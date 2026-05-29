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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The election-integrity fight should be built on verifiability, not weak evidence. That is the winning argument. Hand-marked paper ballots create a human-readable record. Chain of custody protects it. Public observation legitimizes it. Risk-limiting audits test it. Voter ID and proof of citizenship secure it. Clean rolls maintain it. The Left hates this because complexity is their friend. They loosen the system, call objections “misinformation,” then use bad claims to smear every serious reform. No more priesthood elections. No more “trust us.” France counts paper ballots on election night. America can do the same. The excuses are over.

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