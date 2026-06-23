Image created with generative AI

The press still talks as if its crisis is public ignorance. That is the flattering version. Americans were misled by social media, poisoned by talk radio, captured by algorithms. They wandered off into podcasts, Substacks, livestreams, X threads, YouTube channels, and independent newsletters because democracy was somehow too complicated for them and the institutional press was too noble to be understood.

There is another possibility.

The public noticed. It noticed the omissions and the selective curiosity. It saw which stories were treated as emergencies when they damaged the right and as distractions when they damaged the left, watched the word “democracy” harden into a synonym for the institutional arrangements preferred by the people already in the room, and registered how quickly journalists moved from reporting what happened to explaining what citizens were permitted to think about it.

That is why the media’s current panic should not be mistaken for a defense of the First Amendment. Some of it is. Much of it is not. The deeper complaint is that the old gatekeeping power no longer works.

The First Amendment protects freedom of speech and freedom of the press. It protects the right to publish, investigate, criticize, argue, expose, mock, question, and dissent, and it protects the institutional press when government attempts to censor, punish, license, or retaliate against it. That protection is real, and conservatives should not become careless with it merely because many journalists have become hostile to conservatives.

But the First Amendment does not give legacy media a protected market share. It does not guarantee deference, and it does not require citizens to trust CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, the Associated Press, or anyone else. Nothing in it requires the White House, Congress, campaigns, or voters to treat legacy outlets as the priesthood of civic truth.

The press has rights.

It does not have a throne.

That distinction matters because legacy media has spent years blurring the two. When citizens criticize the press, journalists frame it as an attack on press freedom. When politicians bypass legacy outlets, it gets called authoritarian. When independent outlets get access, it gets called propaganda. When voters stop believing institutional narratives, the word for that is disinformation.

Some disinformation is real. So is propaganda, government deception, and the dishonest influencer. The new media world has its share of grifters, cranks, and hacks. But the old world had just as many, and the difference was that the old system gave its partisans institutional polish and called the result objectivity.

That spell has broken.

Consider what the numbers describe. Gallup reported in October 2025 that trust in mass media had fallen to a new low, with only 28 percent of Americans expressing a great deal or fair amount of confidence in newspapers, television, and radio to report the news fully, accurately, and fairly. Among Republicans the figure was 8 percent, among independents 27 percent, and even among Democrats it had slipped to a bare majority of 51 percent. [1] Pew’s February 2026 analysis found a clear majority, 57 percent, expressing low confidence in journalists to act in the public’s best interests, and while the partisan gap remained wide, that majority is the harder fact for the industry to explain away. [2] The Reuters Institute’s 2026 Digital News Report, meanwhile, found that across the markets it surveys, social media and video platforms had for the first time overtaken both television and news websites as the most common way people get their news. [3]

That is not a messaging problem. It is an institutional failure.

The people did not wait for permission. They left. Not all at once, not always wisely, not always for better sources, but they left, because the old bargain had collapsed. Legacy media had asked for trust while behaving like a political class, demanded authority while showing contempt for the public, and insisted on protection from criticism while holding every other institution to account.

There is a constitutional point underneath this, and it matters. Freedom of the press was never limited to large institutions with offices, bureaus, credentials, and assigned seats. In Lovell v. City of Griffin, the Supreme Court held that the liberty of the press is not confined to newspapers and periodicals but extends to pamphlets and leaflets, which it described as historic weapons in the defense of liberty. [4]

That is the American press tradition: not corporate privilege, not credentialed monopoly, not a cartel of approved narrators. Pamphleteers, printers, religious dissenters, abolitionists, partisan editors, local scandal sheets, and citizen polemicists all belong to the story. Much of it was messy, biased, and harsh. It was also free.

The old press was never as pure as its museum exhibit. Early American journalism was not a panel of neutral moderators calmly protecting democracy from tone. It was partisan, argumentative, personal, and often brutal. The difference between then and now is not that earlier Americans lacked bias. It is that they were less likely to hide their bias behind therapeutic claims of expertise.

The modern legacy press wants the prestige of neutrality and the freedom of activism at the same time. It wants to shape public debate while denying that it is doing any such thing, to call its own choices news judgment and everyone else’s narrative, to have its ideological assumptions treated as professionalism while its opponents’ are treated as extremism. Citizens have grown less willing to accept the arrangement.

