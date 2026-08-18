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Colorado spent two years writing the country’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence statute and then repealed it before it ever took effect.

Senate Bill 24-205 was signed in May 2024, and its start date was pushed twice while the legislature argued about what it had actually done. In April 2026 xAI sued to block it. The Justice Department intervened on April 24. Three weeks later, on May 14, Governor Jared Polis signed a replacement that stripped out the duty of care, the risk assessments, and the algorithmic impact assessments, leaving disclosure and recordkeeping behind. The Senate voted 34 to 1. The House voted 57 to 6.

Then the coda. On July 1, 2026, six weeks after the statute ceased to exist, the Federal Trade Commission voted to seek comment on a policy statement declaring that Colorado’s AI Act appeared to coerce companies into altering the output of their models and was therefore impliedly preempted. The Commission had opened fire on a corpse.

That is how the largest regulatory question of the decade is being settled. A private lawsuit, a federal intervention, a legislature folding under litigation pressure, and an agency filing a brief against a repealed law. Every actor in that sequence behaved rationally. The sequence itself is not a way to govern a country.

What the fight looks like

Conservatives have been told this is a straightforward contest between the states and Big Tech, and the coalition making that argument is a serious one.

Republican governors signed a letter in June 2025 asking Congress to strip the proposed moratorium on state AI laws. Sarah Huckabee Sanders led it. Brian Kemp, Jeff Landry, Kevin Stitt, Bill Lee, and Spencer Cox signed it. In December 2025, Ron DeSantis said plainly that “an executive order can’t block states,” that preemption runs “under Article 1 powers through congressional legislation,” and that Florida had “a right to do this.” Thirty-six state attorneys general, from Idaho and Louisiana and Mississippi and Ohio and Tennessee as readily as from California and New York, opposed federal preemption in November 2025. In June 2026, 203 state legislators from 42 states signed against the leading preemption draft. Ninety-eight of them were Republicans. An Ohio Republican, Senator Louis Blessing, co-led the letter.

That coalition is right about something important, and it is wrong about the main thing.

What the fight is actually about

The disagreement is not really about how much regulation artificial intelligence deserves. It is about which unit of government is capable of regulating the thing that actually exists.

A frontier model is trained once. It is a single artifact, produced in one place, served everywhere, and revised on a schedule that has nothing to do with any state’s legislative calendar. Deployment is local. A chatbot sold to a teenager in Salt Lake City is a transaction inside Utah, and Utah has every business regulating it. Development is not local in any sense the law has previously had to handle.

Watch what happens when fifty legislatures pretend otherwise.

California’s Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act requires large developers to report critical safety incidents to state authorities within fifteen days. New York’s RAISE Act, effective in January, requires the same report in seventy-two hours. The thresholds were deliberately harmonized. The clocks were not. A developer covered by both obeys the shorter one, which means California’s fifteen-day rule is already dead letter and New York’s legislature has quietly set the reporting standard for a company headquartered in Palo Alto.

Texas requires discriminatory intent and states expressly that disparate impact alone establishes no violation. Illinois retains disparate-impact liability for AI used in employment decisions. The identical hiring tool, screening the identical résumé, carries opposite legal exposure depending on which state the applicant happens to live in. No engineering change resolves that. Two legislatures have written incompatible law for one product, and neither the vendor nor the customer can cure it.

The defect the Constitution was written to fix

This is not a novel dilemma that the founding generation could not have anticipated. It is close to the precise dilemma they met in 1786, and their answer is the reason the Commerce Clause exists.

Twelve commissioners from five states met at Annapolis on September 11, 1786. Their charter was narrow and entirely commercial: to consider “how far an uniform system in their commercial intercourse and regulations might be necessary to their common interest and permanent harmony.” They concluded the assignment was too small for the disease and called for Philadelphia instead.

Madison had already diagnosed it. In “Vices of the Political System of the United States,” written that April, he listed the trespasses of the states upon one another and noted that state restrictions on interstate commerce, “though not contrary to the federal articles, is certainly adverse to the spirit of the Union, and tends to beget retaliating regulations.”

