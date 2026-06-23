Locke Step's Substack

Locke Step's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Jun 23

This is the heart of the media crisis: the public noticed. Americans saw the omissions, the selective outrage, the moral vocabulary deployed on command, and the way “democracy” became a branding shield for the permanent political class. New media is messy, biased, chaotic, and sometimes wrong. So was old media. The difference is that legacy outlets wrapped partisanship in institutional polish and called it objectivity. The answer is not censorship. It is about competition, transparency, access to sources, and adult citizenship. Let everyone publish. Let everyone challenge power. Let the people decide who earned trust.

Reply
Share
Mary Ellen Smith's avatar
Mary Ellen Smith
Jun 23

The true test of support for a free press isn't whether it publishes stories we like—it's whether we defend its right to publish stories we don't. A free press is one of the strongest safeguards of democracy and accountability. The fourth estate must be protected.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Locke Step · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture