ballots arriving by mail had been verified in any way a later audit could confirm, and on that measure the year ran backward, onto the least auditable method we have under emergency rules written in months. To call that the most secure election in history hangs a verdict on the whole contest from an audit of the wiring. “Trust the experienced professionals” is the same move, epistemically, as “trust the machine,” offered by a more respectable set. A citizen told to accept an outcome because credentialed people vouched for it has still been asked for faith, however good their credentials.

Here is the part that partisans on both sides step around. The unauditability is symmetric. The same severed link that makes fraud impossible to disprove makes it impossible to prove. A system you cannot use to confirm a theft is a system you cannot use to confirm a clean result either. This is why the stolen-election movement collapses on its own terms. It asserts certainty about a hidden crime committed inside a system engineered to leave no trace of one, a certainty no honest person can hold. The same discipline forbids the opposite certainty. An unauditable election earns neither the verdict “stolen” nor the verdict “pristine.” It earns a demand: make the next one checkable.

Watch it play out in Fulton County. The FBI seized roughly six hundred boxes of 2020 ballots this year, and the county and the Justice Department are fighting over them in court, with a judge already noting that the FBI’s own affidavit carried misleading claims. Whatever the investigation finds, notice what the exercise concedes. A result that can only be tested by seizing six hundred boxes under a grand jury subpoena, six years after the fact, and reconstructing it against envelopes federal law required be kept only twenty-two months, has not been demonstrated to anyone. It has been placed almost beyond reach. If those envelopes are gone because the retention window lawfully closed, the question cannot now be answered in either direction, which is the argument entire. The system did not keep its own proof.

The forum that will not rule

There is a second place a citizen can force the question, the courts, and it has a blind spot of its own. Timing can close the merits off before anyone reaches them. Bring a challenge before the vote and it can be turned away as premature, an injury not yet suffered, and federal courts are counseled against rewriting election rules close to the date in any case. Bring it after, and it can be barred because you waited, having known the rule for months and raised it only once you had lost. Too early, then too late, with no dependable window between. For a whole class of structural complaint, there may be no moment at which a court will reach the substance.

Honesty requires the other half of this. The claim that the courts simply refused to look is false. After 2020, most of the fraud suits that reached a courtroom were heard on the merits and lost for want of evidence, several of them before judges the complaining side had itself appointed. One was Stephanos Bibas of the Third Circuit, who wrote that charges require specific allegations and then proof, and the campaign had brought neither. The courts examined the evidence of fraud and found none. What they often declined to resolve was the design of the rules. Those are different failures. The evidence was looked at. The architecture was waved through.

What a republic requires here

Self-government rests on a strange and underappreciated act. The losing side agrees to be governed by the winning side. That agreement is the entire mechanism of a peaceful transfer of power, and it is stranger than it looks, because nothing compels it but consent. It holds only so long as the loser can satisfy himself that he actually lost. Remove his ability to check, and you have not persuaded him to trust the result. You have handed him a choice between submission and grievance, and a republic that offers its citizens only those two doors will get a steady traffic through both.

The reformers who built the registration book and the poll book understood something we have allowed ourselves to forget. They did not ask the public to trust the machine. They removed the need to. They arranged matters so that honesty and dishonesty would leave different marks, which made trust unnecessary and therefore dependable. A free people does not request the confidence of its citizens as a favor. It builds a system that does not require the favor.

We have spent forty years making the vote easier to cast and, without ever quite deciding to, harder to verify. The convenience is real, and the people who wanted it were not fools. But the debt is real too. It will come due the first time an election is close enough that the answer decides something large, and opaque enough that no one, on either side, can prove what the answer actually was.

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