Read that clause again, because it is doing the work. Madison was not accusing the states of lawbreaking. Under the Articles, what they were doing was perfectly legal. His complaint was that the rulebook permitted a structural defect, and that no amount of good faith among the states would repair it. Two years later, in Federalist 42, he named the object of the new power directly: “A very material object of this power was the relief of the States which import and export through other States, from the improper contributions levied on them by the latter.”

An honest writer has to add what the record adds. The economic historian Douglas Irwin, examining the actual tariff schedules of the 1780s, found that state duties were converging by the end of the decade and concluded that “trade wars between the states were not among” the real problems of the period. The Framers acted on a structural defect before it produced a catastrophe, because they could see what the structure guaranteed.

That discipline binds this argument too. The figures circulating in Washington about the cost of the state patchwork do not survive contact with their own footnotes. The Chamber of Commerce’s $53.7 billion projection extrapolates from a single macroeconomic model of the Colorado statute that has since been repealed, and that model imported its venture-capital assumption from a 2018 study of post-GDPR Europe. Andreessen Horowitz, the largest single funder of the preemption campaign, admitted the problem in April 2026 in the course of arguing that courts should strike state AI laws anyway: “The doctrine demands cost-benefit analysis; the record rarely supplies it.”

The case for a national standard does not need that number and should stop citing it. The case rests on the structure, which is where the founding argument rested.

Remember what the commerce power was first used to do. In Gibbons v. Ogden, in 1824, John Marshall used it to destroy the steamboat monopoly New York had granted to Fulton and Livingston, holding that the power “is complete in itself, may be exercised to its utmost extent.” The first great exercise of federal commerce authority pried open a market a state government had closed. That is a liberty tradition, and it is the one being invoked here.

One state, forty percent of the market

The objection that a national standard is a federal power grab collapses against a mechanism conservatives spent 2025 dismantling.

Under Section 209 of the Clean Air Act, California may seek a waiver to set its own vehicle emission standards, and under Section 177, any other state may adopt California’s rules verbatim without separate federal approval. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have adopted some subset of them. Together they account for 39.7 percent of new light-duty vehicle registrations in the United States.

That is one state’s regulators writing the rules for two-fifths of the American car market, through a channel Congress built and could close.

Congress closed it. Three Congressional Review Act resolutions passed the House on April 30 and May 1, 2025, cleared the Senate on May 22, and were signed on June 12. The stated reason was published by the White House that day: “it is the Federal Government, not States, that should establish vehicle emissions standards given the inherently interstate nature of air quality.”

That sentence is either sound or it is not. It cannot be sound about tailpipes and unsound about training runs. Air moves across state lines. So does a model weight file, and considerably faster.

Nobody in this argument has a principle

Both coalitions should be embarrassed by their own records, and the specifics are worth naming rather than gesturing at.

On September 2, 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi killed the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, the best bipartisan chance at a national privacy standard in a generation, because it preempted California. Her stated reason was that “states must be allowed to address rapid changes in technology.”

Sixteen months later, on January 3, 2024, the Justice Department sued Texas over Senate Bill 4, with Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta explaining that “states cannot adopt immigration laws that interfere with the framework enacted by Congress.” Exclusive federal occupation of the field, argued by the same party that now defends state authority over algorithms.

The record on the right is no cleaner. Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act declared federal firearms law invalid inside the state and was struck down by the Eighth Circuit in August 2024 under the Supremacy Clause. Arizona spent 2012 insisting on an inherent state power to exclude. Then, in June 2025, that same coalition used the Congressional Review Act to strip California of a regulatory authority Congress had granted it by statute.

Neither party holds federalism as a principle. Each holds a scoreboard.

The strongest case against me

Three arguments against preemption are serious, and the people making them are not confused.

The first is the vacuum. Professor David Rubenstein laid it out in March: there is no comprehensive federal AI statute, and the White House framework asks the states to surrender authority while offering remarkably little in exchange. What exists federally is Section 5 of the FTC Act, scattered sectoral rules, the narrow TAKE IT DOWN Act, and NIST’s voluntary risk framework. Rubenstein identifies the industry’s two-step precisely: argue first that general law already covers AI, so preemption costs nothing, then argue in court that general law does not reach AI’s distinctive features. Run both and the gap is real.

