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On October 8, Denmark’s culture minister, Zenia Stampe, introduced a bill in the Folketing that would make it unlawful to share a realistic digital imitation of a person’s face or voice without that person’s consent. Eight days earlier, on the floor of the United States Senate, Marsha Blackburn asked for unanimous consent to pass the NO FAKES Act, which would do roughly the same thing here. Ted Cruz stood up and objected. He had voted for the bill in committee. He said he still wanted it to pass. His objection was that the bill’s exception for parody and satire “leaves it to Big Tech to make the decision,” and that The Babylon Bee and The Onion could find themselves on the wrong side of a law written to protect people from fraud.

Two legislatures, one ocean apart, reached the same question within eight days of each other, and only one of them noticed it was the question. Everyone agrees a man’s face is his own. Nobody has settled who decides when someone else may borrow it for a joke, or how long the joke stays down while the question is argued.

The dispute as advertised

The headlines in both countries describe a contest between privacy and technology. A LinkedIn post from the newsletter GenAI Works framed the Danish bill as Europe standing up to American technology companies, and the thread beneath it argued about whether you can copyright something you did not create, whether the law would reach a photograph of a crowd, and whether any of it can be enforced.

Most of that argument is aimed at a law nobody proposed. The Danish bill leaves copyright where it was and creates a neighboring right, of the kind a performer holds in a recording, attached to realistic synthetic imitations of a person’s appearance and voice. A photograph of a crowd is outside it. The bill is about the manufactured face, the one never photographed because it was generated, and it says the person it belongs to must agree before it is published. That is a narrow instrument with a plain purpose, and the purpose is sound. The principle was never the hard part.

What the dispute is about

Strip away the vocabulary and both bills answer three questions. Who holds the right. What the exceptions are. Who decides whether a given use falls inside an exception, and how fast.

The first two are answered, and answered reasonably well. The right belongs to the person depicted. Denmark’s exceptions cover caricature, satire, parody, pastiche, criticism of power, social criticism, and, in the text’s own word, “etc.,” a legislature’s way of admitting it cannot see the end of the sentence. The American bill lists comparable categories. Nobody in either chamber proposes to outlaw The Onion, which has survived worse than legislators.

The third question is where the fight lives, and it is the one Cruz put his finger on. The Danish bill builds no removal machinery of its own. Its explanatory notes say its primary purpose is to activate the Digital Services Act, the European rule obliging a hosting platform to remove illegal content once notified. Declare the imitation illegal, and the machinery already in place does the rest. The American bill builds its own, on the pattern of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. A notice arrives, the platform removes, and the poster who believes he was within an exception may file a counter-notice, sworn before a notary, after which the content may be restored no sooner than fourteen days later and only if the complainant has not sued. Brussels says “expeditiously.” Washington supplies a calendar. In both, the platform acts first and the question of whether the content was protected is asked afterward, by whoever has the stamina to ask it.

What happens next is simple. A platform that faces a penalty for leaving up something it should have removed, and no comparable penalty for removing something it should have left up, removes. It does not weigh the parody exception, because weighing is expensive and wrong guesses are punished. It matches a face, or a complaint, and it acts. The exception survives on paper. In practice it is adjudicated by a queue.

Here is what a notice would be about.

The reel is a string of scenes like that one, each dropping a famous face into another film’s moment. In the scene that stands out, Bruce Lee walks into the bar from The Last Dragon, Sho’nuff asks the room who the master is, and Lee answers. Nothing in any of it was filmed. The bars, the faces, and the voices were generated, well enough that the eye accepts them unasked. The account labels its work as unauthorized parody, which under either bill is worth nothing, because a label is not consent.

Whether any of it fits an exception is a fair question, and the honest answer is that nobody knows. The scenes share a shape: famous faces in one room, a familiar line, a reaction the audience has been waiting for. Nothing is attacked. Nothing is exactly left alone either. Europe’s list names parody, pastiche, and satire, and a court could put these scenes in any of them or in none. American law has the same difficulty from the other side. The Supreme Court’s fair-use line separates parody, which aims at the original, from satire, which borrows the original to aim elsewhere, and a scene that borrows one star to visit another film does not announce which it is. A likeness statute would borrow that line by analogy, and an estate would argue its scene falls on the wrong side.