This is why the Trump-era media fight is so revealing. Trump did not create distrust in the press; he exploited distrust the press had already earned. He also grasped something the legacy press still refuses to accept, which is that communication power had moved. A president no longer needs to pass through three networks, two wire services, and a handful of national newspapers to reach the country. He can speak through rallies, social platforms, friendly and hostile interviews, podcasts, livestreams, clips, and direct statements. That horrified the gatekeepers, because it made them optional.

Optional is not the same as censored.

This is the point that gets lost whenever legacy media describes bypass as suppression. If a president declines to answer a particular reporter’s question, that may be evasive. If an administration punishes a publication for its viewpoint, that raises a serious First Amendment problem, and if government uses access decisions to coerce editorial language, conservatives should not wave it away simply because the target is hostile. Government retaliation against speech remains government retaliation no matter who is on the receiving end.

The Associated Press access fight over “Gulf of America” is the useful warning here. The AP argued that the White House restricted its access because it kept using “Gulf of Mexico,” a federal judge appointed by Trump ordered access restored on First Amendment grounds, and the dispute then moved through the appellate courts, where as of late 2025 the litigation was still unresolved. [5] Conservatives do not need to admire the AP to see the danger in conditioning press access on approved wording. If a Democratic administration did the same thing to a conservative outlet over abortion, gender, immigration, or gun terminology, the right would grasp the problem instantly.

But the AP dispute does not settle the larger access question in the old outlets’ favor. It establishes the narrow point that government may not punish a news organization for its editorial viewpoint. It does not establish that the old press corps owns the briefing room, that new media must wait outside while legacy outlets keep their inherited privileges, or that the Associated Press, CNN, NBC, or The New York Times has some natural right to mediate the presidency for everyone else. That is where legacy media tries to smuggle a power claim inside a liberty claim.

That smuggling went on display in January 2025, when the new administration opened the briefing room to independent journalists, podcasters, social media creators, and bloggers, tying the move explicitly to the collapse of mass-media trust and the reality that millions of Americans now get their news outside legacy channels. [6] The legacy outlets heard an insult. Many citizens heard something overdue.

Friendly new-media outlets can ask soft questions, of course. So can legacy reporters. Anyone who watched the Obama years without developing amnesia knows that access journalism, ideological sympathy, and courtier behavior did not arrive with the podcasters. The old press corps had its own rituals of deference, its own comfort zones, and its own quiet agreements about which premises respectable people were not supposed to question. The problem is not that new media is pure, because it is not. The problem is that legacy media is not pure either, and no longer gets to pretend otherwise.

A serious press culture would meet public distrust with some humility. It would ask why so many citizens believe major outlets suppress inconvenient facts, launder activist assumptions, and apply one standard to one coalition and a different standard to the other. It would admit that editorial discretion can curdle into ideological filtration, separate reporting from analysis more honestly, and stop treating every criticism as an authoritarian threat.

Instead, much of the industry has chosen self-pity, treating the loss of gatekeeping power as a civic emergency because it still identifies itself with civic reality. On that logic, if the public no longer trusts the old institutions the public must be broken, if citizens prefer independent voices they must have been manipulated, if conservatives build alternative channels those channels must be dangerous, and if Trump goes around the press he must be attacking democracy. No. He is attacking their business model, their prestige, and their monopoly on interpretation, and none of those is the same thing as democracy.

The distinction is especially important for conservatives. A free country needs a free press: reporters who can expose corruption, challenge officials, sue for records, protect sources, and publish without state permission. Conservatives should defend those principles even when the outlet is hostile, because rights are not rewards for good behavior. But they do not owe the institutional press the fiction that it is neutral, or inherited status, or obedience to narrative management, or the authority to decide which questions are legitimate, which facts are relevant, which sources count, and which citizens are too irresponsible to hear the wrong argument. The citizen is not a passive consumer of certified truth. He is a responsible participant in self-government.

That is the center of the issue. The First Amendment is not merely a professional protection for journalists; it is part of the architecture of citizen sovereignty. Speech and press freedom exist because the people must be able to judge power, criticize officials, challenge orthodoxies, and argue with one another without permission from the state or from an approved information class. Legacy media forgot this. Or, worse, it remembered and disliked the implication.

