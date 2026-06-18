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There is a difference between a court saying, “the government violated the law in this case,” and a court acting as a national policy brake for every citizen, agency, official, and dispute not before it.

The federal judiciary exists to decide cases and controversies. It does not exist to become a standing council of revision over the elected branches, an emergency room for disappointed political coalitions, or a supplier of what Congress refused, what voters rejected, and what agencies could no longer defend in public.

Judicial review is legitimate. Judicial government is not.

That line has become harder to hold because modern politics increasingly treats every major executive action as the opening round of litigation. A president acts. Opponents sue. A friendly district court is found. A national order follows. The administration races to the court of appeals or the Supreme Court. The policy question is converted into a litigation calendar, and the people are told that constitutional government is working.

Sometimes it is.

Often, something else is happening.

The immediate fight has centered on universal injunctions, often called nationwide injunctions. In Trump v. CASA, the Supreme Court dealt with lower-court orders blocking President Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order. The Court stressed that the issue before it was not whether the executive order itself violated the Fourteenth Amendment or federal statute. The issue was whether district courts had the equitable power to stop enforcement of the order against everyone, not merely the plaintiffs before the court. The Court held that universal injunctions likely exceed the authority Congress gave federal courts, and that relief should extend no further than needed to provide complete relief to the parties before the court.

That is the right starting point. A federal judge may decide a legal dispute, bind the parties to it, and stop unlawful government action against the person or entity properly before the court. But when a single district judge purports to suspend a national policy for the entire country, the court is no longer merely deciding a case. It is exercising a kind of negative executive power.

That power is seductive. It is especially seductive to the side that just lost an election.

The left discovered this during the first Trump administration and refined it into muscle memory. The right complained, correctly, that district judges were becoming veto points for national policy. Then Democrats rediscovered the complaint when Biden policies were blocked by courts in conservative jurisdictions. Solicitors general under both Trump and Biden have urged the Supreme Court to limit nationwide injunctions because of the disruption they cause.

That both-ways point matters. A constitutional principle that only works when your side is inconvenienced is not a principle. It is a tactic with a law degree.

The case for judicial restraint does not depend on trusting every president. It depends on distrusting every branch enough to keep each one inside its lane.

Article III gives federal courts judicial power over cases and controversies. That structure is not accidental. It keeps judges from issuing general policy instructions untethered to concrete disputes. The Constitution does not create federal courts as standing boards of national correction. The judicial power applies to specified cases and controversies, and the Supreme Court’s standing doctrine exists to keep federal courts from exceeding that limited role.

That is not weakness. It is design.

A judge who declares what the law requires in a dispute is doing the judicial job. A judge who turns that dispute into national supervision of the executive branch is doing something else. He may be motivated by sincere legal concern. He may even be right about the underlying policy. But the remedy still matters because remedy is power.

The common press frame is simple: Trump acts aggressively, judges block him, therefore judges are defending democracy. That frame has emotional force, especially for people who see the courts as the last adult in the room. But it skips the constitutional question that matters most. Defending democracy cannot mean transferring political authority from elected officials to individual district judges whenever the elected outcome offends prevailing opinion in the agencies and the law schools.

The judiciary is not supposed to be popular. It is not supposed to be populist either. It is supposed to be judicial.

The strongest argument for broad injunctions is not frivolous. Sometimes a policy cannot be meaningfully blocked as to one plaintiff without leaving that plaintiff exposed through indirect effects. In other contexts, uniform federal administration genuinely matters. And waiting for hundreds of separate lawsuits can allow unlawful conduct to continue long enough to injure people who cannot quickly get into court. Those are serious concerns. Critics of restricting nationwide injunctions argue that without broad relief, unlawful executive action may operate against nonparties for months or years while litigation continues.

That argument deserves an answer. But it cannot become a permanent license for universal relief.

Nearly every major federal policy reaches beyond the named plaintiffs. Nearly every constitutional dispute can be called urgent by those who brought it. And nearly every opposition coalition can find a sympathetic plaintiff and a favorable forum. If that is enough to justify a nationwide order, then the single district judge becomes a national policy officer by default.

The better answer is not helplessness. It is proper procedure.

Class actions exist. Appellate review exists. Supreme Court review exists. Congress can create statutory remedies. Plaintiffs can seek relief tailored to their injury. States can sue when they have their own sovereign or proprietary injury. Courts can move quickly in emergency cases. But a remedy still has to fit the judicial role.

A universal injunction is not merely a large injunction. It changes the character of the court’s act. It turns judgment for a party into governance for the nation.

This matters especially under Trump because his presidency is, by design, a collision with the administrative state. He was elected in part to break the assumption that Washington’s permanent institutions have a superior claim to govern than the officials voters actually chose. That project will necessarily produce legal fights. Some actions will survive, some will fail, and some will deserve to fail. But if every major attempt to alter federal policy can be frozen by a district judge before it is tested through ordinary political and appellate channels, then elections become advisory.

That is the real danger. Not that courts will sometimes stop unlawful acts. They should. The danger is that litigation becomes a substitute election, and judicial remedies become the method by which the administrative consensus protects itself from democratic interruption.

This is the part of the litigation strategy that rarely gets stated plainly. The lawsuit does not always have to win in the end. It only has to last long enough.

