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When the Supreme Court overruled Chevron in June of 2024, a large part of the American right celebrated as if a long siege had finally been lifted. For forty years, conservatives had argued that the federal bureaucracy governed the country through a loophole. Congress would pass a vague law. An agency would read into the vagueness whatever policy it preferred. And when someone sued, the courts would shrug and defer, because Chevron told them to. The administrative state did not need to win the argument. It only needed the statute to be ambiguous, and almost every statute is.

So when Chief Justice Roberts wrote that courts, not agencies, must “say what the law is,” the reaction in conservative legal circles was something close to vindication. The fishermen in the case had been forced to pay the salaries of the federal monitors riding on their own boats, a requirement Congress never actually wrote into law. Now that kind of improvisation would face real judicial scrutiny. The deference machine was broken. The republic, in this telling, had recovered a piece of itself.

I understand the celebration. I shared a good deal of it. The complaint about the administrative state was not paranoid. It described something true about how Americans are actually governed, which is to say largely by people they did not elect and cannot remove, issuing rules with the force of law that no legislature ever debated.

But a cheer is not the same thing as an analysis. And the analysis, once you sit with it, is less comforting than the cheer.

Power did not go home when Chevron fell. It did not return to Congress, which would have required Congress to legislate with a precision it has spent decades avoiding on purpose. Power moved sideways. It moved from one set of unelected officials to another set of unelected officials. It moved from the agencies to the courts. And the branch that inherited it is, by every measure that matters to self-government, less accountable than the one it replaced.

What the ruling actually did, and what it did not

It is worth being precise, because the case for overruling Chevron rests on precision and the case against the celebration does too.

Chevron deference required a court reviewing an agency’s reading of an ambiguous statute to accept that reading if it was merely reasonable. Not correct. Not best. Reasonable. One study found federal appeals courts deferred to agencies under that standard in roughly three out of four cases. The thumb sat heavily on the government’s side of the scale, and it sat there for four decades.

Loper Bright removed the thumb. Going forward, a court must use its own independent judgment to find the best reading of a statute, and it may not hand that job to the agency simply because the words are unclear.

What the ruling did not do is abolish agency expertise from the process. Skidmore weight survived, which means an agency’s interpretation can still persuade a court on its merits, just not bind one by default. Deference to genuinely scientific and technical determinations survived. And in a line the celebrants tend to skip, the Court held that every regulation already upheld under Chevron stays good law. Forty years of decisions did not evaporate. The ruling changed the method of review, not the entire body of administrative law.

This matters because the strongest version of the conservative argument was always the modest one. The problem was never that agencies have expertise. The problem was that a reasonable-but-wrong reading of a statute could become binding national policy without a vote and without meaningful review. Loper Bright addresses that specific defect. On its own terms, narrowly understood, it is defensible and even overdue.

The trouble starts when you ask where the power that agencies lost actually went.

The branch that inherited the power

The honest answer is that it went to the federal courts, and not evenly. It went, in practice, to whichever courts plaintiffs could reach.

Within months of the decision, the consequences were visible. The Sixth Circuit used the new standard to block the Federal Communications Commission’s net neutrality rules. The Air Force, citing Loper Bright, refused to comply with an Environmental Protection Agency order to clean up groundwater contaminated by chemical runoff near its bases in Arizona. A separate decision that same term, Corner Post, reset the clock on when the six-year window to challenge a regulation begins, so that long-settled rules became newly vulnerable to suits brought by parties who did not exist when the rule was written. Loper Bright loosened the standard of review. Corner Post widened the door to the courthouse. Together they did not return contested questions to Congress. They routed those questions to judges.

And here the persona of accountability matters. When an agency overreached, a citizen had at least a thin thread of recourse. The agency answered to a Cabinet secretary, who answered to a president, who answered to the voters every four years. Even the independent agencies, the ones a president cannot freely fire, were run by Senate-confirmed officials carrying out statutes a Congress could rewrite. The thread was thin and often frayed, and conservatives were right to find it inadequate. But it existed. A new administration could rewrite a rule. An election could change the people writing it.

A federal judge answers to no one. That is the design, and for the core judicial function it is the correct design. Independence is the whole point of life tenure. A judge who feared the voters would be a worse judge. But independence is a virtue precisely because the judicial function is supposed to be narrow: deciding cases, interpreting law, applying it to facts. When that same unremovable officer begins making the policy judgments that used to belong to a removable one, the virtue curdles. We have not solved the accountability problem. We have made it permanent.

That is the trade the celebration missed. We exchanged a removable unaccountability for an irremovable one.

Major questions and the costume of interpretation

The clearest place to watch interpretation turn into policy is the doctrine the Court has been building alongside the Chevron rollback: the major questions doctrine.

In West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the Court held that when an agency claims the power to decide a matter of vast economic and political significance, it must point to clear authorization from Congress. No clear authorization, no power. Stated that way, it sounds like a discipline on overreach, and in part it is.

But notice what the doctrine requires a judge to do first. Before any of the statutory analysis begins, the judge must decide whether the question is a major one. And how is that decided? In West Virginia, the Court treated the existence of “an earnest and profound debate across the country” as evidence that a question was major. Political controversy itself became the trigger.

