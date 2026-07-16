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The Supreme Court Preserved Birthright Citizenship. It Did Not Settle the Policy Failure Beneath It
Trump lost the constitutional case. He did not invent the problem, and the Court did not require the country to ignore it.
Jul 16
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Trump Just Broke the Administrative State’s Favorite Constitutional Fiction
Trump v. Slaughter did more than let a president fire an FTC commissioner. It exposed the claim that executive power turns neutral once Congress places…
Jul 14
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Locke Step
14
3
5
The Nonprofit Industrial Complex Runs on Problems It Can Never Be Allowed to Solve
The phrase came from the radical left, who watched it happen to their own movements. They named the machine correctly and then went to work inside it.
Jul 9
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Locke Step
1
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They Called It Disinformation Because They Couldn’t Win the Argument
From the laptop letter to the pandemic, a network of institutions decided that contested speech was something to manage rather than answer. The…
Jul 7
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Locke Step
2
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4
The Republic Cannot Survive a Ruling Class That Despises It
Oikophobia and the Politics of Civilizational Self-Loathing
Jul 2
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Locke Step
5
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June 2026
The Administrative State Is Unaccountable. So Is the Judiciary That’s Replacing It.
Overruling Chevron didn't send power back to Congress. It sent power to the one branch no election can touch.
Jun 30
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Locke Step
2
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The Person Disappears, the Category Remains
DEI’s quiet fraud is that it treats racial discrimination as wrong only when the wrong people use it. The Constitution knows better.
Jun 25
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Locke Step
3
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1
Rights, Not a Throne
The First Amendment protects the press from government control. It does not protect the press from competition.
Jun 23
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Locke Step
2
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The Courts Cannot Be the Opposition Party
Judicial review is constitutional. Government by injunction is not.
Jun 18
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Locke Step
3
1
The Wrong Officers in the Line of Succession
The 1947 Act places legislative leaders where the Constitution did not put them, then asks them to cross a divide the Constitution drew on purpose.
Jun 16
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Locke Step
30
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The Midterm Mandate Trap
A narrow 2026 win would be an opening, not an endorsement. Mistaking the two is how a party repeats 1998 in reverse.
Jun 11
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Locke Step
3
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A Dying Man Is Not a Racial Category
Henry Nowak, British policing, and the poison of restorative racism
Jun 9
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Locke Step
39
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