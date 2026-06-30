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Red-State Secession
Jul 2

I don't think detailed laws is the best answer. It's federal agencies in which any employee can be fired by political appointees, so that agencies answer directly to the president. Last week SCOTUS made this closer to reality by overturning the precedent of Humphrey's executor. We just need Congress to remove some more civil service laws.

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