Which estate is its own puzzle. Bruce Lee died in 1973, so under Denmark’s fifty-year term his synthetic likeness is already free, while under the American bill his heirs could still hold it. Other faces in the reel belong to people who are alive, or to estates whose clocks are still running. Under either bill, one notice from any one of them takes the whole reel down, and the question of which exception it fit waits for a counter-notice that may never come. Decide for yourself. Then decide how long you would want all of it offline while someone checked. You have just done, in thirty seconds, the thing both bills propose to hand to a timer.

A property in his rights

The founding generation had a word for what a man holds in his own person, and it is older than copyright. Locke wrote in the Second Treatise that every man has a property in his own person, and that nobody has any right to it but himself. Madison, writing anonymously for the National Gazette in March 1792, carried the idea past land and goods into the whole of a man’s self. A man has a property in his opinions and the free communication of them. He has a property very dear to him in the safety and liberty of his person. And then the sentence the rest of the essay hangs on: as a man is said to have a right to his property, he may be equally said to have a property in his rights.

Madison would have recognized the likeness right at once. A man’s face and voice are part of his person. A stranger who manufactures them, puts words in the mouth, and publishes the result has taken something that was his, and government, Madison says, is instituted to protect property of every sort, the kind that lies in the rights of individuals as much as the kind the word ordinarily means.

The same essay contains the limit. A property in one’s opinions and the free communication of them belongs to the parodist as surely as a property in one’s face belongs to the parodied. Madison does not rank these. He lists them together, as parts of one estate, and says a just government is one that impartially secures to every man whatever is his own. Impartially. The word is doing work. A rule that protects the face by presuming against the joke has picked a winner before the case is heard.

That presumption is the American tradition on this subject, and it predates the technology by two centuries. When Jerry Falwell sued Hustler over a parody advertisement that had him describing his first time as a drunken encounter with his mother in an outhouse, the Supreme Court ruled for the magazine without a dissent. Rehnquist wrote that the caricature was doubtless gross and repugnant in the eyes of most, and protected anyway, because a standard that let juries punish satire for its outrageousness would let them rule on their own tastes, and would have reached Thomas Nast. Six years later, in Campbell v. Acuff-Rose, the Court held that a parody could be fair use even though it took a pop song’s most recognizable lines, since the recognizable part is what parody aims at, and sent the case back to be decided on that footing. In 2020 a federal judge in Manhattan dismissed a copyright suit against a YouTuber who had re-edited an ideological opponent’s election-night video with a mocking title and almost nothing else added, found fair use on the face of the complaint, and made the plaintiff pay his fees. The editing was the commentary.

The thread running through those cases is not that satire always wins. It is that the burden sits on the person claiming injury. The speaker does not have to prove he fits an exception. The subject has to prove the speech did a harm the law recognizes. When the case is close, the joke stands.

There is an honest objection to carrying that rule into the synthetic age. Falwell’s protection rested on a fact: no reasonable reader could take the Campari parody for a report. A photorealistic imitation is built to fool the eye, which is the whole case for Denmark’s misinformation override and Washington’s clock. But fooling the eye and fooling the mind are different acts. Nobody believes Bruce Lee walked into a bar in 1985, however good the render. Believability measures the harm; it says nothing about the speaker’s rights, and the American rule has always sorted by harm. A synthetic clip passed off as news is fraud, and was actionable before anyone wrote a likeness statute. A synthetic clip that announces itself as a joke, by its absurdity, its venue, or the same label the bills ignore, is the Campari ad with better production values. The line between them is drawn by asking whether anyone was deceived, which is a question for a person, not a face-match.

The European line

Europe runs the burden the other way, and has for a long time. Its exceptions are a closed list, and the parodist must fit one. In 2014 the Court of Justice held, in a case about a Belgian comic-book cover altered to carry a racial message, that even a use which qualifies as parody must be balanced against the interests of the person whose work was borrowed, including his interest in not being associated with the message. The Danish bill inherits that structure and adds a clause of its own: the exception falls away when the imitation amounts to misinformation that could concretely cause serious harm to the rights or significant interests of others. Serious to whom, and judged by whom, the text does not say. Under a notice regime, the answer is whoever receives the notice.

The hard case for the American rule sits exactly on that European line. The first reel attacked no one per se. This one attacks a great deal.

