On November 5, 2009, Major Nidal Malik Hasan walked into the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at Fort Hood, Texas, with a handgun and a plan. The building was full of soldiers getting shots and filling out paperwork before deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan. Hasan shouted “Allahu akbar” and opened fire on the men and women he served with.

When it was over, thirteen people were dead and thirty-two more were wounded. Private First Class Francheska Velez was twenty-one and three months pregnant. She and her child died together. Michael Cahill, a sixty-two-year-old physician assistant, died charging the shooter with nothing but his hands. So did Captain John Gaffaney. So did Specialist Frederick Greene. Some of the dead had survived combat tours, only to be murdered by an Army officer on an Army post, in a building where they had every reason to believe they were safe.

On December 3, the Army will carry out the sentence a military jury imposed in 2013. Hasan will face a firing squad at Fort Hood at 1 p.m. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the execution will be public “because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things,” and the Pentagon says it will be livestreamed.

He is right. Let them see.

What Hasan Gave, and What He Got

Hasan gave his victims no warning. He offered them no lawyer, no trial, no appeal, no chance to explain themselves, and no last request. He picked a room full of unarmed people and decided they would die because they wore the uniform.

And he was not just any officer. Hasan was a physician and an Army psychiatrist, the one officer whose job is to hear that a soldier is afraid. He had spent years at Walter Reed listening to men back from Iraq and Afghanistan describe what the war had done to them. The building he chose was the place soldiers go to be examined and declared fit. He took the one relationship in the Army built entirely on a soldier lowering his guard, and he used it to line up his targets.

The United States gave him everything he denied them. He got a court-martial before a panel of officers. He got to represent himself, and he used the courtroom to admit what he had done. He got years of appellate review. He got a petition to the Supreme Court, which declined to hear his case on March 31, 2025. He got years of meals, medical care, and mornings his victims never saw.

That is the difference between a republic and a murderer, and it is a difference Americans should be proud of.

It is also more patience than this country has ever shown an enemy who came here to kill. In June 1942, eight German saboteurs came ashore from U-boats on Long Island and the Florida coast. Within two weeks they were in custody. Roosevelt convened a military commission, the Supreme Court heard their challenge in Ex parte Quirin and upheld it within days, and on August 8, six of the eight died in the electric chair at the District of Columbia jail. From the beach to the chair took eight weeks. Nobody called the republic barbaric. Hasan, an American officer who turned his weapon on his own soldiers, got seventeen years.

The process has a purpose. It exists to reach a just result and then carry it out. A sentence that survives the whole gauntlet and then gets performed in embarrassed silence tells the country something false: that we are not quite sure we meant it.

We meant it.

Justice Is Supposed to Be Seen

There is a considerable difference between celebrating murder and witnessing justice. The people most upset about this broadcast seem to have lost the ability to tell the two apart.

A public execution says what a sealed room cannot. It says the sentence was real. It says the thirteen names on the Fort Hood memorial were worth something to the country they served. It says the United States does not carry out its gravest judgments the way a family hides a relative it is ashamed of.

Americans have been looking at Fort Hood since 2009. They have seen the flag-draped transfer cases, the grieving widows, the wounded learning to walk again, and Hasan’s own face in courtroom sketches and booking photos. The only part of this story Piker, Curtis, and Cox want hidden is the part where he answers for it.

The message also travels beyond our borders. Hasan corresponded with Anwar al-Awlaki, the al-Qaeda propagandist, before the massacre; the Webster Commission found eighteen messages from Hasan and two replies, including Hasan’s apparent openness to suicide attacks. The movement that inspired him has spent decades telling its recruits that Americans are soft, that we lack the stomach to defend ourselves, and that our restraint is fear wearing a suit. Most Muslims want no part of that propaganda, but the men who believe it are watching how we finish this case. A country that flinches from carrying out its own lawful sentence confirms their story. A country that does it openly, calmly, and without apology refutes it.

Some will say a broadcast hands the jihadists a martyr video. They will make one whether we broadcast or not. A free country should not let its enemies decide which parts of its justice its own citizens are permitted to see.

The Kirk Test

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was shot dead in front of a crowd at Utah Valley University. Most Americans were horrified. Some were not. Some made jokes, and some explained why he had it coming. Thirteen months later, a few of the same voices have discovered a deep reverence for human dignity, extended this time to a convicted jihadist who murdered thirteen people.

