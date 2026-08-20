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Nashville has not taken DC BLOX’s land. It has authorized the one power that ends the argument, after ordinary land-use law proved hard to use against a politically unpopular project. Two hundred other communities are watching how Tennessee answers.

In late June, Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s administration floated the idea of taking the land at 648 Grassmere Park by eminent domain. On July 16, DC BLOX closed on the purchase of that land for $23 million. On August 4, after a session that ran past midnight, the Metropolitan Council voted 27 to 5 to authorize the city to acquire it through negotiation or condemnation.[1][3]

The city proposed to take the property before the buyer had finished paying for it.

That sequence is worth the attention of people who will never set foot in Davidson County. More than two hundred American communities and at least fourteen states are now weighing moratoriums or restrictions on data-center development, and Nashville’s action is the most aggressive municipal move against such a project on record.[4] What Tennessee does with it will be cited in council chambers that have never heard of the Nashville Zoo.

Eminent domain is among the most severe powers a government possesses, and the Fifth Amendment permits it under two conditions: the taking must be for public use, and the owner must receive just compensation. Usually the public project explains itself. A road widening, a fire station, a utility corridor. Nashville’s dispute with DC BLOX is harder, because here the public project arrived in the middle of an argument about something else.

Metro has put forward a facially legitimate public purpose. The ordinance says the city needs additional land for offices, warehouses, training, and other departmental uses. The accompanying legislative analysis adds an important detail: Metro expects the Southeast office complex at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike to close, and says the Grassmere property is well suited to accommodate government operations displaced by that closure.[2] That fact prevents the easy accusation that Nashville invented a public use out of thin air. It also leaves the harder question standing.

The condemnation legislation did not emerge in isolation from the fight over the data center. It arrived while elected officials, the Nashville Zoo, neighborhood opponents, and others were pursuing several different avenues to stop the project. The administration announced the eminent-domain proposal while openly expressing concern about the planned use of the property, and contemporary reporting described the action as an effort to thwart the data center. At the same time, Metro was considering a moratorium and new data-center regulations, and zoning challenges were already pending.[3]

A city may condemn property it genuinely needs for a public facility. A city may also regulate land uses prospectively through zoning and other exercises of its police power. What it should not be able to do is collapse those two powers into one convenient escape hatch, using eminent domain to erase a private use that ordinary land-use law may no longer allow it to prohibit.

That is the question Nashville has put on the table, and the reason the answer will travel.

When Zoning Comes Too Late

The opposition to the Grassmere data center is serious. The Nashville Zoo has raised concerns about noise, vibration, light, stormwater, and the effect of continuous industrial activity on sensitive animals. Zoo president Rick Schwartz has made a more precise objection than the coverage usually captures: the problem is tonal noise transmitted as vibration, running around the clock with no overnight relief, rather than peak decibel levels. Data centers can impose substantial demands on electrical infrastructure and raise legitimate questions about siting, backup power, cooling, and neighboring uses. A petition circulated by the zoo drew more than half a million signatures, and Metro officials responded by developing the first data-center regulations in Davidson County’s history, along with a permit moratorium running through December 1.[4]

A city is right to address those concerns. Local land-use law exists largely because one owner’s use of property affects surrounding owners and the broader community.

The problem is timing.

Metro’s zoning administrator concluded in July that the newly adopted data-center rules did not reach the DC BLOX project, because Tennessee’s vested-rights statute preserved the regulatory regime in place when the company submitted its permit applications. He also concluded that the proposed office and warehouse uses were allowed under the existing zoning. Councilmember Courtney Johnston disputed that interpretation, arguing that a large digital-infrastructure facility should not qualify under those categories, and challenges were pending before the Board of Zoning Appeals.[5]

DC BLOX has since sued Metro in federal court, claiming that the city targeted its project and improperly stopped processing its permits. Those are allegations, not adjudicated facts. Metro disputes the company’s position, and the litigation may determine whether the developer holds the vested rights it claims. One assertion in the complaint deserves attention regardless of how the case comes out: the company says a data center was already operating on the Grassmere property when it began planning its own facility there in 2022.[6] If that holds up, the dispute concerns the expansion of a use the site already had, rather than the arrival of an alien one.

The important point for eminent domain is that the city did not simply identify a property suitable for municipal operations and approach the owner in an ordinary acquisition. The proposed taking developed inside a public campaign to prevent the owner’s intended use. That difference matters, because government should not be able to cure a zoning problem by changing the nature of the power it is exercising.

