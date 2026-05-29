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The case for paper ballots does not depend on proving every claim ever made about voting machines.

That is exactly why it is the stronger case.

Reuters reported this week that White House adviser Kurt Olsen explored ways to disqualify Dominion voting machines used across many states, including possible national-security theories routed through the Commerce Department. The reported effort aimed to replace machine-based voting with hand-counted paper ballots. Officials found no evidence justifying such a move. Commerce and intelligence officials denied coordinating an effort to ban Dominion systems.

That story is useful for exactly the opposite reason Trump’s critics think it is.

They want the public to draw one conclusion: anyone who wants paper ballots must be a conspiracy crank. That is the trick. Take the weakest evidentiary claim, attach it to the strongest reform, and pretend both rise or fall together.

They do not.

The strongest argument for paper ballots is not that every machine is corrupt. It is that elections should be publicly verifiable by ordinary citizens. A free people should not need blind faith in vendors, proprietary software, election lawyers, statistical models, or post-election press conferences to know who won.

Trust is not a substitute for evidence. Confidence is not a press release.

The vote is the citizen’s share of sovereignty. It should be cast, counted, preserved, and audited in a way citizens can understand without being instructed to defer to people who have spent years sneering at their concerns.

That is the heart of the matter.

The priesthood problem

Modern election administration has developed a priesthood problem.

There are vendors who understand the machines. There are state secretaries of state who own the procedures. There are election lawyers, often funded by activist foundations, who litigate the rules. There are federal certifiers at the Election Assistance Commission who approve the equipment. There are DOJ Civil Rights Division attorneys who police state reforms. There are statistical auditors who interpret the results.

Some of this infrastructure is necessary. Elections are complex. Ballot design, accessibility, tabulation, security, recounts, audits, and chain of custody are real administrative tasks. Nobody serious should pretend a national election can be run like a church raffle.

But complexity cannot become an argument against public verification.

The civic question is simple. Can the citizen see enough to trust the result without surrendering judgment to a specialist class? If the answer is no, the system is politically fragile even if it is technically certified.

A republic cannot outsource trust to a priesthood.

That is not because every certifier is corrupt or every state election official is biased. It is because self-government cannot be built on mandatory deference. Experts may inform election design. They may improve audits. They may catch errors that ordinary citizens would miss. But they do not own the vote. The citizen does.

What verifiability actually requires

Paper ballots are not mystical.

Paper can be mishandled, lost, miscounted, harvested, spoiled, damaged, or manipulated. Hand counts can introduce human error. A paper system without chain of custody is not secure merely because it is paper.

That is why the issue is not paper alone.

The issue is evidence.

A hand-marked paper ballot gives the system something human-readable to inspect after the machine has done its work. A meaningful post-election audit gives the public a way to test whether the reported outcome matches the physical record. Chain of custody gives citizens reason to believe the physical record is the same record cast by voters. Public observation gives the count its legitimacy. Each piece is part of an evidence chain.

Paper is not a talisman. Paper is the beginning of an evidence trail.

Election-security organizations such as Verified Voting argue that resilient systems require voter-verified paper ballots and that systems without a paper record should not be used. The National Conference of State Legislatures describes risk-limiting audits as post-election checks of whether equipment and procedures worked and whether the reported outcome matches the ballots cast. That is the right architecture, and it is the architecture that should be argued for plainly, on the merits.

This also means resisting the romantic instinct on the right to insist on hand counting everything. The instinct is understandable. People trust what they can see. But hand counts can be slow, error-prone, and vulnerable to fatigue and inconsistent standards. Large jurisdictions are not town meetings. The right standard is verifiability, anchored in hand-marked paper, secure custody, public observation, tabulation where appropriate, and statistically meaningful audits afterward.

And when audits are done, they should be reported honestly, including when they exonerate the machines. The AP reported that a Wisconsin audit of the 2024 election, which Trump won in that state, found no evidence of hacking or tampering and only five human errors out of more than 327,000 ballots reviewed. That fact does not end every debate about election design. It does not prove every machine in every jurisdiction is trustworthy forever. But it proves something narrower and useful: audits work when they are done. Verification is what calms public distrust. Scolding deepens it.