Hasan Piker, the left-wing streamer with one of the largest political audiences online, is the cleanest example. On the day Kirk was killed, Piker told his viewers it was “the obvious consequence” of Republicans turning up the temperature. In August, he sang the “We Are Charlie Kirk” meme song on stage while the crowd laughed. This week, Piker told his audience the plan to broadcast Hasan’s execution is “gross” and “barbaric.”

So the murder of a husband and father was a consequence, and his mourners were a punchline. The lawful execution of a mass murderer, after every appeal the law allows, is barbaric. Piker says he opposes all executions, and he is entitled to that view. He is not entitled to be taken seriously as a guardian of human dignity after spending a year mocking the grief of a murdered man’s family.

When the livestream was announced, the journalist Jemele Hill asked: “What’s the point of this?” It is a fair question, and it has a plain answer. The point is that Hasan is guilty, the sentence is just, and the country that imposed it is not ashamed of it.

The line holds on my side too. In January, Senator Mike Lee posted “Execute Tyler Robinson” and then “In public,” about the man accused of killing Kirk, before Robinson had been tried. That gets it backward. A public execution is the end of due process, and it is legitimate only because everything before it was done right. Hasan was tried, convicted, sentenced, and reviewed for more than a decade. Robinson has not been. The difference between justice and a mob is that order, and it is the whole reason Hasan’s execution deserves to be seen.

The Objections

The Catholic Church opposes the death penalty without exception, and Pope Leo XIV has said so repeatedly. I disagree, but I respect a principle that does not bend for the hardest case. That is more than can be said for the people who rediscovered the sanctity of life on the morning the Pentagon announced a livestream.

Senator John Curtis of Utah warned that “a civilization erodes when it cultivates an appetite for executions as a form of entertainment.” Governor Spencer Cox amplified the verdict that televising it is “barbaric” and “will coarsen the culture.” Their concern is real, but it is aimed at the wrong target. Nobody is proposing a halftime show, and if Secretary Hegseth’s “Don’t care, we’ll see him on December 3rd” sounded like one, the fix is for the Secretary to say less and let the Army work. A public execution should have no triumphant music, no theatrical commentary, no countdown clock, and no replays. It should be carried out by the Army, according to law, in the plain manner a serious country uses for serious things. A civilized nation is supposed to be capable of imposing severe consequences without becoming intoxicated by its own power. Hiding those consequences proves nothing about our civilization. Carrying them out soberly, in daylight, proves a great deal.

As for the culture, it has absorbed far worse than this. Americans stream footage of war, police shootings, and terrorist attacks every day, usually without context, often for clicks. A lawful sentence, carried out after due process and offered to adults who choose to watch, is among the least corrosive things that will appear on a screen this year.

The next objection will be that this is what ISIS does. ISIS filmed the murders of captives who had no trial, no lawyer, and no crime, to terrorize the living. The United States is preparing to execute a man convicted by a jury of military officers for a massacre he admitted, after more than a decade of appeals. Anyone who cannot see the difference between those two things is not making a moral argument. He is confessing that he no longer believes in the legitimacy of American law.

The legal questions are real and should be answered in court. Federal prison regulations forbid recording executions. Hasan is a military prisoner governed by Army regulations, and if he challenges the broadcast, a judge should hear him. The rules apply to him precisely because they apply to everyone, and when the court is finished, so is he.

Their Names First

Hasan has been the most famous person in this story since the day he fired the first shot. His face, his motives, his trial, his appeals, and now his final moments have all received more attention than the people he killed.

So here is what the Army should do on December 3. Before anything else happens, before the camera ever turns toward Hasan, read the names. All of them. The thirteen who died, the child who died with her mother, and the thirty-two who were shot and lived to carry it every day since.

Their names deserve more attention than his last words. If Americans are capable of entrusting their government with the power to execute a convicted murderer, they are capable of watching that power used. Let them see what Hasan did. Let them see what it cost. And let them see that the United States finished what the law began.

The People of Fort Hood

Killed, November 5, 2009

Michael Grant Cahill, 62, Spokane, Washington. Civilian physician assistant. Shot while trying to charge the shooter. Libardo Eduardo Caraveo, 52, Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Major. Justin Michael DeCrow, 32, Plymouth, Indiana. Staff Sergeant. Chest wound. John Paul Gaffaney, 56, Serra Mesa, California. Captain. Also tried to charge the shooter. Frederick Greene, 29, Mountain City, Tennessee. Specialist. The third person who tried to charge the shooter. Jason Dean Hunt, 22, Frederick, Oklahoma. Specialist. Shot in the back. Amy Sue Krueger, 29, Kiel, Wisconsin. Staff Sergeant. Chest wound. Aaron Thomas Nemelka, 19, West Jordan, Utah. Private First Class. Chest wound. Michael Scott Pearson, 22, Bolingbrook, Illinois. Private First Class. Chest wound. Russell Gilbert Seager, 51, Racine, Wisconsin. Captain. Chest wound. Francheska Velez, 21, Chicago, Illinois. Private First Class. Chest wound. Three months pregnant; her unborn child also died. Juanita Lee Warman, 55, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Lieutenant Colonel. Shot in the abdomen. Kham See Xiong, 23, Saint Paul, Minnesota, immigrated from Thailand. Private First Class. Head wound.