Everything the European court worried about in 2014 is in that montage. It takes performances Eddie Murphy and Will Smith gave and hands them to Robert Downey Jr.’s Kirk Lazarus, a character who exists to satirize blackface, and a reasonable person could say the actors have an interest in not being associated with the result. Tropic Thunder was a film about Hollywood’s vanity and its history with race, and the montage extends that joke into decades of casting. Europe’s test lets the actors’ interest in not being associated with the message outweigh a parody that otherwise qualifies, and under a notice regime the platform will apply that test in their favor before any court sees the montage. America would say the question is open, that it belongs to a jury, and that Falwell forbids the jury from ruling on outrageousness alone. I prefer the American answer, knowing that people I respect will find the montage ugly rather than funny (I personally think it is brilliant). The point of a burden rule is that their finding it ugly is not enough. They have to show it did something.

The referee

Cruz’s objection on September 30 was not a lone crank’s. In June, when the NO FAKES Act cleared the Judiciary Committee without a dissenting vote, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Center for Democracy and Technology, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, and the R Street Institute had already written to the committee with the same complaint: the bill imports the worst features of the DMCA into a far wider field of expression, gives platforms no safe harbor for an honest judgment that something is satire, and so guarantees that protected commentary comes down first and is restored only if the speaker fights.

Then there is the matter of who built the one takedown clock already running. The TAKE IT DOWN Act, signed in May 2025 and binding on platforms since May of this year, requires them to remove nonconsensual intimate imagery, real or synthetic, within forty-eight hours of a valid request. Cruz sponsored it, with Amy Klobuchar. The senator behind the only American takedown clock in operation is the one who blocked the next one, and the two positions are consistent. For intimate imagery, there is no speech interest on the other side of the notice. Nobody has a satirical purpose in publishing another person’s body. A likeness right is different in kind, because the other side of the notice is often a joke, a cartoon, a criticism, or a news clip.

That is the distinction neither Copenhagen nor the sponsors of NO FAKES have drawn. Both treat the deepfake as one problem with one remedy. It is two problems. One of them has a victim and no speaker. The other has a speaker who may have wronged no one, and a republic that has always insisted on finding out before it acts.

The second taking

There is a quieter defect in both bills, and it comes from treating the thing as a possession.

Possessions can be sold. The Danish bill’s own explanatory notes say that the consent, and the right to later use of the imitation, can be transferred by agreement. The American bill is more careful on paper: the right cannot be assigned during the holder’s lifetime, but it can be licensed, and it passes to heirs. The coalition letter saw the problem at once. Workers in the entertainment industry are routinely asked to sign broad contracts about the future use of their likeness, and a license broad enough is a sale by another name.

The contract already exists. In the summer of 2023, background actors told NPR they were being sent to trailers between takes to be scanned by rigs of cameras, for about fifteen minutes, and handed nondisclosure agreements afterward. The actors said they felt they could not refuse without losing the next day’s work, which paid a hundred and eighty-seven dollars. The union said the studios wanted one day’s pay for a scan that could be reused indefinitely; the studios disputed that. Nobody disputed the trailer, the rig, the paperwork, or the fifteen minutes. That is what consent looks like when a face is a possession and the person across the table owns the next job.

If the likeness right is Madisonian property, calling it property cannot be the defect. The defect is in what the bills think the word means. Madison’s “property in his rights” was a claim about what is a man’s own, not about what is for sale. He put conscience in the same breath as land to say that government owes it the same protection, and no one has ever read him to mean that conscience could be conveyed by deed. The drafting error in both bills is to borrow the alienability of goods along with the protection of goods. Locke had already marked the difference. A man’s property in his person was the one holding he could not alienate without alienating himself, and Locke held that a man could not sell himself into slavery even by consent.

A right in one’s face that can be licensed in a click-through agreement is a right that will be taken by contract rather than by theft, and the citizen will have “consented” the way he consents to everything else he scrolls past. The law written to stop a stranger from borrowing a man’s face becomes the instrument by which his employer acquires it. One commenter under that LinkedIn post said as much in a sentence: the companies will simply put the waiver in their terms and conditions. He was the only one in the thread who found the trapdoor.

A personal right done properly is held, not owned. It can be waived for a purpose and a period, in writing, by the person, and the waiver should be hard to extract. Anything less converts protection into inventory.

