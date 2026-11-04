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Somewhere around nine o’clock Central on Tuesday night, with the Texas returns coming in faster than my coffee was cooling, I said a word. It had one syllable, and it was not fudge.

A week ago in this space I told you Ken Paxton would beat James Talarico by six to eight points. I told you that if I was wrong, I would come back the day after the election and say so. Talarico won comfortably. My call was nowhere close. I said I would own it, and I own it.

The governor’s race stung worse. Greg Abbott had won three races for that office by double digits, and Gina Hinojosa beat him by about six and a half points. Texas will have a Democratic governor for the first time since Ann Richards left office in 1995. Some losses deserve a sentence, and that one gets mine.

Here is what I got wrong, and it is the only thing I got wrong. I read the polls through my own hopes. Three presidential cycles of pollsters missing Republicans told me they were missing us again, and I wanted that badly enough to believe it. The Literary Digest made the same mistake in 1936 with a mailing list of ten million. Same disease, smaller patient.

That was a bad prediction. My principles came through Tuesday intact, and I have no intention of trading them for a better forecasting record.

Now, why we lost. Two reasons, and neither requires a villain or a confession.

The first is the oldest rule in American politics. Voters use the off year to put a brake on whoever holds the White House. In the twenty-two midterms from 1938 through 2022, the president’s party gained House seats exactly twice. They braked Ronald Reagan in 1986, Barack Obama in 2010 and Donald Trump in 2018. They braked him again on Tuesday.

The second is Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel struck Iran, and Tehran answered by choking the Strait of Hormuz. By April, gasoline was up more than 28 percent from a year earlier and consumer prices were running 3.8 percent above the year before. Inflation had been grinding down from its 9.1 percent peak in June 2022. The war stopped it short of the floor.

The president knew the bill was coming. At a cabinet meeting in May, he said the Iranians thought they could wait him out because of the midterms, and then he said it plainly: “I don’t care about the midterms.” He meant it, and he was right to mean it. An Iranian bomb is a risk no responsible president schedules around an election.

If losing a midterm is the price of stopping Iran, I will pay it, and I suspect most of you will too. Majorities come back. Some threats, once they cross a certain line, never go away.

One more thing about prices, because Democrats will spend the next two years pretending otherwise. Inflation measures how fast prices rise. When it falls, prices stop climbing as fast; they almost never come back down. The grocery bill you paid on Tuesday still carries every dollar of the 2021 to 2023 run-up, and that run-up happened on Joe Biden’s watch.

So I am angry this morning, and I want you to know exactly where it points: at what comes next. On January 3, Democrats take the House and the Senate. They get the subpoena power, the purse and the power to impeach. They will use all three on a president who is, by every visible sign, angrier than I am.

He has one thing I lack. He holds a veto pen.

Overriding it takes two-thirds of both chambers, and Democrats came nowhere near two-thirds. Impeachment takes a House majority; removal takes sixty-seven senators. The conservative majority on the Supreme Court was on no ballot. And as long as the legislative filibuster stands, forty-one Republican senators can stop a bill cold before it ever reaches the president’s desk. Democrats have promised to kill it. Make them try in the open, and make every senator who votes to do it explain what he will say when the other side holds the gavel.

That is the field. Here is how we play it.

Veto early, veto often, and make every veto hurt. Article I, Section 7 requires the president to send a rejected bill back “with his Objections.” Read that as an invitation. Every veto message should be an indictment of the bill, written for the voter who will never read the bill: what it costs and who pays. Then make them hold the override vote and lose it in public. Every failed override is a recorded admission that Democrats overreached.

Make them vote. A majority’s favorite address is the vague middle, where its swing-district members can tell the folks back home whatever plays. Drag every one of them onto the record. Senate Republicans can offer amendments, and House Republicans can force the questions in committee and on the floor. Border enforcement, Iran, taxes, energy: put the question, call the roll, and print the result in every district Republicans plan to take back.

Win the funding fights by refusing to start them. In 1995, Newt Gingrich’s new House majority forced two government shutdowns, the second running from mid-December into January 1996. The public blamed Congress, and Bill Clinton rode it to reelection. The lesson is simple: never be the party that turns off the lights. Democrats own the purse now. Let them own the shutdown, too. Republicans should put clean funding on the table first, loudly and early, and never blink. A Democratic shutdown is a gift. Do not hand it back by flinching.

Fight the investigations in daylight. Subpoenas are coming, and so is an impeachment push. Contest every overbroad subpoena in court. Assert executive privilege where it applies, and defend it all the way up. When the hearings come, go on offense. Every session that goes hunting for a crime and finds a policy disagreement is a free commercial for the minority. Overreach does its best damage to the people committing it when the cameras are rolling.

And do not build the weapon they will use on you. A president facing a hostile Congress will be tempted to govern around it by executive order and emergency declaration. Barack Obama called it the pen and the phone, and conservatives spent years fighting it. Every power a Republican president claims without Congress passes to whoever holds the office next, and the next one may not be ours. Win this fight with tools that cannot be turned around and pointed back at us.

The objection writes itself: a minority that blocks everything looks like obstruction. The veto is the president doing the job the Constitution assigns him, and voters have rewarded the party that stood in the way before. In 2010, Democrats pushed a health care law through on a party-line vote, and Republicans gained sixty-three House seats that November, then took the Senate in 2014. Standing in a reckless majority’s way is how minorities become majorities.

Now for 2028. Two years is plenty.

This majority will overplay its hand. I hold that call more loosely than the last one, and I would still bet on it. A caucus that has waited years for subpoena power arrives with a longer list than the voters gave it, and it will mistake a vote against the other side for a mandate for its whole program. Democrats did it in 2009. Republicans should invite the overreach and let it hang them.

The work on our side starts today.

Start with the midterm habit. A party that wins only when one name is on the ballot is a fan club, not a party. The voters who stayed home on Tuesday need a reason to show up for a governor, a county commissioner and a school board, and that reason gets built in the off years, by county parties and candidates, long before anyone needs it.

Recruit fighters who can win in November. Primaries reward the candidate who fires up the base. General elections reward the one who can win voters who are not already ours. We need candidates who can do both, and the party should be asking the second question during the first contest.

And deliver. The job in Iran is not finished. The strait is still contested, and the president has said the fight could resume after the election. Finish it, open the strait, and the relief at the pump follows. A message cannot fix a grocery bill. Results can.

So here is where I stand on Wednesday morning.

The Democrats won, fairly and big. They now own a Congress, and with it every promise their candidates made this fall. The president holds a veto they cannot override. The Court is unchanged. And majorities that reach too far have a habit of handing the next election to the other side.

A man who makes public predictions owes the public his errors. I have paid mine. I owe nobody an apology for what I believe, and neither do you. A republic with a veto pen, a Supreme Court and another election in two years leaves no one entitled to despair. It leaves us entitled to get up, get organized and get moving.

I said my word on Tuesday night. This morning I have a better one.

Onward.

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