The implication is that a podcaster may ask a better question than a network correspondent, a blogger may catch what a bureau missed, a citizen with a phone may record what an editor would have buried, and a partisan writer who discloses his assumptions may be more honest than a supposedly neutral reporter whose assumptions are buried in stylebook language.

None of this means the old system did nothing worth keeping. Gatekeeping filtered obvious nonsense, funded expensive reporting, built standards for verification, and maintained the lawyers, editors, and archives that institutional memory depends on. Those things matter, and the collapse of gatekeeping carries real costs that it would be foolish to deny. But the same gate that filtered nonsense also protected errors, suppressed stories, enforced consensus, punished dissent, and confused credentialing with truth, allowing a narrow professional class to decide what the public could safely know before the public ever got to judge for itself.

The new system is rougher. It asks more of citizens and lets falsehood travel faster. It also makes correction harder to monopolize and suppression harder to sustain, lets outsiders challenge insiders, and breaks the old assumption that reality must pass through a newsroom before it counts as public fact. That is not the death of democracy. It is an older, noisier, more demanding form of democracy returning through newer tools.

The media’s real complaint is not that Americans lack information. It is that Americans now have information without institutional permission. They can compare the clip against the coverage, read the source document, follow the court filing, and watch the hearing for themselves, and they can tell when every major outlet reaches for the same moral vocabulary on the same morning. The public noticed that too. That makes citizens harder to manage.

Good. A self-governing people should be hard to manage.

The answer is not to abolish legacy media, censor new media, or pretend every independent voice is trustworthy. The answer is competition, transparency, source access, viewpoint diversity, and a culture that treats citizens as adults. Let legacy outlets report and independent outlets investigate. Let citizens compare the two and answer bad claims with better ones. Let government be questioned by hostile reporters, friendly reporters, local stringers, national correspondents, podcasters, freelancers, and any citizen stubborn enough to expose what institutions would rather ignore.

The First Amendment protects the act of publishing. It does not assign moral rank to the publisher.

A press corps that wants respect can earn it, by reporting accurately, correcting honestly, refusing to hide activism inside institutional tone, and declining to treat half the country as a pathology. Until it does, it should stop confusing its own access with the public’s right to know, and stop pretending that the loss of its monopoly is the loss of liberty.

The liberty belongs to the people.

The gate belonged to the institutions.

The gate is broken, and that is why they are angry.

Sources

[1] Megan Brenan, “Trust in Media at New Low of 28% in U.S.,” Gallup, October 2, 2025. Republican confidence 8 percent, independent 27 percent, Democratic 51 percent. https://news.gallup.com/poll/695762/trust-media-new-low.aspx

[2] Kirsten Eddy, “Majority of Americans express low confidence in journalists to act in public’s best interests,” Pew Research Center, February 11, 2026. 57 percent express low confidence. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2026/02/11/majority-of-americans-express-low-confidence-in-journalists-to-act-in-publics-best-interests/

[3] Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, “Overview and key findings of the 2026 Digital News Report,” June 16, 2026. Across 48 markets, social media and video networks (54 percent) overtook news websites and apps (51 percent) and television (52 percent) as the most widely used source of online news. https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/digital-news-report/2026/dnr-executive-summary

[4] Lovell v. City of Griffin, 303 U.S. 444 (1938). “The liberty of the press is not confined to newspapers and periodicals. It necessarily embraces pamphlets and leaflets. These indeed have been historic weapons in the defense of liberty.” https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/303/444/

[5] On the AP “Gulf of America” access dispute: the AP sued in February 2025; U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, ordered access restored on First Amendment grounds; the White House appealed, and as of late November 2025 the AP was still litigating to make the First Amendment finding permanent. See Associated Press, “AP wins reinstatement to White House events after judge rules government can’t bar its journalists,” and Scott Nover, “In Gulf of America case, AP renews legal fight to end White House ban,” The Washington Post, November 24, 2025. https://www.ap.org/media-center/ap-in-the-news/2025/ap-wins-reinstatement-to-white-house-events-after-judge-rules-government-cant-bar-its-journalists/

[6] “Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt,” The White House, January 28, 2025. Announced a “new media” seat and invited independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for credentials, citing record-low media trust. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2025/01/press-briefing-by-press-secretary-karoline-leavitt/

Share