The objection worth answering

The strongest argument for the takedown clock is that harm from synthetic media is front-loaded and courts are slow. A manufactured video of a candidate released on the Friday before an election has done everything it was going to do by the time a judge reads the complaint. That argument is correct as far as it goes, and it deserves an answer rather than a change of subject.

The answer turns on category. Where there is no speech interest on the other side, the clock is right and should be fast: intimate imagery, impersonation for fraud, a synthetic voice calling an elderly man to ask for bail money. The TAKE IT DOWN Act is a model, and the Danish bill’s provision protecting performers against synthetic imitation of a performance belongs in the same category. Where there is a speech interest, the first response can still be fast without being final: a hold rather than a removal, with a person looking before anything goes, and a counter-notice that restores at once rather than after fourteen days and a notary. A false notice should cost enough to deter the heckler, and a platform’s honest judgment that something is parody should be protected, which is the safe harbor the NO FAKES Act withholds.

That design has a cost. Some real harms will circulate longer. Some people will be mocked in ways that are cruel and will have to wait for a remedy. The Falwell court accepted that cost in 1988 and wrote it into the opinion. A free people accepts it for the same reason: the alternative hands a veto over every joke to whoever is quickest to complain, and the quickest to complain are rarely the people with the best case.

What the right is for

The old question about any power is who holds it and who can call it to account. The power here does not belong to a ministry or a senator. It belongs to the platform, exercised on the government’s instruction and under the government’s penalty, with the government’s name kept carefully off the removal. That is the arrangement a republic should distrust most, because it answers to no one in particular and it is fast.

The citizen’s duty is to keep the burden where the founders left it. The person who says his face was stolen should have to show it. The person who says he was only joking should not have to prove it to a timer. Denmark has the principle right and the referee wrong, and the Senate, by one senator’s objection, has been given a few months to avoid the same mistake.

Madison called it a property in his rights. The face is the easy half. The harder property, the one Copenhagen and Washington are both quietly transferring to a queue, is the right to have a human being decide when a man’s face has been stolen and when it has only been laughed at. That right belonged to the citizen before any of this was possible. It does not stop being his because the theft got easier.

Sources

Danish Ministry of Culture, press release, 8 October 2026: https://kum.dk/aktuelt/nyheder/kulturminister-vil-daemme-op-for-delinger-af-digitale-efterligninger-fra-aarsskiftet

Euronews, “Denmark introduces bill to protect people’s faces and voices from deepfakes,” 8 October 2026: https://www.euronews.com/2026/10/08/denmark-introduces-a-bill-protecting-peoples-faces-and-voices-from-deepfakes

Danish consultation draft with explanatory notes (Folketinget, KUU bilag 232): https://www.ft.dk/samling/20241/almdel/kuu/bilag/232/3050901.pdf

Deadline, “Ted Cruz Blocks Senators’ Effort To Pass No Fakes Act,” 30 September 2026: https://deadline.com/2026/09/ted-cruz-no-fakes-act-senate-1237143753/

Manatt, “Congress Reintroduces the NO FAKES Act: What’s New in the 2026 Bill”: https://www.manatt.com/insights/newsletters/client-alert/congress-reintroduces-the-no-fakes-act-what-s-new-in-the-2026-bill

Holland & Knight, Senate Judiciary advances NO FAKES Act, June 2026: https://www.hklaw.com/en/insights/publications/2026/06/senate-judiciary-committee-advances-legislation-to-protect-name

EFF, “NO FAKES Act Could Silence Satire, Commentary, and News,” June 2026: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/06/no-fakes-act-could-silence-satire-commentary-and-news

CDT, coalition letter opposing the NO FAKES Act: https://cdt.org/insights/cdt-leads-coalition-opposing-the-no-fakes-act/

WilmerHale, “The TAKE IT DOWN Act Goes Live,” June 2026: https://wilmerhale.com/en/insights/client-alerts/20260615-the-take-it-down-act-goes-live

Madison, “Property,” National Gazette, 29 March 1792 (Founders Online): https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-14-02-0238

Hustler Magazine v. Falwell, 485 U.S. 46 (1988): https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/485/46

Bloomberg Law on Hughes v. Benjamin fees award, 2020: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/ip-law/youtuber-wins-attorneys-fees-in-clinton-party-copyright-case

NPR, “Movie extras worry they’ll be replaced by AI,” 2 August 2023: https://www.npr.org/2023/08/02/1190605685