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Richard Luthmann
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Big Tech does not need another censorship lever. Hustler Magazine v. Falwell supplies the warning: the Supreme Court rejected liability based on the supposed outrageousness of a public-figure parody that could not reasonably be understood as factual. Letting jurors’ tastes determine protection would put constitutional principles at the mercy of personal disgust.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/485/46

Handing that discretion to a platform monitor makes the danger worse. For expressive depictions under a new likeness law, Congress should put the burden on the complainant: go to court, establish a legally actionable injury, and prove the work has zero educational, documentary, scientific, artistic, or satirical value. That is the safeguard Congress should enact, rather than making speakers beg a corporate employee to certify their jokes. These companies already control feeds, rankings, recommendations, and the distribution of reporting. A truthful investigation can disappear from public attention without a single sentence being disproved. Now Washington would give the same gatekeepers another mechanism for removing expression at someone else’s demand. The marketplace of ideas must not become an ancient library’s forbidden-books section, with Silicon Valley holding the key. Owning your face should never mean owning every argument, caricature, or joke in which it appears.

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