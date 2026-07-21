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Federalism is one of the Constitution’s great restraints on centralized power.

The federal government was not created as a national legislature of unlimited jurisdiction. States retained broad authority over policing, education, property, local government, family law, professional licensing, public health, land use, and much of what shapes ordinary life. The Tenth Amendment confirms it: powers not delegated to the United States, and not prohibited to the states, remain with the states or the people. That division is more than a technicality. It is one of the main reasons a citizen who loses in Washington still has somewhere to stand.

The structure protects liberty because it prevents every political dispute from becoming a national command. It lets different communities govern themselves differently. It creates competing centers of power capable of resisting federal overreach, and it gives citizens an alternative when Washington becomes arrogant, incompetent, or captured.

Republicans should defend that structure. They should not accept the progressive counterfeit now marketed under the same name.

Under the counterfeit version, federalism applies whenever a Democratic governor, attorney general, mayor, university system, or agency wishes to resist a Republican president. The state may obstruct immigration enforcement, conceal information, refuse access, frustrate federal programs, impose contradictory rules, and mobilize litigation designed to keep national policy from functioning. When a Democratic president holds power, the language reverses. Washington suddenly carries a national obligation to overcome local resistance, federal standards become necessary to protect rights or health or climate or democracy, and Republican state laws are recast as patchworks, threats, loopholes, or acts of defiance. Governors who resist are accused of nullification.

Call it federalism if you like. What actually governs is a simpler rule: progressive policy should control at whichever level of government makes control easiest.

Trump’s return to office has made the contradiction impossible to miss. Democratic states have built what amounts to an organized resistance system against federal immigration enforcement. States and cities have enacted sanctuary laws, restricted communication with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, limited jail access, rejected detainers, prohibited cooperation agreements, and designed procedures to make federal operations slower and more expensive.

The Justice Department has answered with litigation. It has sued Maryland, Connecticut, New Haven, Minnesota, New York City, New Mexico, Albuquerque, and other jurisdictions over policies the department says obstruct federal immigration law.

The administration’s political argument is stronger than its opponents admit. A nation cannot possess one immigration law if every state may decide whether that law will function within its borders.

The legal question requires more precision.

The anti-commandeering doctrine prevents Congress from ordering state legislatures or executive officials to administer a federal program. In New York v. United States, Printz v. United States, and Murphy v. NCAA, the Supreme Court held that the federal government may regulate private conduct directly within its constitutional authority, but it may not simply issue commands to state governments. That protection is real, and Republican presidents must live inside it. Trump cannot order every sheriff to become an immigration officer. Congress cannot require a state legislature to enact the administration’s preferred immigration code. Washington cannot force states to enter cooperation agreements or dedicate local personnel and budgets to federal enforcement merely because doing so would be convenient.

The problem begins when state autonomy is stretched into a claimed right to frustrate federal officers who are enforcing federal law with federal resources.

A state may refuse to carry Washington’s luggage.

It may not barricade the road.

That difference separates federalism from nullification. A city that declines to assign police officers to an ICE task force is withholding assistance. A city that orders its jail to conceal a detainee’s release time after federal officers request notice is building an obstacle. A state that refuses to conduct immigration arrests is declining to administer federal law. A state that requires businesses to warn targets about impending federal enforcement may be interfering with the operation itself. The Justice Department’s 2026 suit against New Mexico and Albuquerque puts that distinction on display: it alleges that Albuquerque’s Safer Community Places Ordinance requires private businesses to tip off the targets of immigration enforcement, which the department argues shields them from detection.

Those are not identical acts. Progressive officials prefer to describe both as noncooperation because anti-commandeering doctrine supplies a respectable constitutional defense. But a government cannot immunize obstruction merely by drafting it as a restriction on its own employees or on the businesses it regulates.

The courts have to look at what a policy does, not what it is called. A rule that conserves state resources is different from a rule that forbids voluntary communication, singles out federal immigration operations for treatment no other agency receives, forces private parties to warn targets, or regulates federal officers directly. The first conserves sovereignty. The others reach across the line into the federal operation itself. Those distinctions preserve federalism without turning state sovereignty into an escape clause from the Union.

The Supremacy Clause supplies the other half of the structure. Federal law enacted within constitutional authority is the supreme law of the land, and state law cannot override it merely because a legislature, governor, or city council prefers something else. The Clause does not make the federal government all-powerful. A federal statute must still rest on a delegated power, the Constitution may still forbid the chosen means, and the anti-commandeering rule remains one such limit. But once the federal government acts lawfully within its sphere, states do not receive a general license to make that action fail.