Sit with that. A regulation becomes harder to sustain precisely to the degree that it is politically contested, which is to say precisely to the degree that it matters. A sufficiently organized opposition can elevate an ordinary regulatory question into a constitutional one by generating enough controversy around it. The threshold determination, the one that decides whether the agency gets scrutiny or deference, is not a finding of statutory fact. It is a judgment about political salience, and in the plainest terms a policy judgment.

Legal scholars across the spectrum have noticed this, including ones with no sympathy for the administrative state. The criticism that should give conservatives pause is not that the doctrine is too aggressive. The objection is that the doctrine smuggles a discretionary, value-laden judgment into the front of the analysis and then calls the whole thing statutory interpretation. The “majorness” inquiry is unreviewable in any meaningful sense, because there is no statute that defines what counts as major. The judge supplies the answer from outside the law. That is the exact move the right spent forty years condemning when agencies did it. The only thing that changed is who is doing it, and that the new decider cannot be voted out.

The strongest case for the cheer

The serious defense of all this deserves to be stated at full strength, because if it holds, my argument fails.

The defense runs like this. Interpreting a statute is the ordinary work of a court. It is what Marbury described and what Article III assigns. A judge reading a law to find its best meaning is not seizing new power. He is doing the thing judges have always done, the thing Chevron had wrongly told him to stop doing. The agencies were the usurpers. The court is simply taking back the interpretive function that was always judicial. Nothing moved to the judiciary that did not already belong there.

And accountability, on this view, has not vanished at all. It has been relocated to where the Constitution always put it: Congress. If a statute is unclear, the answer is for Congress to write a clearer one. The judiciary deciding what an existing law means does not foreclose the legislature from amending it. The remedy for a reading you dislike is a vote, and the body that takes that vote is the most accountable one in the system. Far from making government less answerable, the rollback restores the chain of accountability to its proper anchor.

This is a strong argument. The distinction it draws, between interpreting a law and making policy under it, is real and important. For the ordinary case, the boring case, the case where a court reads a statute and finds its best meaning, the defense is simply correct, and the administrative state has no legitimate complaint.

There is even a wrinkle that cuts further against me. Some of the most prominent administrative-law scholars on the right have pointed out that Loper Bright left Congress free to delegate interpretive authority to agencies expressly, by statute. On that reading, much of what Chevron did could return under a different label whenever Congress chooses to write the delegation down plainly. If that is right, then power did not lodge permanently in the courts at all. It sits with Congress, which can hand it back to agencies with clearer language any time it likes.

Why the defense does not save the cheer

The defense holds where the work really is interpretation. It breaks where the work is something else wearing interpretation’s clothes, and that is where the power actually lives.

When a court reads a fishing statute and decides Congress did not authorize an agency to bill fishermen for their own monitors, that is interpretation, and the defense covers it completely. But when a court must first decide whether a question is “major” by gauging how much political controversy surrounds it, the court is not interpreting. It is exercising a discretion the statute does not contain and cannot constrain. The major questions doctrine is the seam where the interpretive function the defense celebrates becomes the policy function the defense disclaims. You cannot praise the one and pretend the other is not happening in the same line of cases.

As for Congress riding to the rescue with clearer statutes: this is the part of the defense that mistakes a theoretical possibility for a working mechanism. Congress can write precise laws. Congress will not. It has spent two generations discovering that vague statutes are politically useful, because vagueness lets a legislator claim credit for a goal while avoiding blame for any specific means of reaching it. You vote for clean air and let the agency absorb the cost of saying how. You vote for safe workplaces and let someone unelected, and therefore disposable, fill in what that requires. The ambiguity is not an accident the courts must now correct. It is a strategy, and both parties run it.

That is why the power that left the agencies did not travel to Congress. The road to Congress requires Congress to do the one thing it has organized itself to avoid. The road to the courts requires only that someone file a suit. Water runs downhill. So does delegated power, and right now the courthouse is downhill from the Capitol.

What ordered liberty actually requires here

The thing worth defending in this whole dispute is not Chevron and it is not the major questions doctrine. It is a simpler and older idea: that the people who make the rules a free society lives under should be answerable to the people who live under them.

By that standard, the administrative state failed, and the conservative critique of it was correct. But by that same standard, a government of judges fails too, and the celebration of Loper Bright as a victory for self-government has the diagnosis right and the cure half wrong. Moving a power from an official you can remove to an official you cannot is not the restoration of accountability. It is its retirement.

The constitutional answer was never deference and it was never judicial supremacy over policy. It was a Congress that writes laws specific enough that neither an agency nor a court has to guess what they mean. That answer is unglamorous and it requires legislators to accept blame for hard choices in full public view, which is exactly why they have avoided it. The vague statute is a device for escaping responsibility, and a citizenry that keeps returning the people who write vague statutes has been complicit in its own loss of standing.

So the work does not belong to the Court, which can only decide the cases brought to it. It belongs to the voters, who can decide whether they will keep rewarding a Congress that legislates in fog. A republic does not lose self-government in a single ruling. It loses it slowly, by letting the hard decisions migrate to whichever officials are furthest from the ballot. The agencies were one such destination. The courts are another. The remedy is the same one it has always been, and it is still sitting unused where the Framers left it.

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