If existing law permits a development, the normal response is to change the law for future projects, or to challenge the approval through the procedures the law provides. If the project violates environmental, safety, noise, or building standards, officials can enforce those standards. Eminent domain is built to answer a public need, and it makes a poor substitute for the mechanisms built to answer a land-use dispute. Otherwise vested rights mean very little. They protect an owner only until government decides it would rather own the land itself.

The Road From Berman to Kelo

The Supreme Court spent much of the twentieth century expanding what counts as a public use under the Fifth Amendment. In Berman v. Parker in 1954, it upheld a District of Columbia redevelopment plan that swept in properties which were not themselves blighted, on the reasoning that piecemeal redevelopment would not solve the broader problem, and it gave lawmakers enormous deference in defining both the purpose and the means.[7] Thirty years later, Hawaii Housing Authority v. Midkiff went further, approving the use of eminent domain to break up a concentrated land-ownership system by transferring title from lessors to lessees. The Constitution, the Court held, requires no literal use of the condemned land by the public. A sufficiently legitimate purpose sufficed even when the property passed into other private hands.[8]

Then came Kelo v. City of New London. New London condemned homes as part of an economic-development plan meant to revive a distressed area. Susette Kelo’s house was not blighted. The city wanted the land included in a broader development scheme expected to create jobs and increase economic activity. In 2005, a divided Court upheld the taking, reasoning that economic development could qualify as a public purpose.[9]

Kelo became a national scandal because it exposed the logical endpoint of extreme deference. Where government may take lawful property because officials believe some alternative arrangement will produce greater public benefits, private ownership begins to depend on the political system agreeing that the current owner is making good enough use of the land. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor saw the danger clearly in dissent. Under the majority’s reasoning, she argued, practically any private property could be taken for the benefit of another private party so long as government predicted some additional public advantage from the transfer.

Tennessee answered Kelo by restricting eminent domain more tightly than the federal constitutional floor requires. State law now expressly rejects indirect benefits such as increased tax revenue and employment from private economic development as sufficient public use in most circumstances.[10]

More important for Nashville, Tennessee went further in 2024.

Under Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-17-107, enacted as Public Chapter 748, the condemner bears the burden of showing by a preponderance of the evidence that the property is required for a public use, that there is a plan with a reasonable schedule for completing that use, that funding is available, and that the purpose cannot reasonably be accomplished with other nearby property acquired voluntarily without an unreasonable increase in cost, delay, or reduced effectiveness. The owner has an express right to ask a court whether the taking is necessary. The statute carves out transportation projects, utilities and common carriers, and blight redevelopment by housing authorities. General municipal office and warehouse space sits in none of those exceptions.[11]

That statute changes the character of this dispute. Metro cannot prevail by pointing to the words “office, warehouse, training and other uses” in an ordinance and declaring the matter settled. If condemnation proceeds and DC BLOX contests necessity, the city will have to show that its public need is concrete enough to justify taking this particular property. That is precisely the scrutiny an extraordinary power deserves.

The Public Use Has to Be the Reason

The strongest argument for Metro is straightforward, and it should be stated at full strength. The city says it needs new facilities because an existing government complex is closing. The Grassmere parcel is large, already improved with two office buildings, and located where Metro considers it suitable for consolidating several departmental functions. Council members have argued that acquiring it could reduce long-term leasing costs. If the need is genuine, funded, planned, and difficult to satisfy elsewhere, condemnation fits comfortably within the traditional understanding of eminent domain, and the political controversy surrounding the parcel does not make an otherwise valid taking invalid.[2]

Governments can hold more than one motive at a time. Officials may notice that a property they need has become available, and no rule of law requires them to ignore a parcel because it is also the subject of a fight.

Context still matters. When the administration first announced the condemnation legislation, it simultaneously acknowledged the controversy over the data center and the concerns of the zoo and the surrounding community. Reporting at the time plainly characterized the measure as an attempt to stop the project.[3] The zoo itself welcomed the Council vote as another tool for preventing the data center from being built.

None of that proves illegality, though it does place a burden on the city to demonstrate that the municipal use is more than a convenient legal wrapper around the political objective of defeating DC BLOX.

Nashville should be prepared to identify the departments that actually need the property, the facilities they require, the funding available to build or adapt them, the timetable for doing so, and the reasons comparable nearby land cannot meet the same needs through voluntary purchase. Those requirements track the showing Tennessee law already demands from a condemning authority.[11]

The chronology belongs in that analysis as well. A documented municipal plan predating the data-center controversy would look very different from a general desire for future office space that hardened into a claim of necessity only after Metro discovered the project might survive its zoning response. Government should receive no exemption from scrutiny because its ordinance contains the right nouns.

The Power Does Not Care Which Side Asked

Georgia Power is building roughly a thousand miles of new transmission line to serve surging electricity demand. The Ashley Park to Wansley corridor alone runs 500-kilovolt lines through Coweta and Fayette counties, affects more than three hundred parcels, and would level somewhere between twenty and thirty homes. By the utility’s own estimate, seventy to eighty percent of the load on the new line will serve data centers. Homeowners along the route have been offered a choice between selling and facing condemnation. Ansley Brown, whose family bought their house in 2003 through a government loan program, put it plainly: her childhood home is being taken.[13]

In Georgia, the condemnation power is aimed at homeowners in order to serve data centers. In Tennessee, it is aimed at a data center in order to serve its neighbors. The politics run in opposite directions. The mechanism is identical, and in both places the person holding the deed is the one who loses it.

That is the lesson conservatives should take from Kelo, and it is easier to take when the sympathetic party is a family in Coweta County than when it is a corporation from Atlanta. The principle has to survive both. Once government may identify an unwanted private use, locate some alternative public purpose for the same parcel, and force the sale, the protection offered by zoning law, vested rights, and ordinary political process becomes much thinner. What remains is a question of who currently controls the power.

Apply the test where it stings. Suppose a county discovers that its zoning permits a mosque that has become locally unpopular, loses the permit challenge, and then announces that it has long needed a maintenance depot and that this particular parcel suits the purpose. Counties do need maintenance facilities. The public purpose might be entirely real. The sequence would still be an abuse, and everyone reading this would recognize it as one.

Property rights cannot depend on whether the owner currently enjoys political sympathy. The owner still receives compensation, and compensation settles the question of price. A forced sale at appraised value remains a forced sale, and coercion is the point of eminent domain. Public use and necessity have to do real work, because a city cannot answer every objection by observing that the owner will be paid.

Taxpayers Get a Vote Too

Condemnation also converts a political land-use dispute into a public financial obligation.

DC BLOX paid $23 million for the Grassmere property in July. Metro’s legislative analysis lists an existing appraised value of roughly $37.4 million while noting that a new appraisal is required to establish current fair-market value.[2] The Council amended the ordinance to require that any certified appraisal be delivered to members, and to bar Metro from filing a condemnation action until at least three weeks after the Council receives the appraisal supporting the amount deposited with the petition.[12]

That amendment was prudent, because eminent domain does not make an unwanted development disappear. It makes taxpayers buy the land beneath it.

If Metro genuinely needs the property for government operations, purchasing it may prove sensible, particularly if the city can consolidate facilities and shed leases. Council members have made precisely that argument. But if the dominant purpose is to stop a politically disfavored data center, the public is being asked to finance a veto at a price the city does not set. The gap between the purchase and the appraisal is the range a court or a jury may eventually be asked to close.

That should be an uncomfortable proposition even for people who intensely oppose the project. Political pressure is cheap when directed at someone else’s property. It becomes more revealing when the remedy requires tens of millions of public dollars, and when the government has to explain what it intends to do with the land after the applause ends.

Regulate What Needs Regulating

Nashville should adopt sensible rules for data centers. If these facilities create distinctive noise, power, water, environmental, or infrastructure problems, local government has every reason to address them through prospective and generally applicable law. The police power is the tool built for this job.

The city can decide where future large facilities belong, as it has already begun to do by barring them within 2,640 feet of certain neighbors. It can adopt enforceable noise and vibration standards, stormwater rules, and infrastructure conditions, and it can require applicants to disclose enough for officials and neighbors to understand what is being proposed.[5]

What it should not do is treat eminent domain as zoning with a check attached.

There is a real civic distinction between deciding what uses will be lawful before an owner commits substantial money and deciding afterward that a particular lawful use has become intolerable. Vested-rights doctrines exist because governments otherwise face an irresistible incentive to move the goalposts whenever political pressure becomes intense. Eminent domain cannot become the way around that restraint.

