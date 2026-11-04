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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
19h

The next two years could become a congressional shitshow that Democrats come to regret owning. They sold relief, and voters will notice if the merchandise turns out to be subpoenas, impeachment, and paralysis. Trump should make every veto explain that gap in language people understand, while Republicans offer practical solutions instead of another grievance marathon. A president with underwater favorability can recover when his opponents demonstrate why they were rejected before. That is the opening for a Republican landslide in 2028, provided the party earns it through results, recruitment, and relentless communication. Republicans should aim for the electoral verdict of 1984 while stopping Democrats from treating Orwell’s novel as a governing manual.

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1 reply by Locke Step
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
10h

It will be interesting to see if the Democrats eliminate the filibuster in the Senate. If the don't, it will only be because Trump can veto them anyway. If they had a Democrat president, I think they would do it without any qualms. If they keep control of the Senate and win the presidency in 2028, we will be in much deeper trouble than we are now.

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