Wounded

James Armstrong, Specialist. Leg wound. Patrick Blue III, Sergeant. Not shot, but hit in the side by bullet fragments. Keara Bono Torkelson, Specialist. Shot in the shoulder and grazed in the head. Logan M. Burnett, Specialist. Wounded in the hip, left elbow, and hand while trying to rush the shooter. Alan Carroll, Specialist. Wounds to the upper right arm, right bicep, left side of back, and left leg. Dorothy Carskadon, Captain. Wounds in the leg, hip, and stomach, and grazed on the forehead. Permanently disabled. Joy Clark, Staff Sergeant. Forearm wound. Matthew D. Cooke, Specialist. Wounds to the head, back, and groin/buttocks. Five shots. Chad Davis, Staff Sergeant. Shoulder wound. Mick Engnehl, Private. Shot in the shoulder and grazed in the neck. Joseph T. Foster, Private. Hip wound. Amber Gadlin (formerly Amber Bahr), Private. Shot in the back. Nathan Hewitt, Sergeant. Hit twice in the leg. Alvin Howard, Sergeant. Wound in the left shoulder. Najee M. Hull, Private. Hit once in the knee and twice in the back. Eric Williams Jackson, Staff Sergeant. Wound in the right arm. Justin T. Johnson, Private. Shot once in the foot and twice in the back. Alonzo M. Lunsford Jr., Staff Sergeant. Grazed in the head and shot seven times. Shawn N. Manning, Staff Sergeant. Grazed in the lower right side; shot in the left upper chest, left back, lower right thigh, upper right thigh, and right foot. Paul Martin, Staff Sergeant. Wounded in the arm, leg, and back. Brandy Mason, 2nd Lieutenant. Hip wound. Grant Moxon, Specialist. Leg wound. Kimberly Munley, Civilian Police Sergeant. Hit twice in the leg. John Pagel, Specialist. Hit through the left arm after a bullet traveled into the left side of his chest. Dayna Ferguson Roscoe, Specialist. Wounded in the arm, shoulder, and thigh. Christopher H. Royal, Chief Warrant Officer. Founded “32 Still Standing” to raise money for survivors. Randy Royer, Major. Wounded in the arm and leg. Jonathan Sims, Specialist. Hit in the chest and back. George O. Stratton III, Specialist. Shoulder wound. Patrick Zeigler, Staff Sergeant. Wounded in the left shoulder, left forearm, left hip, and left side of head. Miguel A. Valdivia, Sergeant. Shot in the right thigh and left hip. Thuan Nguyen, Staff Sergeant. Thigh wound.

Sources

U.S. Army Public Affairs, “Army Sets Execution Date for Convicted Murderer Nidal Hasan,” October 7, 2026. Associated Press, “Pentagon says the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed,” October 8, 2026 (PBS NewsHour). The New Daily (with AP), “US to livestream execution,” October 9, 2026. KSL, “’Deeply disturbing’: Utah leaders react to plans for public execution of Fort Hood shooter,” October 9, 2026. Columbia Journalism Review, streamer reactions to the Kirk shooting, September 12, 2025. CBS Austin / Sinclair, “Leftist streamer Hasan Piker mocks Charlie Kirk during a live show,” August 24, 2026. Sportskeeda, “’It’s gross. It’s barbaric’: HasanAbi and more streamers comment on planned livestream execution of Nidal Malik Hasan,” October 2026. Just Mindy, Twitchy, “’He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter,” October 8, 2026. William H. Webster Commission, Final Report on the FBI, Counterterrorism Intelligence, and the Events at Fort Hood, Texas (2012). 28 C.F.R. § 26.4(f). Casualty tables adapted from the Wikipedia article “2009 Fort Hood shooting,” which draws on Associated Press victim profiles and the survivors’ civil complaint; Hunt’s hometown per NBC DFW and News 9.