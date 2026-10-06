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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 6

I regard Donald Trump as the most consequential figure in American politics. He forced arguments about sovereignty, trade, immigration, and Washington’s accountability into fights that comfortable politicians would rather postpone indefinitely. That willingness to confront entrenched power deserves admiration. Republicans who want his voters while treating his leadership as an embarrassment should explain themselves. A principled disagreement deserves a public defense when the decision is made. An October makeover deserves scrutiny. My respect goes to the politician who takes responsibility for his choices and fights for the people who elected him. Trump has made that demand impossible for his party to ignore.

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Ivan's avatar
Ivan
Oct 6

True running will just add exhausting to your miserable pathetic low life.

Then you will be defeated and exhausted.

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