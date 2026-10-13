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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 13

A sober public execution for a heinous crime can serve as retribution, deterrence, and a reinforcement of community morality. Retribution recognizes that deliberately taking innocent lives deserves punishment proportionate to the offense. Its deterrent purpose is to make the consequences unmistakable to anyone contemplating similar brutality. Its moral force lies in the community’s public affirmation that innocent life matters and deliberate slaughter demands accountability. Hasan received a trial and years of review that his victims never had a chance to seek. Carrying out a lawful sentence openly should center those victims and express the gravity of the judgment. A society must possess the resolve to enforce the moral boundaries its laws proclaim.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
Oct 17

I agree with the article, but there is another issue to consider. Publicly airing the execution could trigger (no pun intended) more terrorism by irrational leftists and Islamists who want retribution.

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