Metro may ultimately prove that the Grassmere parcel is genuinely necessary for public offices, warehouses, training facilities, and other government functions. Tennessee law gives the city the opportunity to make that case, and gives DC BLOX the opportunity to test it. The burden belongs where Tennessee has placed it, on the government that wants to take the land.

The Power to Take Is Not the Power to Correct Every Mistake

Nashville may have discovered too late that its zoning code was poorly prepared for a new generation of data centers. That would hardly make Nashville unique. Technology moves faster than municipal codes, and officials across the country are finding that facilities once treated as ordinary office or industrial uses impose very different demands at modern scale. Government is allowed to learn from that experience. The cost of having learned late belongs to the public that elected the officials, rather than to the one owner whose parcel happens to sit at the center of the lesson.

Kelo taught Americans how elastic public use becomes when courts defer too readily. Tennessee answered by demanding something more concrete: necessity, a plan, funding, and an explanation for why other property will not serve. Whether data centers make good neighbors is a separate argument, and this one does not depend on the answer. Nashville should be held to that standard rigorously, and the two hundred communities watching should notice which standard did the work.

A family in Coweta County and a company from Atlanta have now both been told that the public needs their land more than they do. One of them is sympathetic and one of them is not, and the power does not distinguish between them. That is why the standard has to be written down before anyone reaches for it.

If Nashville truly needs this land, it can prove it without relying on the unpopularity of what the owner intends to build. If it cannot prove it, then the city’s objection to that use is an argument for regulating the use. It was never an argument for taking the land.

Sources

1. Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Ordinance BL2026-1489, passed August 4, 2026, authorizing acquisition of 648 Grassmere Park by negotiation or condemnation.

2. Metropolitan Council, agenda analysis for BL2026-1489, identifying the 23.49-acre parcel, the approximately $37.4 million existing appraisal, Metro’s stated office, warehouse, and training needs, and the impending closure of the Southeast office complex at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike.

3. Nate Rau, Axios Nashville, “Scoop: O’Connell seeks eminent domain to block Nashville Zoo data center,” June 29, 2026; Nashville Scene, “Council OKs Eminent Domain Action for Zoo-Area Data Center,” August 5, 2026, reporting the 27-5 vote and the mayor’s stated “legitimate need.”

4. CoStar News, “Nashville council approves eminent domain action to halt data center project,” August 2026, reporting the petition exceeding 500,000 signatures, the July zoning framework and moratorium through December 1, and that more than 200 U.S. communities and at least 14 states are considering data-center moratoriums or restrictions; Nashville Zoo statements by President and CEO Rick Schwartz on tonal noise and vibration.

5. Nate Rau, Axios Nashville, “DC Blox Nashville data center facing delay after council vote,” July 22, 2026, reporting the zoning administrator’s vested-rights determination and the dispute over land-use classification; Metro data-center ordinance BL2026-1448, including the 2,640-foot separation requirement.

6. DCB Nashville LLC v. Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, filed August 2026, alleging that the moratorium is unlawful as applied because permit rights had vested, and asserting that a data center was operating on the Grassmere Park property when planning began in 2022; response of Metro Department of Law Director Tyler Yarbro.

7. Berman v. Parker, 348 U.S. 26 (1954).

8. Hawaii Housing Authority v. Midkiff, 467 U.S. 229 (1984).

9. Kelo v. City of New London, 545 U.S. 469 (2005).

10. Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-17-102, defining “public use” and excluding, with specified exceptions, private benefit and indirect benefits from private economic development such as increased tax revenue or employment.

11. Tenn. Code Ann. § 29-17-107, enacted as Public Chapter 748 (2024), requiring a condemner to prove public use, a reasonable completion schedule, funding, and the inadequacy of voluntarily acquired nearby alternatives, while giving the owner a right to contest necessity; exclusions for transportation projects, utilities and common carriers, and housing-authority blight redevelopment.

12. Amendment No. 1 to BL2026-1489, sponsored by Councilmember Quin Evans Segall, requiring delivery of the certified appraisal to the Council and a waiting period before a condemnation action may be filed.

13. Fortune, “Eminent domain for data centers targets properties across 1,000 miles of grid expansion in Georgia,” July 26, 2026; CBS News and Newsweek reporting Georgia Power’s estimate that 70 to 80 percent of the new line’s load would serve data centers; Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Georgia Public Broadcasting reporting on the Ashley Park to Wansley 500-kilovolt corridor, more than 330 affected parcels, and 20 to 30 homes subject to demolition.

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