Immigration shows why the point matters. Admission, removal, naturalization, visas, asylum, foreign relations, and border control cannot operate coherently through fifty competing systems. The Supreme Court has long recognized the federal government’s broad authority over immigration and the risk that state policy can interfere with national objectives. A foreign national’s legal status cannot change each time he crosses a state line.

New York cannot grant immunity from a federal removal order.

California cannot create a local right to remain after Congress has made a person removable.

Maryland cannot redefine federal immigration documents according to its political preferences and then demand that federal officers accept the substitute.

If states could do those things, immigration law would no longer be national law. It would be a set of federal recommendations subject to local approval.

The progressive answer is that federal agents remain free to enforce immigration law themselves. A sanctuary city may decline assistance, the argument goes, but it does not physically stop ICE from making arrests. This is sometimes true. It is also incomplete. Government can obstruct without parking a squad car across the road. It can withhold release information, deny controlled access, prohibit ordinary communication, regulate employers, restrict databases, and force federal officers to make more dangerous arrests in public. Each barrier can be described as a local administrative choice. Together they form a system designed to frustrate enforcement.

The most serious version of the sanctuary argument has nothing to do with anti-commandeering. It runs through public safety. Local police departments have argued for decades that immigrant victims and witnesses will report crime, testify, and cooperate only if they do not fear that any contact with local government becomes an immigration referral. On this view, the wall between local policing and federal enforcement is what keeps witnesses talking, and cities pay for it to keep neighborhoods safer. That argument deserves a real answer rather than a sneer. Here is the answer. A jurisdiction can protect victims and witnesses without building a general shield against enforcement. It can decline to make immigration arrests, limit routine status inquiries, and still refrain from concealing release dates, forbidding voluntary contact, or ordering businesses to warn targets. Community trust is a reason to draw the line with care. It is not a warrant to erase it.

Political hostility is not preemption. A governor may criticize Trump. A legislature may fund attorneys for immigrants. A city may refuse voluntary deputization. A state may challenge federal conduct in court. A locality may protect witnesses and victims from being turned automatically into enforcement targets. Those choices may complicate the administration’s work. Complication alone does not make them unlawful.

The strongest Trump position is not that states must obey every federal request. It is that states may not use their own sovereign authority affirmatively to defeat lawful national authority. That rule is narrower than the one his loudest supporters want, and far more durable.

Republicans should want it to endure past Trump. A future Democratic administration will again press federal authority against conservative states. It may pursue national gun regulations, environmental mandates, abortion-related rules, labor standards, election requirements, or public-health measures, and Republican governors will invoke state sovereignty and anti-commandeering. Some of those claims will be legitimate. A state cannot be forced to enact a federal gun-control program. Local police cannot be conscripted into every federal regulatory scheme. State legislatures may refuse to build agencies or procedures Washington wants. But conservative states would not gain a right to obstruct federal officers enforcing valid federal law themselves.

Texas could refuse to use state police for a federal firearms initiative. It could not order businesses to warn targets of lawful federal warrants.

Florida could decline to administer a federal regulatory program. It could not conceal records the federal government is lawfully entitled to obtain.

Tennessee could challenge an agency rule in court. It could not declare the rule inapplicable because state officials think Washington chose bad policy.

The same line has to hold in both directions. That is what constitutional consistency requires. It does not require pretending that Democratic sanctuary resistance and every conservative state dispute are morally identical. It requires applying the same allocation of authority when political control changes hands, and the left’s version of federalism usually fails that test.

Consider public health. During the COVID period, progressive officials argued that national coordination, federal funding conditions, executive guidance, and emergency powers were necessary to overcome fragmented state action, and they treated conservative resistance as dangerous parochialism. The same institutions now treat fragmented immigration enforcement as a civic virtue. Election law runs the same way. Democrats often argue for national voting standards because state variation threatens access and legitimacy, yet when this administration seeks greater access to state voter records or stronger verification, state autonomy abruptly becomes sacrosanct. Environmental regulation completes the pattern. Progressives defend broad national authority because pollution and climate cross borders, but when federal immigration enforcement crosses those same borders, local control suddenly becomes the highest constitutional value.

These arguments may contain valid distinctions. Immigration, elections, health, and environmental law arise under different constitutional powers and different statutes, and not every issue has the same legal answer. But the directional bias is unmistakable. Federal power is presumptively legitimate when it serves progressive objectives, and state resistance is presumptively legitimate when it obstructs conservative ones.

That is not a theory of the Constitution. It is a map of partisan convenience.