The second is that carve-outs do not survive litigation. The 203 state legislators put it bluntly: “the tech industry will almost certainly weaponize such a provision in court to strike down state measures not intended to fall within the scope.” The December executive order’s protection for child-safety laws is followed by the phrase “and other topics as shall be determined,” which is not the language of a durable exception. The evidence is not merely textual. Utah Representative Doug Fiefia, a Republican, wrote a child-safety AI bill that stalled after a February 12, 2026 White House memo called it “an unfixable bill that goes against the Administration’s AI agenda.” Florida’s AI Bill of Rights passed the state Senate and died because Speaker Danny Perez declined to hear it. Both were child-protection bills. Every carve-out on offer nominally protected them. Neither survived.

The third is DeSantis’s, and it is the sharpest: preemption without a federal standard “is just an amnesty for Big Tech.” The money behind the campaign makes the charge hard to wave off. The Leading the Future network, funded by Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI’s president, and Palantir’s co-founder, has assembled roughly $140 million. It spent $8 million against a single New York state legislator who wrote the RAISE Act. And in January 2026, OpenAI founded and wholly funded a parents’ organization through a political committee formed by three of its own attorneys, launching it in March with no mention of the company; three of its fourteen member groups learned who was paying only after the launch, and two demanded to be removed. An industry that manufactures a child-safety consensus has not earned the presumption that it will honor a child-safety exemption.

I concede all three, with one correction to the second. Utah’s bill and Florida’s died under political pressure, not under a judge’s narrow reading of an exemption. That distinction is the whole argument. A carve-out written into a statute and passed by both chambers is defended in court by its text and its legislative record. A carve-out appended to an executive order, trailed by the words “and other topics as shall be determined,” is defended by whoever occupies the agency next year.

What the objections actually establish

Read them together and notice what none of them says.

Sanders did not argue that a federal AI statute would be illegitimate. Neither did the thirty-six attorneys general, nor Heritage, whose alternative proposal concedes the coordination problem and tries to solve it with a dual-charter system rather than by denying it exists. Spencer Cox drew the line himself in February: “It’s one thing if we’re fighting China, and you’re developing your model. But once you start selling sexualized chatbots to kids in my state, now I have a problem with that.” That is an objection about deployment, and the leading bipartisan draft in the House, released by Jay Obernolte and Lori Trahan on June 4, preempts development only, for three years, with a sunset, leaving companion-chatbot and use-based laws untouched.

Every one of those objections is an objection to Congress claiming the field while declining to occupy it. Not one is an argument against a national standard. The remedy they all presuppose is a statute, and the reason there is no statute is that Congress has now walked away from the question four times: once in reconciliation, once on July 1, 2025, when the Senate stripped the moratorium 99 to 1 with a single dissent that may itself have been a mistake, once in the defense authorization, and once more this summer, when the only bipartisan draft in circulation failed to acquire a bill number.

Which brings us to the mechanism, and to the reason this should worry conservatives before it worries anyone else.

Executive Order 14365 works through a Justice Department litigation task force, a Commerce Department list of offending state laws, conditions on federal broadband money, an FCC proceeding, and an FTC policy statement. The White House website still serves it at an address reading “eliminating state law obstruction of national artificial intelligence policy,” which is a more candid title than the one finally used.

Eight months on, the task force’s only appearance in court has been as an intervenor in a private company’s lawsuit. The Commerce list is not public. The FCC proceeding has not opened. The FTC statement remains a proposal, and its lead example is a repealed law.

Set aside whether that machinery is lawful. It is not durable. Preemption established by executive order is revoked by executive order, and every hour spent building a national AI policy out of funding conditions and agency guidance is an hour spent building something the next president can dismantle in an afternoon. A statute is the only version of this win that survives its author.

The Framers did not give the commerce power to the federal government because they admired centralized administration. They gave it because thirteen legislatures could not write workable rules for a market that none of them contained, and because a national market subject to fifty vetoes is not a national market.

That power was given to Congress. It was not given to the Federal Trade Commission, and it was not given to whichever legislature moves first. At the moment, those two are the only ones using it.

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