If an administration has four years to act, and a national injunction can consume one or two of them before the Supreme Court finally intervenes, the opposition has already gained something valuable. Personnel change. Agency plans stall. Contractors hesitate, regulated parties wait, and political oxygen moves elsewhere. The administration may eventually win the legal question, but the clock has already been burned.

That is not a side effect. In many of these fights, it is the point. The courtroom becomes a delay mechanism, and the injunction becomes a temporary transfer of governing power from the elected branch to the litigation class. If the case can be kept alive until the next election, the next administration can rescind the challenged policy, confess error, settle, or moot the dispute before the Supreme Court ever gets a clean chance to decide the issue.

This is why universal injunctions are so attractive. They create immediate national consequences without requiring final national legal judgment. They let a plaintiff coalition win the practical result first and force the elected administration to spend months or years trying to recover the authority voters already gave it.

No conspiracy theory is needed. The incentives are plain enough. If a policy is likely to survive final review but can be frozen long enough to make implementation impossible, delay becomes victory by other means, and the lawsuit becomes less about correcting illegality than about exhausting an elected mandate.

That should trouble anyone who cares about constitutional government. Judicial review is supposed to decide law. It is not supposed to become a stopwatch used against the voters.

The administrative state has its own ways to resist elected control. It can slow-walk a directive, reinterpret it, or bury it in process until the urgency drains out of it. It can present mere policy preference as institutional necessity. If the courts become the regular finishing tool for that resistance, then the judiciary has joined the managerial coalition rather than checked it.

This does not require the claim that judges are villains, and it does not require mind-reading. It requires only a clear view of incentives.

Opposition groups file where they think they can win. Judges know the national stakes of the cases before them. Reporters reward judicial resistance when it cuts against presidents they dislike. Activist networks build litigation strategies around fast national relief. Administrations learn to govern by emergency filing rather than stable rulemaking. The whole system begins to treat district courts as political choke points.

That is bad for presidents, but it is worse for the courts.

The judiciary spends institutional capital every time it enters a political fight at national scale. Some fights are unavoidable. The Constitution sometimes requires courts to say no. But when the judiciary becomes the first stop for every losing coalition, it invites the public to see judges not as neutral guardians of legal limits but as robed participants in the struggle for power.

Once that perception hardens, judicial independence becomes harder to defend.

This is why conservatives should be careful. The correct answer to judicial overreach is not judge-bashing as a substitute for argument, and it is not impeachment talk every time a judge rules against the administration. It is not treating lawful judicial review as illegitimate because the president was elected. Presidents are not kings. Agencies are not free to violate statutes. Executive orders are not constitutional amendments.

But the reverse is also true. Judges are not presidents. District courts are not national legislatures. Equity is not a license to govern strangers to the case.

The right position is simple: courts should decide cases, protect parties, enforce constitutional limits, and leave national policymaking to the branches accountable for national policy.

That standard binds both parties. If a Democratic president uses executive power to impose a sweeping climate rule, a racial preference scheme, a speech-control regime, or a border policy contrary to statute, courts may stop unlawful action against proper plaintiffs. But a single judge should not become the national energy regulator, university admissions czar, speech commissioner, or immigration supervisor for the entire country. The same rule applies when a Republican president acts on immigration, civil service reform, national security, or anti-DEI policy.

None of this is an argument for weak courts. It is an argument for keeping courts judicial enough to remain strong.

A court that decides lawfully presented cases commands respect because it is doing what courts are for. A court that turns every major dispute into a national injunction risks becoming another political institution, and a fragile one at that. It has neither sword nor purse. Its authority depends on the belief that judgment is not will in disguise.

That belief is worth preserving.

The country does not need judges who rubber-stamp executive power. It also does not need judges who serve as the opposition party. It needs courts that understand the boundary between saying what the law is in a case and taking custody of the nation’s political direction.

That boundary is where constitutional government lives.

Rights are not safer when every judge becomes a temporary president. Self-government is not stronger when every election can be countermanded by litigation strategy. The rule of law does not mean the most aggressive plaintiff gets to nationalize his lawsuit.

A free people can tolerate losing policy fights. They can tolerate executive ambition checked by courts, slow appeals, hard cases, and legal uncertainty.

What they cannot tolerate forever is a system in which the real ballot is filed in federal court after Election Day.

Sources

[1] Trump v. CASA, Inc., No. 24A884 (U.S. June 27, 2025). The Court held that universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority Congress has granted federal courts, granting a partial stay limiting relief to what is necessary to provide complete relief to plaintiffs with standing. The opinion expressly did not reach whether the executive order violates the Citizenship Clause or the Nationality Act. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/24a884_8n59.pdf

[2] Solicitors general under both the Trump and Biden administrations urged the Supreme Court to limit nationwide injunctions, describing the disruption these orders cause across executive-branch operations. See reporting in Reuters (April 6, 2025) and CBS News (June 28, 2025). https://www.reuters.com/world/us/judges-stymie-trump-with-nationwide-orders-pressure-builds-us-supreme-court-2025-04-06/

[3] U.S. Const. art. III, § 2. Article III judicial power extends to enumerated cases and controversies, and the standing doctrine exists to keep federal courts within that limited role. Constitution Annotated, “Overview of Cases or Controversies.” https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artIII-S2-C1-1/ALDE_00013375/

[4] Defenders of nationwide injunctions argue that limiting the remedy could allow alleged constitutional violations to persist against nonparties for months or years before the Supreme Court resolves the underlying question. See Reuters (April 6, 2025).

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