The serious reform agenda follows from that principle. Use voter-verified paper ballots. Require voter ID. Require proof of citizenship for registration. Maintain clean voter rolls, with notice and cure for eligible voters wrongly flagged. Enforce chain of custody. Conduct transparent counting with bipartisan observation. Mandate meaningful post-election audits and publish the results. Preserve ballots. Enforce deadlines. Punish fraud. Protect absentee voting for those with genuine need, including military voters, the elderly, and the disabled, without inviting mass-mail chaos. None of this is radical. It is the ordinary architecture of trust.

The strategy on the other side

The institutional left has spent years trying to make every safeguard sound sinister. Voter ID is recast as suppression. Proof of citizenship is recast as intimidation. Roll maintenance is recast as disenfranchisement. Audits are recast as conspiracy theater.

Now the same class wants to use every overextended machine-fraud claim as proof that the entire election-integrity agenda is deranged.

That should be rejected. Election integrity is not crazy. It is the entry fee for a functioning republic.

The strategy is not complicated. First, loosen the system. Then, when people notice the looseness, call their concern misinformation. Then, when someone makes a weak claim, use that weak claim to discredit every serious reform.

The right should not help that strategy succeed.

Do not build the argument on what cannot be shown. Build it on what should be undeniable: an election no citizen can inspect is not yet a public election. If a voting machine malfunctioned in a particular county, prove it. If software was compromised, prove it. If chain of custody was broken, prove it. And when the proof is not there, do not pretend it is. The election-integrity movement should be ruthless about evidence because the cause is too important to carry weak claims.

Federal power must not swallow state elections

There is one more point that cannot be dodged.

Election integrity should not become an excuse to federalize every election mechanism through executive improvisation.

The Constitution gives states a central role in election administration, subject to federal constitutional limits and congressional authority over the time, place, and manner of federal elections. That structure matters. A national election bureaucracy could be just as dangerous as sloppy local administration, especially if captured by the same officials and litigators who already treat citizen skepticism as a governance problem.

So the answer is not to put Washington in charge. The answer is enforceable standards consistent with constitutional structure. Congress can legislate where it has authority. States can reform their own systems. Courts can enforce constitutional protections. Federal agencies can support lawful data-sharing and security functions where authorized. Local officials can administer elections under transparent rules.

But the President should not become an election czar simply because the current President is better on election integrity than his opponents. The rule must survive the party switch.

Clean elections do not require replacing state incompetence with federal omnipotence. They require lawful authority, transparent standards, and evidence citizens can see.

What a self-governing people owes itself

A republic does not die only when its laws are broken. It also dies when its citizens forget what laws are for, and when they accept administrative complexity as a substitute for self-government.

That is why the paper-ballot argument is, finally, not about machines.

It is about the conditions under which a free people can keep being one.

A vote that cannot be inspected sits closer to a transaction than to a citizen’s act. The whole tradition of self-government rests on the citizen being able to participate in, observe, and verify the basic instruments of public life. Strip that participation away, however cleanly and however efficiently, and what remains is administration with elections layered on top.

No election system should require citizens to trust what they cannot inspect.

The best election system is not the one that tells citizens, “Trust us.” It is the one that can say, “Check us.”

The strongest election system is not the one that demands trust. It is the one that earns it.

Sources

Reuters, “Trump official tried to ban half of US voting machines, citing conspiracy theories.” https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/trump-officials-tried-ban-half-us-voting-machines-citing-conspiracy-theories-2026-05-22/

AP News, “Wisconsin audit of Trump win finds not a single voting machine error.” https://apnews.com/article/68d666a3e30ec4a904b1b6e33be311a6

Verified Voting, “Voting Equipment.” https://verifiedvoting.org/votingequipment/

National Conference of State Legislatures, “Voting System Standards, Testing and Certification.” https://www.ncsl.org/elections-and-campaigns/voting-system-standards-testing-and-certification

National Conference of State Legislatures, “Risk-Limiting Audits.” https://www.ncsl.org/elections-and-campaigns/risk-limiting-audits

U.S. Government, “U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC).” https://www.usa.gov/agencies/u-s-election-assistance-commission

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