Trump is right to challenge it aggressively. The administration should keep suing jurisdictions whose laws conflict with federal statutes, discriminate against federal operations, or cross from nonparticipation into obstruction, and it should demand expedited review where state policy interferes with active enforcement. It should also publish the specific provisions at issue rather than rely on the sanctuary label alone, and it should separate its strong cases from its weak ones. A suit against an ordinance forcing employers to alert targets of federal activity presents a stronger interference claim than a suit against a city that simply declines to lend officers. A rule barring disclosure of release dates is more vulnerable than a rule declining prolonged detention without a judicial warrant. A policy that singles out federal immigration agents for disfavored treatment is more vulnerable than a general rule governing how any outside law-enforcement agency gets access.

Precision is how the administration builds precedent that survives hostile courts and future presidents. Sweeping claims that lose in court do the opposite.

Congress should act as well. It should clarify when state and local officials may share immigration-status and custody information voluntarily, define the legal effect of detainers, provide a rapid judicial process where warrants are required, and set clear conditions on federal grants tied to detention, data systems, and law-enforcement cooperation. Those conditions must be enacted transparently, related to the funded program, and not so coercive that they become commandeering by another name. Federal grants are not unconditional tribute. A jurisdiction that takes federal money for criminal-justice databases or detention operations can reasonably be required to meet defined federal standards for those activities. The condition has to come from law, not from an improvised threat by an agency. Congress acting in the open would also force legislators to vote on the federal-state relationship instead of leaving presidents, attorneys general, and judges to improvise around statutory ambiguity.

The federal government must also build the capacity to enforce its own laws. Washington cannot condemn state noncooperation while treating that cooperation as the foundation of national policy. If immigration enforcement is federal, Congress must fund agents, detention, transportation, courts, technology, and legal support sufficient to do the work. Trump has pushed Congress toward that reality. State obstruction still raises costs and risk, but federal capacity makes it far harder for a sanctuary jurisdiction to convert noncooperation into a practical veto.

There is a deeper reason conservatives should defend national authority here. Sovereignty has to exist somewhere. The modern progressive imagination often treats national borders and enforcement authority as morally suspect while celebrating municipal resistance as an expression of community values. But a city is not an independent republic. Its authority exists inside a state, and the state exists inside a constitutional union. A country that cannot defend itself, conduct foreign policy, regulate admission, or maintain a common citizenship whenever a subordinate jurisdiction decides to opt out has stopped practicing federalism. It is dissolving.

Federalism divides power. It does not dissolve the nation.

The distinction reaches well beyond immigration. States hold extensive authority, but they cannot conduct their own foreign policy against the United States, negotiate separate military alliances, coin national currency, rewrite federal criminal law, set their own terms of citizenship, or nullify federal court judgments. The constitutional system gives states a wide field and still leaves a national government able to govern in the areas assigned to it.

The Articles of Confederation are the warning. Under them, the central authority depended on states that could ignore national obligations at will, and the government it produced could not pay its debts, defend its borders, or command respect abroad. The Constitution was written to cure exactly that defect, by creating a government that acted directly on individuals and held power enough to perform national functions. Modern progressives invoke the spirit of the Articles whenever a Republican president tries to use that power. Each state becomes an island of conscience, each city a resistance capital, each attorney general a national policymaker by litigation, and each local rule is defended as sovereignty even when its evident purpose is to make federal law fail. That arrangement does not protect liberty on principle. Liberty is safe under it only when liberty and progressive preference happen to align. The rest of the time, what it protects is ideologically aligned institutions.

Federalism worthy of the name restrains both sides. The federal government may not commandeer the states. The states may not nullify the federal government. Courts should enforce both boundaries, and citizens should distrust any politician who invokes one while ignoring the other.

Hard cases remain, where abstention and obstruction are difficult to tell apart. That is normal in a system built from overlapping authority. A hard line is still a line.

Ask what the state is doing. Is it refusing to govern for Washington, or is it using state power to keep Washington from governing at all? The first may be federalism. The second is something else.

Republican presidents do not receive unlimited national authority. Trump must obey statutes, constitutional rights, judicial judgments, and the reserved powers of the states. But federalism is not a suicide pact under which the national government keeps responsibility for immigration, elections, security, and interstate order while hostile jurisdictions keep the power to make performance impossible. The Constitution did not create a president responsible for laws he cannot execute, and it did not create states entitled to national protection but exempt from national supremacy. It created divided sovereignty, not institutional sabotage.

States have the right to say, “That is your job.”

They do not have the right to make sure the job cannot be done.

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