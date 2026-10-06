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On the morning after the 2018 midterms, Donald Trump stood at a White House podium and read a list of names. Mia Love. Mike Coffman. Carlos Curbelo. Peter Roskam. Barbara Comstock. Erik Paulsen. Each had kept some distance from him during the campaign, and each had lost or was losing. “Mia Love gave me no love, but then she lost,” he said. Of the Colorado congressman: “Too bad, Mike.”

It was petty. It was also a preview of how this president handles disloyalty: publicly, by name, and on the record. Eight years later, with his approval at 38 percent in the September New York Times/Siena poll and 26 percent among Hispanic voters, a new class of Republicans is putting space between themselves and him. They are running the play their predecessors ran against an ordinary unpopular president. They are running it against the one president it was never built for.

What the fall looks like

Most of the breaks are small. Candidates have voted to limit his war powers over Iran. Byron Donalds, running statewide in a Florida that Trump carried by thirteen points, has voiced “concerns” about the president’s proposed $5,000 payment to every adult citizen. Young Kim of California took Trump and “America First” off her campaign homepage sometime after her June primary. When reporters noticed, her spokesman called the suggestion that she was distancing herself “completely absurd,” which is roughly what one says while doing it.

The loudest break belongs to Maria Elvira Salazar of Miami. In an ad aimed straight into the camera, she told the president that “some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far” and warned that the Hispanic voters who elected him in 2024 now feel betrayed. Days later she described a “fantastic conversation” with him. He kept his endorsement and told reporters she had gotten “a little bit soft on the border.”

Salazar is a harder case than most, because her immigration position is older than this campaign. She has pushed her Dignity Act for years. It has not spared her the obvious reply. Her Democratic opponent, Eliott Rodriguez, needed only one sentence of rebuttal: last year she voted for the bill that gave Immigration and Customs Enforcement roughly $75 billion. The swing voter she is courting can read a roll call. The ad cannot unvote it.

Why Trump is a different problem

Republicans ran from George W. Bush in 2006, and Bush accommodated them. In the final weeks he stayed out of the competitive suburban districts, campaigned in safe territory, and spent his stump time mocking Democrats rather than the Republicans who had cut him out of their ads. That is how a conventional president handles a bad year. Distance is a private cost, absorbed quietly.

Trump answers it instead, by name, in public, to an audience that listens to him more closely than it listens to its own congressman. Under an ordinary president, a candidate could drift a few degrees toward the middle and trust that his base would never notice. Under this one, every degree is reported back to the base by the most-watched political figure in the country. Distance from Trump is never quiet, because Trump will not allow it to be.

The audience he reports to also belongs to him personally. Ron DeSantis said so after a tighter-than-expected special election in Tennessee last December. Trump built a large pool of voters, he said, and some of them are unique to him. They vote for every Republican when Trump is on the ballot. “But if he’s not on the ballot, some of them don’t vote.” Those are the voters a Republican most needs in a midterm. A candidate who spends October advertising his distance from the man they came for is handing them one more reason to stay home.

What breaking has cost

In primaries, the record under Trump is close to a clean sweep. Of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him after January 6, four lost primaries to Trump-backed challengers, four retired, and two survived, both in states with top-two primaries. This spring he went further. Senator Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict in 2021, lost his Louisiana primary in May. Days later Thomas Massie, who says he votes with his party nine times in ten, lost his Kentucky seat to Ed Gallrein, a challenger Trump personally recruited, in the most expensive House primary in American history.

Massie is the case worth sitting with. His dissent was a decade of votes his district had rewarded again and again, with no campaign calculation in it. That record did not matter. When Trump made the race a choice between them, northern Kentucky chose Trump.

The strongest case for running

The serious argument for distance goes like this. In a Miami district where the president sits at 26 percent among Hispanic voters, standing next to him is suicide. A candidate who cannot win with Trump might as well try without him. The 2018 list proves less than Trump claimed, too. Those members held the bluest Republican seats in the country, and distance may have shaved their losses even if it could not prevent them. And there is evidence that separation can win outright: Susan Collins won reelection in 2020 while Joe Biden carried Maine by nine points, outrunning Trump in every one of the state’s sixteen counties, and she never said whether she voted for him.

Concede it. Some seats cannot be held with Trump. Brian Fitzpatrick in suburban Philadelphia and John Katko in Syracuse survived the 2018 wave in districts Hillary Clinton had carried, and in 2020 Katko ran more than nineteen points ahead of Trump.

Look at what those survivors had in common, though. None of them discovered their independence in September. Collins had been winning Maine as her own brand since 1996. Fitzpatrick has broken with Trump more than any other House Republican, for years, in recorded votes. Katko voted against his party’s health care repeal in 2017, long before the wave arrived. Voters believed their distance because the distance was already in the record when the campaign began. The members Trump read off the podium mostly found theirs late, and it sounded like strategy because it was.

Brian Kemp is the other instructive exception. He refused Trump’s demands to help overturn Georgia’s 2020 result, and in 2022 he crushed Trump’s chosen challenger, David Perdue, 74 to 22. Kemp held one line, on one question, where he had the law and the facts on his side. He did not reposition himself in the fall of an election year, and he never asked Georgia Republicans to choose between him and the president on anything else.

What October buys

Put the pieces together and the calendar does the rest. The primaries are over, so the penalty Trump can impose most directly has already been paid or avoided. What remains is the swing voter, who has two years of votes to consult, and the Trump voter, who will hear about the break from Trump himself. A break this late is loud enough to reach the second group and too new to persuade the first.

None of this is a case for loyalty as a principle. A party in which one man’s endorsement outweighs a decade of a congressman’s judgment, as it did in northern Kentucky, has handed to a person what used to belong to its voters and its institutions. Conservatives should be uneasy about that, and a Republican who breaks with Trump on the merits may decide the seat is a fair price for the vote. Massie paid it.

What no one can do is pay half of it in October. A representative is supposed to carry his own judgment to Washington and defend it at home, in votes cast while they still cost something. Most of the Republicans running from Trump this fall want credit for a judgment they kept to themselves for two years, delivered in six weeks of advertising. Trump broadcasts the break to his voters within the week, and the swing voter is left holding a roll call. A record cannot be built in October. It can only be read.